Uploaded: Thu, Dec 13, 2018, 12:14 pm

City Council approves razing Rock Street apartments

Rowhouse project cast as a symbol of Mountain View's gentrification

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

For some, it was a painful loss of affordable housing; for others, it was an example of the collateral damage caused by rent control. Yet pretty much everyone at the Tuesday, Dec. 11, City Council meeting was disappointed by the proposed development at 2005 Rock St. Here's the rundown:

-- The project will displace about 70 low-income tenants, including 30 children, likely forcing most to leave Mountain View.

-- It results in fewer homes in the city, replacing 20 apartments with 15 rowhouses.

-- Those rowhouses will be priced around $1.3 million, well out of reach for most people in need of housing.

It was a project that satisfied almost no one, yet the City Council couldn't find a way to say no to it. In a 4-3 vote, council members approved the project based primarily on the rights of the owner to replace the apartments and its general compliance with city rules. Mayor Lenny Siegel and council members Pat Showalter and Ken Rosenberg cast the opposing votes.

The Rock Street redevelopment was a relatively small project by the city's standards, yet it spiraled into the fiercest battle to date over gentrification and the lack of housing in Mountain View. Faith leaders, housing advocates and community organizers urged the council to reject the proposal, and they called for a moratorium on similar projects. The displacement of so many low-income workers was causing Mountain View to "lose its soul," said former state Assemblywoman Sally Lieber.

"It's a real horror show watching what's happening to our neighbors," she said. "Greed is overrunning our city and forcing out the people we need."

For months, residents living at the apartments have been attending City Council meetings, pleading for action to prevent the planned demolition. Tenants are currently paying about $1,940 a month in rent, and many pointed out they would be unable to find comparable housing anywhere nearby. The going rate for a similar apartment in Mountain View is about $3,200 a month.

"If we move it's going to be so stressful -- we'll have to find new schools, homes and jobs," said 13-year-old Ashley Morales, a Rock Street resident. "I have so many friends, and I want to keep making memories here."

The residents are being offered a relocation package that was generous by the city's criteria, including three months of comparable rent and other assistance. Some tenants would be eligible to receive more than $25,000 to help relocate, said Josh Vrotsos, director of acquisitions for Dividend Homes, the developer behind the project. He said his firm would try to find new housing for the tenants, hinting that housing magnate Tod Spieker had offered to help.

"We're going to do everything we can to help these people relocate," Vrotsos said. "We're excited to help provide for-sale housing for the city of Mountain View."

The developer made no mention of Mountain View's rent control program, but pretty much everyone in the room expressed confidence that it had prompted the redevelopment. Under the city's rent restrictions passed by voters in 2016, older apartments like the ones at Rock Street are limited to increase rents only by the cost of inflation, except in special circumstances.

That price cap has long fueled concerns that Mountain View landlords would seek to convert their rental units into ownership housing that could be sold at market rates.

The city has approved past conversion projects, but most of those involved demolishing unoccupied apartments. A small cadre of local landlords at the meeting warned city officials not to put the responsibility on them for solving the housing crisis.

Council members immediately fell into an impasse when discussing the project. Margaret Abe-Koga, Lisa Matichak and John McAlister said they couldn't justify rejecting the project, seeing as how it was mostly compliant with city rules. If they rejected the project, the residents would likely end up worse off because the developer could return with a project with even less housing aid for the displaced residents, they argued.

Abe-Koga expressed frustration that the city was being asked to do more when it already has some of the most generous tenant relocation packages in the Bay Area. Mountain View is building more affordable housing than any other nearby city, but it seems like it's never enough to satisfy the need, she said. She believed that displaced residents would be able to land on their feet, pointing out she had found some local rentals for around $2,400 a month.

"We're a leader in housing programs and assistance, but we keep getting beat up to do more," she said. "In Palo Alto, would this even be an issue?"

On the other side of the debate were Siegel, Rosenberg and Showalter, three council members sitting in their last full meeting before leaving office. Siegel implored his colleagues to reject the project, saying the city had nothing to gain. It would result in a net loss of five homes, and it would only provide enough money through fees to build perhaps one affordable unit, he said.

"This project is wrong," he said. "I don't see any benefit to our community from this project. All I see is the damage."

The tiebreaker was Councilman Chris Clark, who struggled to find some way to satisfy both sides. He supported the property owner's right to demolish the apartments, but he wanted to find some way to cushion the displacement of the tenants. He found little in the way of options.

