Waymo to hold public meeting on driverless cars

Waymo officials are hosting a community forum in Mountain View on Thursday, Dec. 13, to gather public input on plans to test fully driverless vehicles on city streets.

The meeting is the latest in a series of meetings the company has been holding in cities across the North County where they plan to take trials of self-driving cars to the next stage.

The community forum will include representatives from Waymo's policy and technical teams, who will reportedly be available to answer questions from the public. A Waymo vehicle will also be on display.

In late October, Waymo received permission from the Department of Motor Vehicles to begin testing its vehicles on public streets with no driver onboard. The company is permitted to test up to 36 driverless vehicles in Mountain View, Palo Alto, Sunnyvale, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills.

The Waymo meeting is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13, at the Historic Adobe Building at 157 Moffett Blvd. in Mountain View.