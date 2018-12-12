Day Worker Center faces new challenge every day

To get a glimpse of tenacity in action, just take a look inside the Mountain View Day Worker Center.

Each day, dozens of individuals gather inside for a chance to earn a little by the sweat of their brow. The workers are a motley crew that includes retirees, immigrants and some homeless, but they are united in a common desire for an honest day's work.

The same perseverance is true for the Day Worker Center itself, which is still going strong after about 20 years in Mountain View. But the center's mission to find daily jobs for its members becomes a little harder with each passing year.

It's a struggle consisting of many little parts, said Maria Marroquin, the center's founder and executive director. Much of the center's workforce or "compaÃ±eros," as Marroquin puts it are dealing with the most intractable problems in Silicon Valley. Many lack stable housing nearby, and some commute long distances for the uncertain prospect of an assignment. Winter is always the hardest time of year the weather is gloomy and the jobs are sparse. Homeowners often hire the center's workers for gutter cleaning or hanging Christmas lights, but it doesn't replace the loss of the gardening chores in the warmer months. Marroquin also points to the Trump administration and its anti-immigrant rhetoric, which has create an atmosphere of fear for many of her workers.

"We're stable and strong, but it's difficult to separate what the administration says from the human side of our work," she said. "Emotionally, there's just more stress these days."

The Day Worker Center recently hired a new associate director, and the organization is testing out some new programs. One recurring problem is many of the center's most regular workers are getting up in years. Jobs involving hard manual labor are sometimes too taxing for them.

With the help of a grant, the center is testing out a new "Seniors Helping Seniors" program, which connects older workers with older employers. It's meant to be mutually beneficial many senior residents in Mountain View need help with basic tasks but they lack the money to hire ongoing help. Thanks to a grant from the local Kiwanis Club, the Day Worker Center is able to subsidize the $20-an-hour cost of sending out workers to handle these tasks.

Kent Carter, a Mountain View resident, is one worker who has occasionally been sent out to aid fellow seniors through the program. On one day he was asked to perform simple gardening; on another job he was stuffing hundreds of envelopes, he said. It's always a toss-up what the day's work will involve, he said.

"I'm 60 years old and I don't like to beat myself up," he said. "You never know what kind of job you're going to get when you walk through that door."

But the chance of a job still beats the alternative, said Toni Cervantes, a Hollister resident who commuted three hours that morning to the center. She was hardly alone many of the workers milling about the center had traveled from far-flung areas to work in Mountain View.

"When I come here, I make more money," Cervantes said. "Otherwise, I'd be working all day for minimum wage."

The Day Worker Center plans to pilot another new program to have some of its workers teach classes. In particular, Marroquin would like to have Spanish as a second language courses taught by some of the in-house native speakers. A pair of workers was developing a curriculum that mixed language with cultural instruction. The goal is for students to gain Spanish proficiency while the teachers would learn how to educate, Marroquin explained.

"My view is that each of us has something to share," she said. "One thing the workers know how to do is speak Spanish, so this is a way for them to share that knowledge."

She expects the new classes to start sometime in February.

On any given morning, dozens of workers show up at the center and each are assigned a number representing where they are in the job queue. If your number is anywhere from one to 20, you have a good shot at a day's work. Numbers 21 through 30 are encouraged to stick around past noon, but they might not get work that day. Anyone higher than that is free to go rather than wait around.

Henry Alexander was No. 14 on Monday as he sat around chatting with his colleagues. A retired medical quality technician from Campbell, he now regularly comes to Mountain View to work as a way "to get off the couch," he said. Plus his acting and modeling career had hit a lull, he said.

Reaching into his backpack, he pulled out a March 2001 copy of Time magazine, and flipped over to a AARP advertisement showing his smiling face with a woman and a pair of kids. He had also appeared in ads for Lincoln-Mercury, Cool Whip and Discover credit cards, he said. Working at the Day Worker Center is an easy way to get occasional jobs while leaving his schedule flexible for any gigs, he said.

At that point, a clerk came out of the front office and called out Alexander's number. There was a job to till a yard, she said. Did he want it?

"Like with a rototiller?" he asked, pondering it for a second. "Sure thing, sounds good."