City housing staff pointed out there is no space at any of the local affordable housing projects. In fact, a 116-unit affordable project on Evelyn Avenue that was recently completed has a waiting list of more than 1,000 people, according to officials.

Worse, the city couldn't postpone the project. The city attorney pointed out that state law mandated that the city make a decision or cede its authority on the project to the state. The city had already deferred the project once before.

"It shouldn't have to come down to a meeting like this where there's so much uncertainty," Clark said. "When you want to implement a moratorium, you don't just say 'I don't like that project and we're going to stop everything that's going on.'"

Yet city officials had plenty of warning that this dilemma was coming. The residents at Rock Street have been rallying at meetings for months. City officials declined to take up past proposals to set restrictions on redeveloping rent-controlled apartments.

Clark pledged he would call for some kind of future restrictions on developments that caused a net loss of housing, but he declined to apply that standard to this project. After testing several ideas, he proposed approving the project but asking the developer to allow the tenants to occupy the apartments through the end of 2019. Hopefully, the city will have more affordable housing built by then, he said.

Comments

130 people like this
Posted by Bored M
a resident of Cuesta Park
13 hours ago

That sucks for those 70, but that's a decent package to tide them over. Glad the remaining members of the council still respect property rights.

135 people like this
Posted by Free country
a resident of Sylvan Park
13 hours ago

Increasing of the home ownership is good for the city.
While rent control is bad, free market will always find a way to circumvent it.

20 people like this
Posted by Nora S.
a resident of Rex Manor
12 hours ago

I'm hoping that the new City Council will immediately tackle this problem. Projects that result in a net loss of housing should not be approved. Mountain View also must find ways to increase the stock of rental housing and affordable housing. I'm all for development, but it must be done intelligently or you end up with an unsustainable mess.

9 people like this
Posted by Lee Ann
a resident of Cuesta Park
11 hours ago

Why why why is the city continuing to allow this to happen? Will the developers help with infrastructure, truly find the people new AFFORDABLE housing, give back to the community?
What does Mountain View gain from this?

54 people like this
Posted by Old Mountain Viewan
a resident of Jackson Park
11 hours ago
Old Mountain Viewan is a registered user.

Because Lee Ann it's all about the revenue the City makes. All this money coming in to Mountain View and yet, parking, housing, overcrowding, NOTHING except making developers richer as well as the City.

220 people like this
Posted by Interested
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
10 hours ago

Mountain View renters were warned that rent control was a very bad idea - and extremely counterproductive - but the voters didn't listen. The small rental increases allowed under MVs rent control law, is often not enough for the owner to break even on his/her investment. Naturally, rather than lose money, the owners will sell to developers. Would YOU work for free? Basically, a city cannot tell apartment owners that they are no longer in control of their own investment.

Mountain View is one of the most progressive cities in the entire Bay Area. We are building more housing than any other city, and trying hard to make our city livable. However, there will never be enough housing for everyone - especially at the price they want to pay. Nobody can have what they want, just because they want it.

I feel sad for the children who are in school here, as it is hard to move from an area you've always known, but the City has no right to demand control over an individual's investment. To do that is not democratic nor fair in any possible way, though I absolutely understand the frustration and dismay of those losing their rent-controlled housing. Hopefully, these families will find housing in a nearby area - but if not, we cannot control the economy to give everyone what they want. It's just a hard fact of life.

24 people like this
Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
10 hours ago
William Hitchens is a registered user.

If it increases the overall quality of the housing stock in Mountain View, which it will, then I'm all for it. MV has a lot of old, dilapidated, and badly maintained residential buildings, most of them rentals. These need to replaced with upscale housing for both aesthetic and public safety reasons.

11 people like this
Posted by Darin
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
10 hours ago
Darin is a registered user.

There are properties that cannot be redeveloped without "a net loss of housing" unless they are rezoned, simply because they were grandfathered when additional requirements were imposed. For example, if our complex were razed and rebuilt with the same number of units, 11-12 additional parking spaces would need to be created to meet current code.

3 people like this
Posted by Disappointed
a resident of Monta Loma
10 hours ago

William Hitchens, you are just so arrogant with your comments on overall quality. I jsut hope really bad things happen to you for spewing so much of your elitist arrogance. You seem to imply the displaced tenants are living in rotten condition and low quality.

The displaced tenants don't need that kind of slap on the face type of comment from your kind. Karma will catch up to you soon.

