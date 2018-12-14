Man found dead in car outside McDonald's

A man in his 20s was found dead in a vehicle parked outside a McDonald's on Friday morning, according to Mountain View police.

The body was found around 9:30 a.m. in the 900 block of El Monte Avenue, police said in a social media post.

It's unclear how the man died. Police said in an update shortly after 4 p.m. Friday that "all other info, including the ID of the man, will come from the coroner."

"As we move forward, if we have any info to share, we will do so," police said.

Police added there is "no threat to public safety."