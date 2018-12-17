Guest opinion: Bullis Mountain View means more options for kids

The future of learning is in flux.

When I was a kid, the career you chose after school stuck with you until retirement. When my kids enter the workforce, some of the jobs that will be available to them haven't even been invented yet, and they and their peers will need the creative skills and ingenuity to adapt to the ever-evolving work environments.

When I heard that Bullis Charter School wanted to open a Mountain View site, I was excited to find that an innovative education was a realistic option for my kids. BCS represents a break from many of the traditional concepts I've seen, and as I think more about the future of learning and the future of work, it's clear to me that the education I want for my kids is one that hones their creative thinking and teaches them how to apply fundamental concepts to the bigger picture.

Bullis Mountain View (BMV) will do just that. The school focuses on project-based learning as the foundation of education and teaches kids how to apply their thinking and skills beyond the basics. And it doesn't hurt that BMV has the flexibility to account for the different learning styles and personalities of each of my kids.

Ultimately, BMV is one more option in our community that sets kids up to be successful. I've been disheartened to see that the discourse around BMV in Mountain View and BCS in Los Altos has often been political and antagonistic. In learning more about the school, I've talked to BCS parents who are thrilled, BCS administrators who are passionate and BCS students who are engaged and excited to go to school. It has the potential to be an integral part of our community that serves our kids first and foremost.

As my kids grow and I think about what education is best for each of them, I realize more and more that a one-size-fits-all education does not exist. What's best for our children and our schools is choice. Choice allows parents and students to find schools that fit individual personalities and needs instead of routing them through a predetermined funnel. Choice gives families the opportunity to think beyond "What is the closest school?" and opens the door for "What is the best school for my child?" Our society is built on choices and options. Education shouldn't be any different.

BMV may not be right for all families, but all families deserve to have options available that will meet the needs of their children and not feel limited by what's available at the nearest school. I am excited to bring into our community a school that is focused on teaching our kids how to be part of a changing world while being inclusive, diverse, and thoughtful about the future. As we enter into the charter approval process, I urge Mountain View residents and administrators alike to consider the benefits of Bullis Mountain View -- because good options give kids and families more opportunities to find what's right for them.

Heather Schoell is a resident of Alvin Street in Mountain View and mother of two children, ages 4 and 5.