7 people like this
Posted by Christopher Chiang
a resident of North Bayshore
10 hours ago

I can't understand why the city council wouldn't demand for higher density (and change parking requirements), given our housing crisis and this locations proximity to Google. Asking for higher density wouldn't hurt developer profits, but would make the displacement of existing residents less repugnant.

Kicking out existing poorer MV residents to build even fewer homes for richer future residents. Sad, there exist a more innovative solution than this.

24 people like this
Posted by MV`
a resident of Blossom Valley
10 hours ago

Every market distortion has the potential for unintended consequences. Rent control is such a distortion. Many of us tried to warn the voters who spoke with their votes for the rent control proposition.

Prohibiting redevelopment of rent controlled properties would be an additional market distortion, eventually leading to neighborhood blight as controlled properties are under maintained by their owners.

Mandating maintenance with civil and criminal penalties or property forfeiture would be a further distortion. Eventually, the government becomes the landlord of last resort. Just ask a resident of most of the neighborhoods in the South Bronx how they like that. And so on.

IMHO that the best solution is to let the free market work things out.

16 people like this
Posted by Commonsense
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
9 hours ago

As RV’s are strewn across the streets of Mountain View those entrusted with making intelligent decisions have decided to evict people who are the backbone of the community and can’t afford to live anywhere else to benefit people who could live anywhere they want to. These children won’t be able to stay in their schools or stay near support systems and family which has been proven a child in lower income brackets desperately needs to succeed. Their parents will probably be subject to the long commute to Modesto and places farther and farther depriving them of being with their children or having any quality of life whatsoever. Having lived in this community over 50 years it’s very disturbing to watch the soul sucked out of this City in favor of becoming one giant Google-plex. The repercussions will be inevitable and painful if we continue development without any thought to the needs of our most vulnerable and hard working citizens.

5 people like this
Posted by Disappointed
a resident of Monta Loma
9 hours ago

Only real white collar criminals and crooks would keep thumping for free market. If not proper oversight and penalty, most of these property owners in Mountain View and elsewhere won't care about even the basic safety of their tenants. Crooks think they need to have the freedom to treat the renters like slaves and charge them exornbitant rents and not provide decent living standards. The free market thumping people in this forum are just rotten unethical people and they think America is all about profitting by ruthless exploitation. I dont believe the renters are entitled to anythnng extraordinary and neither do the property owners. The displaced renters at least could use little sympathy and support.that is not too much ask for.

11 people like this
Posted by Jan
a resident of Slater
9 hours ago

The law of supply and demand will always prevail. You want lower cost of housing, build more supply.

5 people like this
Posted by Darin
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
9 hours ago
Darin is a registered user.

@Disappointed

The displaced renters have both sympathy and support. "Some tenants would be eligible to receive more than $25,000 to help relocate" according to the article. That's more than 12 times the quoted rent of "$1,940 a month".

21 people like this
Posted by Nihonsuki
a resident of Stierlin Estates
9 hours ago
Nihonsuki is a registered user.

Instead of increasing supply, we should limit demand. Stop building more office space. Google is already expanding into other cities; let them. We have enough.

Like this comment
Posted by John
a resident of Monta Loma
8 hours ago

Developers are undefeated in this city. Everytime they want a zoning change they get it. Name one time a developer hasn’t been accommodated. It took a threat of a referendum to save the milk pail and we’re sure melon greed isn’t done with them yet.

10 people like this
Posted by Bob
a resident of Bailey Park
8 hours ago

You wanted rent control, you got it!
Now the landlords are tearing down their properties for the land value which is higher than the current valuation based on cap rates from the rental income.

My,my any economist could have predicted this..Keep the bulldozers coming!!

3 people like this
Posted by John
a resident of Monta Loma
8 hours ago

By the way, this is at least the 8th apartment building, currently; that is being torn down or in process of being “proposed” (approval pending) to be torn down just in this area.

10 people like this
Posted by J
a resident of Monta Loma
8 hours ago

I noticed that 2005 Rock Street appears on the city's list of soft story apartments that might require seismic retrofitting. I wonder if that factored in the economics of the proposed rebuild.

6 people like this
Posted by Grumpy Minority
a resident of Castro City
8 hours ago

The amount of self-satisfaction and sociopathy being displayed by the people celebrating 70+ people, including children, losing their homes is quite frankly disgusting. "Keep the bulldozers coming"? Is this what Mountain View has become?

16 people like this
Posted by @Grumpy Minority, aka LOL
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago

Too bad you only have feelings for one side, and hatred for the other side-the property owner.

