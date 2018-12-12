News

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 12, 2018, 9:45 am

Sutter, Palo Alto Medical Foundation accused of false Medicare claims

Diagnosis codes allegedly provided Sutter more money

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

The U.S. Attorney's Office has joined a lawsuit against Sutter Health and the Palo Alto Medical Foundation accusing the health care providers of knowingly submitting wrong or inaccurate diagnosis codes for some Medicare payments, the U.S. Justice Department announced on Tuesday.

The lawsuit alleges that Sutter and the Palo Alto Medical Foundation violated the federal False Claims Act by submitting inaccurate codes that inflated the "risk scores" of patients on the Medicare Advantage program, and enabled Sutter to reap greater reimbursements from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees the Medicare program. The lawsuit also alleges that when the Palo Alto Medical Foundation became aware of these inaccurate diagnosis codes, it failed to identify and delete additional potentially inaccurate codes that would result in a higher payment to Sutter.

PAMF's locations include the Mountain View Internal Medicine Center at 701 E. El Camino Real in Mountain View.

Medicare beneficiaries have the option of enrolling in managed health care insurance plans called Medicare Advantage, also known as Medicare Part C. The plans are owned and operated by private Medicare Advantage organizations or MAOs. Medicare Advantage plans are paid a "per-person" amount to provide Medicare-covered benefits to the beneficiaries.

The Centers for Medicare adjusts the amount of the payment based on demographic information and the health status of each patient in the plan. A patient with more severe diagnoses has a higher adjusted amount, or "risk score." The government makes a larger payment to the Medicare Advantage plan for that patient, according to the Justice Department. Sutter allegedly submitted the inaccurate diagnoses codes for their patients to the insurers, who then submitted the codes to Centers for Medicare.

As a contracted provider to the insurer, Sutter receives a share of the payments to the insurers from Centers for Medicare.

The lawsuit was filed under the qui tam, or whistleblower, provisions of the False Claims Act, by Kathleen Ormsby, a former employee of the Palo Alto Medical Foundation. The False Claims Act permits private parties to sue on behalf of the government for false claims and to receive a share of any recovery. The act also allows the government to intervene or join in whistleblower lawsuits.

U.S. Attorney Alex G. Tse said in a statement that the government's participation in the lawsuit illustrates a commitment to protect the integrity of the Medicare Advantage program.

"The share of Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in Medicare Advantage has steadily grown over the past decade, with 19 million beneficiaries enrolled in 2017. It is critically important that the data submitted to the Medicare Advantage program is truthful, because the government relies on this information to set payment levels. We will continue to guard government health programs from companies that improperly maximize their bottom line at taxpayer expense," he said.

Jody Hunt, assistant attorney general of the Department of Justice's Civil Division, said that federal health care programs rely on the accuracy of information submitted by health care providers to ensure that patients are afforded the appropriate level of care and that managed care plans receive appropriate compensation.

"Today's action sends a clear message that we will seek to hold healthcare providers responsible if they fail to ensure that the information they submit is truthful."

In an emailed statement from Sutter Health, company officials said, "Sutter Health and PAMF are aware of the matter and take the issues raised in the complaint seriously. The lawsuit involves an area of law that is currently unsettled and the subject of ongoing litigation in multiple jurisdictions. We intend to vigorously defend ourselves against the allegations in the complaint."

Comments

Posted by Money is corrupting
a resident of Cuernavaca
8 hours ago

Interesting. But here is the scoop from last night's Mountain View Council meeting - the last action meeting for the 3 members elected 4 years ago (Showalter, Rosenberg and Siegel): The big event for Bay Area TV was a protest against demolishing an apt complex on Rock Street to make way for expensive condos. After midnight, only 3 of 7 Councilmember supported the demolition at this time and the Council voted to deny the project "without prejudice" to a renewed application - mainly to see if more can be done for displaced tenants. Then, at about 12:30am, the Council took up the request for $100 million from the slippery politicians running the Los Altos School District. Councilmember John McAlister, who previously denied having an unlawful conflict of interest, walked away because he had been caught and is being investigated for voting despite his financial conflict of interest The City Council ended up directing staff to prepare (and share with the new City Council) an agreement with the Los Altos School District that guarantees Mountain View a school neighborhood kids can attend. A man and his attorney got up to report that the deal had unlawfully left out entities that own use restrictions on the shopping center property. A lawsuit is already pending. Stay tuned. As one of the 3 stooges used to say: THIS IS ONE FINE MESS YOU'VE GOTTEN (US) INTO.

Posted by concerned
a resident of Cuernavaca
3 hours ago

i used to be a patient of PAMF some years ago. Their charges for normal visits are double or triple than some other provider. I guess somebody has to pay for the beautiful big buildings and parking spaces, lighting etc.. Their additional charges on any specific diagnosis were also high. My experience is nothing to do with medicare. BUt Iam not shocked by their behavior. The doctors won't even give you useful advice like using triple antobiotic cream for infection etc..so that you can avoid going to hospitals and pay 100s of dollars for infections. I switched over to smaller clinic and the doctors much more helpful and listening to my issues for lesser fees

Posted by Correction
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago

You mean, of course, Oliver Hardy, not the Stooges. He was always accusing Stan Laurel of getting them into Another Fine Mess, in their comedy-duo films.

Yes, Wikipedia has the quote under catch phrases: Web Link

Posted by Waverly Res
a resident of Waverly Park
39 minutes ago
@ Money Is Corrupting: What exactly does your incoherent rant have to do with the subject at hand --- Sutter/PAMF and alleged billing abuses of its Medicare Advantage program??? As for your rant, I suggest you make your highly ignorant housing and school "comments" at proper forums for such comments. Specifically, MV Voice articles on housing and school district issues. You socialist populist housing advocates are pestiferous gadflies.

