News

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 11, 2018, 12:29 pm

Waymo to hold public meeting on driverless cars

 

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Waymo officials are hosting a community forum in Mountain View on Thursday, Dec. 13, to gather public input on plans to test fully driverless vehicles on city streets.

The meeting is the latest in a series of meetings the company has been holding in cities across the North County where they plan to take trials of self-driving cars to the next stage.

The community forum will include representatives from Waymo's policy and technical teams, who will reportedly be available to answer questions from the public. A Waymo vehicle will also be on display.

In late October, Waymo received permission from the Department of Motor Vehicles to begin testing its vehicles on public streets with no driver onboard. The company is permitted to test up to 36 driverless vehicles in Mountain View, Palo Alto, Sunnyvale, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills.

The Waymo meeting is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13, at the Historic Adobe Building at 157 Moffett Blvd. in Mountain View.

Comments

Posted by Drive-Thru Banking
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
12 hours ago

I imagine we can expect less occurrences of cars being driven right through buildings and houses and coffee shops and such.

Oh, and on that note, if you have banking at the Wells Fargo in DT Los Altos today, you'll probably want to call first to see if they're open...pun intended! :)

Posted by Doug Pearson
a resident of another community
10 hours ago
I have not driven for the last 10 or so years and no longer have a driver license; my wife does not like to drive and does not do very much of it; and, we would both welcome the opportunity to use a driverless vehicle.

We wish Waymo good and save driverless driving in their current test, hopefully culminating in the commercial offer of the use of one of their cars at a reasonably low cost.

It's not clear to me whether the best approach is to offer Waymo cars as an alternative to taxis, Uber, Lyft, SuperShuttle, VTA buses, and other more or less shared-ride vehicles at a per-call/per-ride fee or as a purchased alternative to our current, *very* lightly used car. But, I am very much looking forward to the day when driverless cars, Waymo and other, are readily available to the general public.

Posted by MV Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
10 hours ago

“Community forum,” is that like a Christmas forum, but less offensive?

Posted by Mtviewresident
a resident of North Whisman
10 hours ago
I’m not sure what they want from residents. I’d be delighted for them to take their beta testing someplace else. I’ll cry NIMBY on this one.

Posted by Mark
a resident of Monta Loma
6 hours ago

They don't always recognize left turn green lights. This results in much stagnation of traffic behind them in their wake. I saw it happen myself twice in a week at Edith and Foothill, just the past week.

Posted by PA Resident
a resident of another community
5 hours ago

Will these cars be obvious when they are empty. It concerns me that in an emergency situation, a car over a cliff, a car in an inferno, that somebody might put their own life at risk to rescue an occupant in an empty car!

