News

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 17, 2018, 8:31 pm

Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-and-run

 

Mountain View police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene after hitting and seriously injuring a pedestrian on Thursday night, police said in a press release Monday.

The driver hit the 52-year-old man at about 9:30 p.m. in the area of Bryant Avenue and Shady Spring Lane, according to police. The victim was "possibly running in the area" when he was hit, police said.

The suspect had already left the scene by the time emergency responders arrived to find the victim lying in the roadway with serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone with video, photos or additional information to contact Officer Mike Magana at mike.magana@mountainview.gov or 650- 903-6344. Reference case number 18-07934.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Posted by resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

Did the suspect call the ambulance for the victim, or someone else who was lucky to find the victim lying in the street? These kinds of hit-and-runs, leaving the victim seriously injured and alone on the street, need to be investigated and prosecuted like attempted murder. Hopefully this victim will fully recover, but victims of these kinds of crimes can easily die because the perp did help them after hitting them.

