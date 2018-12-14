Express lanes will extend into North County starting next year

Plans for a broad network of toll lanes on major highways in Santa Clara County will take a big step forward next month, when construction is set to begin on so-called express lanes on Highway 101 in Mountain View and Palo Alto.

The $23.5 million contract for the project, which passed on the consent calendar at the Dec. 6 meeting of the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) board of directors, calls for replacing the existing carpool lanes with express lanes on Highway 101 from Highway 237 to the San Mateo County line. Express lanes still permit free carpool use, but will allow single-occupancy vehicles to pay to use the lanes.

VTA officials have been pursuing a comprehensive network of express lanes in Santa Clara County since 2008, calling it a quick and inexpensive way of mitigating traffic by leveraging "unused capacity" in carpool lanes. Referred to by various names over time -- toll, express or managed lanes and "roadway pricing" systems -- the vision is to eventually construct these lanes along the entirety of Highway 85 and Highway 101 in Santa Clara County. The project is being broken out into several phases due to lack of available funding, according to a VTA staff report.

This latest contract marks the third phase of VTA's express lane projects, with the first two creating express lanes along the entire length of Highway 237. Although most of the Phase 3 work will be on Highway 101 in Mountain View and Palo Alto, it does include express lane conversion on the northernmost segment of Highway 85 in Mountain View in order to connect existing carpool lanes on both highways at the interchange.

VTA spokeswoman Brandi Childress said traffic is particularly bad along the stretch of highway and is "ripe for a congestion management solution" like express lanes, which she said provide another option for commuters. This phase doesn't involve any roadway widening -- carpool lanes are simply getting converted within the existing footprint of the highway -- making the project both cheaper and faster to build. Construction is scheduled to begin in January and be completed in the summer of 2021.

The only express lanes currently operated by VTA, the eastern section of Highway 237, collected tolls on 106,700 single-occupancy vehicle trips between July 1 and Sept. 30 this year, totaling about $324,400 in revenue and accounting for about 14 percent of the traffic using the lanes. Westbound morning commuters were more likely to pay the tolls compared to eastbound evening commuters, and single-occupancy drivers paid anywhere from 30 cents to $8 to drive in the lanes. California Highway Patrol officers issued 294 citations during the three-month period, down from 551 over the same time in 2017.

When traffic gets bad enough, the express lanes convert back into carpool lanes and single-occupancy drivers are prohibited from using the lanes. But the reality is that conditions rarely get that bad. From July through September this year, carpool-only restrictions were in effect for a total of seven hours -- averaging about six minutes per day.

Similar to express lane construction on the western segment of Highway 237, the future work on Highway 101 will be done at night or behind temporary barriers, Childress said.

"There will be minimal or no impacts to traffic during the daytime and commute hours," she said.

In previous versions of the Silicon Valley Express Lane program, VTA sought to convert the median along Highway 85 into additional toll lanes, which was a source of intense controversy among West Valley residents and elected officials. Critics argued that the median was intended for a public transit option ever since construction of the southern end of Highway 85 was completed in the 1990s, and that a toll lane would do little to provide congestion relief on the clogged highway.

VTA's Highway 85 Policy Advisory Board, chaired by Mountain View City Council member John McAlister, is currently exploring alternative options for the median, which could be used for a transit lane that would run from South County all the way up into Mountain View's tech campuses. Though VTA had previously explored putting light rail in the median, McAlister said there's a strong consensus among the board's members that a fixed-rail system is too expensive and too slow to work.

"Rail has proven to be not the technology of the future, it's the technology of the past," McAlister said. "It's a mode of transit that is no longer viable, either economically or (for) efficiency, in this area."

Multiple projects, including the policy advisory board's study for the future of Highway 85 transit, have been slowed to a halt due to a lawsuit against Measure B, VTA's 2016 sales tax, but express lane projects are not among them. The projects are funded largely through state sources, including the gas tax signed by Gov. Jerry Brown last year.