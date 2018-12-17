Crime brief: Four drug arrests after nightclub scuffle

Four men were arrested in downtown Mountain View early Sunday morning (Dec. 9) after officers allegedly found them in possession of methamphetamine, what appeared to be ecstasy, and a handgun, according to police.

Officers stopped the four men in their vehicle, a Chevrolet truck, after reports that they were involved in an altercation outside the Monte Carlo nightclub on the 200 block of Castro Street. Security at the club told police that the group of men had threatened to harm them in front of the club and had pushed someone around 2:15 a.m., according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The suspects were spotted nearby in the vehicle in the parking garage on the 100 block of Bryant Street. Officers found the drugs and handgun in the truck, along with methamphetamine in the jacket of one suspect and the pants of another, Nelson said.

All four men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine for sale.