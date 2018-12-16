News

Editorial: Bullis should hit pause on Mountain View plan

 

by Mountain View Voice editorial board / Mountain View Voice

If you bring up Bullis Charter School in Mountain View or Los Altos, you're likely to hear a range of reactions.

The charter school is looking to expand beyond its split campus at Blach and Egan junior high schools. Bullis officials recently submitted a facilities request under California's Proposition 39 to Los Altos School District that revealed plans to grow from its current enrollment of 915 students to 1,105 in the 2019-20 school year. And while LASD officials have said they won't contest Bullis' projected growth, it's clear that the relationship between the district and Bullis has grown more contentious.

Which brings us to Bullis Mountain View. In October the charter school submitted an application to open a new school in the Mountain View Whisman School District next fall. BMV leaders aim to attract low-income students and students learning English, with a goal of having a student body where 35 to 40 percent of children qualify for free and reduced-price meals.

The Mountain View Whisman school board is expected to approve or deny Bullis' petition at a special meeting on Thursday, Dec. 20. It became clear at a school board meeting last week, however that any decision it makes will be controversial. A majority of comments from parents, students and community members at the Dec. 6 meeting called for the board to either reject the request altogether or delay opening the school for a year, while a group representing Bullis' Los Altos campus showed up to speak in favor of the proposal.

While Bullis Charter School has the ability to charge ahead and expand into Mountain View under state law that favors charter schools, we believe BMV staffers should hold off on their petition and take more time to work with Mountain View Whisman officials and families.

A number of concerns have been raised about Bullis' petition to open in Mountain View. In an open letter signed by PTA leadership members from every school in the district, parents said the proposal would "devastate Mountain View's public schools." Opponents have argued that Bullis Mountain View would pull children away from existing schools, driving down enrollment and paving the way for the elimination of teaching positions or even a school closure. The district, which is already preparing for budget cuts, has indicated that the opening of a charter school could trigger a $1.7 million drop in the annual budget.

Parents have also expressed skepticism about how Bullis Mountain View would attract and retain low-income and minority students. These families may not have the ability to send their children to school across town, parents argued in the letter to Bullis, and the school doesn't have much of a history educating underserved youth -- the Los Altos campus serves mostly affluent families. Parents said in the letter that they believe Bullis Mountain View would "siphon off more affluent and likely higher-performing students" from district schools, creating more segregation and reducing volunteer hours and financial donations at schools that are already strapped for resources.

Moreover, questions have been raised about Bullis Mountain View's outreach efforts with Latino families. At the Mountain View Whisman meeting Dec. 6, parent Tania O'Connell said that Bullis "only approached our community in the last few months, and only to present their program and ask for signatures of support, not to analyze our needs."

Mountain View Whisman is also already in the midst of a major upheaval, with the new Jose Antonio Vargas Elementary set to open next fall and new attendance boundaries being rolled out.

Adding to all the angst about the potential impacts of a charter school is the fast-tracked timeline for this proposal. The school district is required to move quickly, with state law mandating that the school board hold a public hearing within 30 days of receiving the petition (which it did Dec. 6). After that, the board has 30 days to decide whether to approve the charter application.

A lawyer for Mountain View Whisman informed board members that they have little recourse to deny the charter school's petition and if they do, the decision could be appealed to the Santa Clara County Board of Education and then to the state Board of Education. If either of those boards approve Bullis Mountain View, the school district wouldn't have any oversight. If the school board does approve the petition, the district would be able to monitor Bullis Mountain View's finances and ability to meet its stated goals.

With the law on Bullis' side and the ability to have oversight over the charter school in mind, we believe that if the district board does have to decide on the petition now, it should approve it.

But it shouldn't have to make that decision now. Residents -- and school districts, for that matter -- are accustomed to a yearslong process when a new school is proposed, one that involves many discussions, reports and opportunities for public input. It's only been a few months since Bullis' proposal arrived, and officials are looking to open a Mountain View charter school in less than a year.

Bullis Charter School in Los Altos is one of the highest-performing schools in the state. It could have a positive impact in Mountain View, where some families are seeking an alternative to existing schools. But if they want to start off on the right foot and avoid a contentious relationship with Mountain View Whisman School District officials and residents -- like the one they have with LASD officials -- Bullis representatives should withdraw their petition for now and take the time to do this in a more thoughtful manner.

Posted by a thought problem
a resident of Rex Manor
7 hours ago

Imagine that you're on a hulled and rapidly sinking ship in icy waters with 1000 people. Rescue is hours away. A group of adults is organizing to load the single lifeboat with a diverse mix of children. The crew and a vocal minority of passengers insist that the ship is fine, and (in the same breath) that saving children is unfair to the crew. Someone proposes waiting a year, holding some meetings, hiring consultants, and writing reports? What's the right answer?

Posted by tomF
a resident of Old Mountain View
7 hours ago

Except that MVWSD is not a rapidly sinking ship and no catastrophic suffering will be felt by the population with a delay. For the sake of the kids, BCS should spend the time to work and research with the district to make this a win for both. That means proper planning and collaboration. The good intentions of BCS opening this school at the last minute is short sighted and distructively selffish by not working with the district.

