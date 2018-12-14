Rain, wind forecast throughout Bay Area this weekend

The National Weather Service is forecasting rain and wind that will impact the Bay Area and Central Coast Friday through Monday, with a strong storm arriving on Sunday.

On Friday, light rain will impact the evening commute across the Bay Area and the Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia Mountains. The scattered light showers will continue into Saturday.

On Sunday, the weather service is forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall in the late afternoon into the evening. The region will also be impacted by gusty southern winds on Sunday afternoon on coastal waters and higher terrain. Northwest winds will cause high surf and hazards for the coastline on Monday.