That property owner had been in business for 30 years and he wanted to exit the rental business. He kept his rents well below market. Instead of the tenants being appreciative for what they had for so long, they became selfish and felt that they should have the final say in what happens to the property and not the owner.

These buildings are 50 to 70 years old and have come to the end of their life span. They have provided a service to the community for many decades and they will continue to provide a service to the community in it's new life.

With the next goal of the city council of mandating systemic retrofit on these buildings, it will be to cost prohibitive to do the work for many properties. It will be a problem for many landlords to acquire a loan to do that work in a rent control city.

Rent control has lowered the value of the rental business to where the land is the one that has the value now.

Many things where interesting to watch at last night council meeting. One was that Job Lopez, Lenny Seigel's 30 year friend and John Inks political sign destroyer spoke at the meeting in strong support of Lenny. The other was when one of the female tenants spoke out and said she "as a Mexican American, was offended of the Spanish architecture of the new proposed row houses that she could not live in" she wanted them to change the style of the buildings. No one asked her if Spanish and Mexican are the same things.

No city council has the right to force any property owner from redeveloping their property, according to the zoning standards. What these activists want is to put a demolition moratorium in place so that would forever force these old buildings to be around till they fall down. This is a taking of property.

6 people like this
Posted by Grumpy Minority
a resident of Castro City
7 hours ago

Sorry, buddy, I ain't LOL. On the other hand, having watched the video, you sound like this one guy who spoke at the meeting. Curt Conroy, I think? That was exactly the guy I was thinking of when I was mentioning sociopathy and self-satisfaction. He had this blank, emotionless look on his face while speaking at the podium. Was that you? He was seated behind the podium so everyone could see him mug for the camera.

5 people like this
Posted by @Grumpy Minority
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
6 hours ago

Sorry buddy, I was not at the meeting, watched in on TV. Watched it again, Curt Conroy did not speak during the discussion of 2005 Rock St. project. He spoke previously and forewarned of all the special interest activist groups that where present and will be speaking soon and that many where also attorneys who are profiting from this rent control.

All those special interest groups that where present where all pro-rent control, pro-tenant. No one was there representing the apartment association.

Hey, Grumpy, how do you feel about Lenny Seigel not disclosing the fact that he met with all those tenants AND activist groups before the city council discussion started, the other council members disclosed that they met with the tenants.

It was Lenny that has been organizing all these protest for months now, he should have disclosed that fact.

10 people like this
Posted by The Successful Businessman
a resident of Whisman Station
6 hours ago
The Successful Businessman is a registered user.

Let's see . . .
Soft story seismic retrofitting
Rent increase hardship appeals
Semi-annual deck inspections
CPI rent increases for eternity
Annual RHC fees per unit
Tripling of bookkeeping and accounting
60 year old buildings needing $1M+ capital improvements
RHC amortization schedule over 30-40 years, no rent pass through
Threats of a moratorium prohibiting going out of an unprofitable business

I got out earlier seeing this Measure V debacle coming . . .
I reinvested in beautiful Absolute NNN commercial properties elsewhere
No management headaches
No landlord responsibilities
Increased cash flow
The phone doesn't ring
I sleep at night

Carry on City of Mountain View. Keep adding thousands of jobs and cars to the community and expect the landlords to solve the problem YOU HAVE CREATED.

Despicable behavior by city hall. Siegel, Showalter and Rosenberg are gleefully OUT. Pray to the bald baby jesus that's enough to return some degree of sensibility to the city that once was.


Like this comment
Posted by Member
a resident of North Whisman
6 hours ago

Rent control or no rent control doesn't matter. The city & developers always get what they want. It's all about $$$. When Ca has the major earthquake remember you leaders what you've created because my oh my you will have a major problem to deal with -the fires should have taught you something. Too many people spells disaster cuz it will happen.

10 people like this
Posted by Grumpy Minority
a resident of Castro City
5 hours ago

Phew, you should count your lucky stars you're not that guy. He's a seriously unhinged conspiracy theorist. Probably a Trump voter, but he didn't wear his MAGA hat. I wonder how he has all this free time to go to all these meetings? I suppose he's either not a very good landlord or landlording isn't as hard as he claims it to be.

1 person likes this
Posted by School mom
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago

If gentrification is making the schools better then I am in favor.
I don’t understand how everyone complains how expensive it is around here yet seceral schools are over 50% low income and are not considered desirable/rigorous. Boggles the mind.