Posted by Avoiding Contention?
a resident of The Crossings
3 hours ago

The MVWSD administration and political allies have already revealed through their actions where they stand on contention. They've mobilized their muscle (political, community and PR) and have already opened fire with a thin veneer of deniability.

For example the inflammatory PTA letter repeats the standard playbook of professionally crafted talking points spreading falsehoods about the actions, intentions and consequences of the proposed charter school. For another example MVWSD long ago hired anti-charter legal counsel and brought on well known anti-charter operatives such as Doug Smith as advisors.

I've seen no indication from Bullis (despite what opponents claim) that they have a desire to do anything other than to educate children. When entrenched incumbents oppose them it's natural that they will insist as is their right, both morally and legally.

So long as MVWSD and allies are waging political war, any talk from them of collaborating and being reasonable is a smokescreen. If they are for real they should show it by ceasing fire and showing genuine engagement (vs talking points) in discussion about the issues.

Posted by Upheaval
a resident of another community
3 hours ago

There are many ways to look at this, but of course the bottom line is that there is a state system for forming Charter Schools, and this particular case meets all the requirements down to the last detail. So I hope it will go ahead as planned. The letter from the PTA people is particularly out of place. They represent the kids that are benefiting in the current system, whereas there are are more than 1000 who are not benefiting. Check it out. You'll find that there are many families who do not participate in the PTA's. They should look in the mirror and ask why THEY are waiting to do something about THAT.

One way to look at this issue of forming a new school amidst the district's own efforts is to stop and think about it. They plan to rejigger ALL the attendance areas anyway, drop enrollment in 3 schools, and significantly increase enrollment in the other 3 plus add a brand new school on a very tiny piece of land next to a big school which is rented out to Google for "Infant care in the Woods." Some say this means too much is going on to add in the variable of forming yet another new public school at the same time. I'd agree the plans are somewhat daunting, but it seems to me that the new charter school really adds nothing to the existing complication. In fact, the new charter school seems to be picking the exact right moment to come into being. It won't get any simpler in the future. It would add to problems for everyone to delay on adding the charter school. The chorus next year is likely to be "Look how much of a mess we had last year--we can't do it again. Stop the charter school."

It's better to do it all at once. If there's any case to be made for delay, it would be to delay some of the district's own plans. They are the ones attempting to do too much with all these changes. But even there, you can argue that they need to rip the band aid off all at once, to lessen the total pain from all the changes of moving around the disadvantaged kids and decreasing diversity in many of the current schools. The new charter school aims only to mirror the overall demographics of the school district, not to be 100% low income. In principle they have the best goal and the easiest diversity to implement.

Posted by Nutmac
a resident of another community
2 hours ago

BCS currently asks a yearly donation of $5,000 per child to fund the school and its after school programs, in contrast to $1,250 for Los Altos School District. So I am skeptical that BCS will be able to extend its excellence to MV campus, where it is aiming for 35-40% free/reduced lunch students (normal hot lunch costs about $7).

I think BCS should just point out the elephant in the room. MV needs more high quality options for affluent families outside Huff and Bubb neighbors. This frank admission will no doubt draw scorns from educators and city officials, but

Posted by Choice is good for children
a resident of another community
2 hours ago

Even though I'm disappointed at the recommendation of the Editorial, I applaude MV Voice for recognizing that "Bullis Charter School in Los Altos is one of the highest-performing schools in the state.". There is so much mis-information out there spread by the anti-charter folks.

Thanks for also recognizing that Bullis "could have a positive impact in Mountain View, where some families are seeking an alternative to existing schools." It's clear that parents want "alternatives". PAUSD (Palo Alto) is often regarded as the "best" school district in the area - probably because it provides 4 choice schools (Hoover, Ohlone, Ohlone Mandarin, and Escondido). Choice schools not only provide alternatives for the students that go there, it also provides "competition" for the neighborhood schools - they have to innovate if they don't want children to choose the choice schools over their neighborhood schools.

How about this for an analogy: Imagine that there is a town where one company controls all the restaurants ("Old Restaurant"). Then, under encouragement from the state, a new restaurant opens ("New Restaurant"), providing better food. Understandably, the Old Restaurant is upset because it doesn't want competition. Many of the customers of Old Restaurant are upset as well because under this analogy, a customer can only eat at one restaurant. But, competition is good for the town as a whole because now "Old Restaurant" is forced to innovate if it doesn't want to lose the new customers (the incoming "kinders") to the New Restaurant.

That is why if BMV does go ahead with the charter, it will be approved - California law encourages competition. Section 47601(g) of California's Education Code states that the legislative intent for charter schools is for them to "provide vigorous competition within the public school system to stimulate continual improvements in all public schools."

We are incredibly lucky to be in BCS Los Altos. The academic excellence of BCS rivals that of any Palo Alto school, and the innovative approach is second to none IMHO. I realy hope that BMV launches so that my children's friends / classmates who live in Mountain View can have access to that excellent education.

If any organization can launch a school with a substantial number of disadvantaged children while providing an excellent education for "all", it would be the passionate educators of Bullis. Please give them a chance. The 144 families that have signed intent to enroll forms deserve what's granted to them under California law - a choice of an excellent education and a bright future.

