Uploaded: Mon, Dec 17, 2018, 9:29 am

Crime brief: Four drug arrests after nightclub scuffle

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Four men were arrested in downtown Mountain View early Sunday morning (Dec. 9) after officers allegedly found them in possession of methamphetamine, what appeared to be ecstasy, and a handgun, according to police.

Officers stopped the four men in their vehicle, a Chevrolet truck, after reports that they were involved in an altercation outside the Monte Carlo nightclub on the 200 block of Castro Street. Security at the club told police that the group of men had threatened to harm them in front of the club and had pushed someone around 2:15 a.m., according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The suspects were spotted nearby in the vehicle in the parking garage on the 100 block of Bryant Street. Officers found the drugs and handgun in the truck, along with methamphetamine in the jacket of one suspect and the pants of another, Nelson said.

All four men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine for sale.

Comments

Posted by Observer
a resident of Old Mountain View
11 hours ago

Even more reason to not allow marijuana dispensaries in Mountain View.

Posted by @observer
a resident of Shoreline West
11 hours ago

Because dispensaries sell meth and handguns and ecstacy???

Posted by @observer
a resident of Shoreline West
11 hours ago

ecstasy*

Posted by Alcolhol Dispensaries
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
11 hours ago

We would NOT have the problems with these places if they were regulated like the pot dispensaries. Those places have actual security and do not cause the community harm these booze outlets do. There's a reason you don't read about them in the headlines: because they don't have these problems. These are alcohol problems.

Posted by re: Alcolhol Dispensaries
a resident of Old Mountain View
10 hours ago
Even more reason to not allow alcohol dispensaries in Mountain View.

Posted by Me
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
9 hours ago

a lot of problems could be avoided by not allowing gasoline dispensaries

