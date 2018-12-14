News

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 14, 2018, 4:45 pm

Man found dead in car outside McDonald's

 

A man in his 20s was found dead in a vehicle parked outside a McDonald's on Friday morning, according to Mountain View police.

The body was found around 9:30 a.m. in the 900 block of El Monte Avenue, police said in a social media post.

It's unclear how the man died. Police said in an update shortly after 4 p.m. Friday that "all other info, including the ID of the man, will come from the coroner."

"As we move forward, if we have any info to share, we will do so," police said.

Police added there is "no threat to public safety."

Comments

Posted by resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
6 minutes ago

Don't know what happened in this case, but I have read that drug users have been shooting up in more public places lately so they have a better chance of being saved if they overdose.

