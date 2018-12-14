News

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 14, 2018, 11:55 am

Rain, wind forecast throughout Bay Area this weekend

 

The National Weather Service is forecasting rain and wind that will impact the Bay Area and Central Coast Friday through Monday, with a strong storm arriving on Sunday.

On Friday, light rain will impact the evening commute across the Bay Area and the Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia Mountains. The scattered light showers will continue into Saturday.

On Sunday, the weather service is forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall in the late afternoon into the evening. The region will also be impacted by gusty southern winds on Sunday afternoon on coastal waters and higher terrain. Northwest winds will cause high surf and hazards for the coastline on Monday.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Babka bakery to open Thursday in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 10 comments | 6,159 views

Which Cocktail Has the Least Calories?
By Laura Stec | 15 comments | 1,876 views

UCSB's CCS program
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 1 comment | 910 views

View all local blogs
 