Man suspected of molesting girl multiple times arrested

A Sunnyvale man suspected of repeatedly molesting and sexually assaulting a child under the age of 10 in the early 2000s has been arrested, according to a statement by the Mountain View Police Department.

Police say that the female victim, now an adult, came forward and reported that she had been repeatedly assaulted by the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Jose Vicente Contreras, while she was a child living in Mountain View. Contreras was the victim's neighbor at the time on the 1000 block of Rich Avenue, police said.



The victim told police that Contreras -- known by people in the area as Chente -- waited in the area outside her apartment and molested her "dozens" of times when she would take the trash out for her family, police said. Contreras would reportedly grab the victim and prevent her from escaping.

Contreras was also arrested in 2002 after he was suspected of sexually assaulting another child. The prior case is part of the current investigation, police said.

Police credited the victim for coming forward to report the incidents, which served as the basis for the arrest Thursday.

"The victimâ€™s heroism in coming forward regarding these incidents cannot be overstated," Sgt. Dan Vicencio said in a statement. "We are proud of her, and we will work to ensure that justice will prevail in this case."

Contreras is suspected of a long list of charges including multiple counts of lewd acts on a child with force; digital penetration of a minor; aggravated sexual assault; sexual battery; and a sex crime resulting in great bodily injury. He is also charged with kidnapping and indecent exposure.

Contreras was booked into Santa Clara County's Elmwood Correctional Facility without bail. He was set to appear in court at noon on Friday, Dec. 14.

Police believe there may be more victims due to the repeated nature of the alleged assaults. Anyone who is a victim or believes they know a victim is asked to contact Detective Temo Gonzalez at temo.gonzalez@mountainview.gov. Any past or current neighbors of Contreras are also asked to come forward with any information that might assist in the investigation.