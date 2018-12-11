Two fatalities, but fewer bike crashes in latest traffic update

An elderly Mountain View man died of his injuries following a collision in Mountain View three months ago, according to the latest release of vehicle crash data from the Mountain View Police Department.

The data also shows a significant decrease in pedestrian collisions throughout the city, bucking a trend of increased incidents in recent years. Other trouble spots, including red-light runners on Middlefield Road and a climbing collision count on Central Expressway and Shoreline Boulevard, remain problems for the city.

A full list of recorded crashes from the department, spanning from July 1 through Sept. 30, shows 171 collisions over the three-month period, 49 of which resulted in injuries. The data, released last week, shows one fatality on Grant Road on Sept. 11, which police had not previously disclosed.

An interactive map with all of the collisions can be found here.

The solo-vehicle crash occurred in the 2200 block of Grant Road near Stratford Court around 4:45 p.m., when a Ford SUV struck a city light pole and a tree, according to police. The 85-year-old driver was coherent but complained of pain and had some visible cuts, so was sent to a nearby hospital.

The man died nearly two weeks later due to complications "resulting from the collision," police said. No one else was injured in the crash, and speed did not appear to be a factor.

That makes two traffic-related fatalities on city streets so far in 2018, up from zero last year. A Google employee died last month after she was struck by a Google bus outside the company's headquarters.

The quarterly report shows 10 collisions involving bicyclists, seven of which were injury crashes, and four pedestrian collisions, all of which resulted in injuries. The bright spot is that only 13 pedestrian collisions have been reported through the end of September this year, down from 29 over the same period last year.

Even so, police contend that one of the pedestrian crashes this year didn't count. On June 25, a driver going the speed limit on Cuesta Drive crashed into a parked car, creating a domino effect. The parked car that was hit bumped into another parked vehicle, which then hit a pedestrian, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. The driver of the vehicle then swerved and hit the center divide of the road, suffering injuries.

The department recorded the incident as a parked vehicle versus pedestrian accident, Nelson said, which is why the department reported zero pedestrian collisions throughout the months of June and July in a September press release.

The highest number of collisions during the three-month period occurred along the city's busiest thoroughfares, including El Camino Real (36 collisions), Shoreline Boulevard (25), California Street (14) and Central Expressway (12). Unsafe speeds, failing to drive on the correct side of the road, DUIs and red-light violations were among the most common reasons cited for collisions.

Red-light runners continue to be a problem at the intersection of East Middlefield Road and Highway 237, according to the data. Three additional collisions, all of which involved injuries, were caused by red-light violations from July 1 through Sept. 30.

Data going back to January 2017, when the department began publicly releasing all of its traffic information, shows a total of 45 collisions recorded for that Middlefield Road intersection, 25 of which involved red-light violations. Specific patterns at other intersections are difficult to discern, in part because a significant number of the crashes do not include information on the cause.

The number of bike collisions, 34 incidents through September, is nearly identical to the 35 crashes that occurred over the same period in 2017. The grand total of 528 collisions in Mountain View through September this year is down more than 9 percent from the 582 collisions at the same time last year.