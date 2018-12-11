Letters to the editor: Dec. 7, 2018

Royal Viking redevelopment

Every evening for the last three years I have walked my dog, Calli, through the Royal Viking apartment complex on Rock Street near Rengstorff. Over the years Calli and I have gotten to know the Royal Viking tenants and been welcomed into their lives and community. We have been included in birthday parties, soccer games with the kids and community gatherings held in the carports. One evening last July we came upon a large tenant gathering out in the parking lot. All 20 units in the complex had just been given eviction notices and notified of an upcoming sale of the property. The 20 affordable apartments are slated to be torn down and replaced with 15 luxury condos. Understandably, my friends and neighbors are terrified and dismayed at the prospect of finding new homes either in Mountain View or surrounding cities.

As of July 2018, there were 600 to 740 rental units moving toward demolition. Royal Viking makes up 20 of these units. The developer is planning on selling the new units for less than $1.7 million, far out of the price range of those anticipating displacement. The socio-economic fabric of Mountain View is changing in a way a lot of us do not like. Our friends and kids will need to leave Mountain View for the sake of a few corporate landlords and developers.

On Tuesday, Dec.11, the City Council will be deciding on the demolition permit for Royal Viking. Join me at the meeting and ask the council to put the brakes on this transition until we have a plan. Council, the longer you wait, the more affordable housing we lose. It will be very difficult to bring back. My friends and kids will not be able to live here. Let's enact a temporary, citywide moratorium on demolitions until we can come up with a sensible plan for managing our city's growth and evolution. Do not grant the demolition permit for Royal Viking. Let's pause and figure this out.

Dave Arnone

Middlefield Road

No preconditions

I've read the recent call for cooperation between the Los Altos School District and Bullis Charter School boards, asking them to work together creatively for solutions to the facilities issues. I fully agree that compromise and working together toward shared goals is better than confrontation and being unyielding. I want to put out a call of my own for the City Council and LASD to do the same when it comes to working together to create incredibly needed park spaces and sports facilities in the San Antonio neighborhood while providing a critical extra site for the charter district facilities puzzle. I encourage all parties to remember that over time, schools house different populations depending on the current circumstances. By working together without preconditions about what school will be placed there first, the city will be able to provide the community with a valuable large open space and recreational amenities, and the district will be able to acquire a needed 10th site to help provide for the 10 school communities that they are obligated to house.

Nancy Morimoto

Whits Road

Kudos for a local author

Seventy-five Los Altos and Mountain View locals and I were treated on Saturday, Dec. 1, to a presentation by Los Altos author and sixth grade Gardner Bullis Elementary teacher Devik Schreiner launching his new book, "The Oregon Story." The presentation was beyond delightful and Bullis students, local residents, and past now-adult students of Devik's were treated to an hour of our laughing, enthusiastic audience participation. Devik read an excerpt from his book, and we were fascinated with his stupid human tricks and riveted by his humor and wonderfully approachable personality. We were happy to patiently wait in the long queue so that Devik could sign books with a personal note for each of us.

If the community is again presented with the opportunity to spend a wonderful hour in support of our local teacher and author, don't miss it.

Emmanuela Raquelle (Devik's mother)

Boulder Creek

Theft on Caltrain

Caltrain is planning to remove seats from the cars for bike riders, and achieve security through cameras. I ride with my bike on Caltrain every day from Palo Alto to San Francisco, and have been commuting by bike on Caltrain for 20 years. I've seen bike thefts, and attempts that were blocked by people who could see the perpetrator. There's also theft of gear, which can be hard to see with a camera. Security cameras are not sufficient as people can hide their faces from fixed cams, but not from a crowd of watchful passengers, and by the time the theft is detected, the perp is gone. We need seats within view of bikes on electrified Caltrain so riders can keep an eye on their bikes and gear.

Cedric de La Beaujardiere

Palo Alto