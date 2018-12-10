News

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 10, 2018, 1:36 pm

Internet outage stretches into Day 2

Severed Comcast line cut off internet access to 13,000 customers in Mountain View

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

If the internet is the lifeblood of Mountain View, then the city is in bad shape.

Much of Mountain View is facing the second day of a citywide internet outage affecting Comcast customers. The outage, which started on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 9, is reportedly impacting more than 13,000 households and businesses throughout the city, and it has disrupted the full suite of Comcast services, including internet, cable TV, and some cellphone lines.

The outage was caused by a traffic accident on Sunday afternoon in Mountain View's Sylvan Park neighborhood. A vehicle crashed into a utility pole between Highway 85 and Moorpark Way, bringing it down along with several spans of wire.

The crash caused a power outage for about 50 households. As of 6 a.m. this morning, PG&E said they had restored power.

For Comcast, the accident also severed a critical fiber optic line mounted to the same utility pole. Under normal circumstances, Comcast officials say they would reroute their services through a redundant line, but this breakage seems to have hit a weak point in their network. The company's representatives could not give a time estimate on when services would be restored.

"This is our hugest priority right now and we're working diligently to get it fixed," Joan Hammel, Comcast senior director of communications, told the Voice. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, and we're doing our best."

The internet outage may be the worst in recent memory for the city. The hardest-hit customers appear to be those who bought bundle deals for Comcast TV, internet and phone service. All of those digital services are currently offline.

Among those customers is the Mountain View Whisman School District. On Monday morning, school district officials sent out a notice to parents warning that nearly all their communication methods were offline. District staff were resorting to walkie-talkie radios to stay in touch across campuses. Similarly, internet and email are also kaput at the Mountain View City Hall, although the city's phone lines remain operational.

A total of 12,716 residential customers and 1,246 businesses were impacted in the outage, according to Comcast. Despite the internet blackout, many of these customers still found a way to vent their frustrations online.

Tom Anderson, a Mountain View resident, said he was particularly irritated that Comcast had initially portrayed the outage as a quick fix. Throughout Sunday, the company kept pushing back their estimates on when service would be restored: first it was 12:30 p.m., then 6:30 p.m. he said. By Monday, Comcast was no longer giving any time estimates.

For Anderson, the internet outage was hitting his pocketbook, severely limiting his ability to manage his short-term rental property. He suspects scores of other businesses were also impacted.

"People have businesses and livelihoods that depend on this." he said. "This is having a massive impact to the city."

As of 6 a.m. Monday morning, Comcast officials say their line workers were reportedly allowed to access the utility equipment along Highway 85 for repairs.

Comments

11 people like this
Posted by Elena
a resident of Castro City
5 hours ago

I never had an internet outage this long without a winter storm not included. I work from home and was impacted today. I hope Comcast can get it together and make sure this never happens again.

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by Cannot call 911
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago

Money is one thing. If the elderly woman who fell last week and called were to do the same last night, she would still be there with no way to get help.

This is a very real life and death situation for many.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Worker
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago

My whole company cannot get vital work done...this is awful.

Email Town Square Moderator      


74 people like this
Posted by g8teach
a resident of Blossom Valley
4 hours ago

Yet another reason why MV city council needs to approve more than 2 ISPâ€™s for our city. Both Comcast and AT&T have no incentive to do things better, and provide excellent service because there is no competition for these businesses Yes, Google Fiber is finally approved , but there is no time line for roll out to the community. So that doesnâ€™t help and AT&T has been promising Gig speeds, but not in our neighborhood.So for goodness sake City Council please take some action so that this will not be a problem in the future.

Email Town Square Moderator      


40 people like this
Posted by Richard
a resident of Waverly Park
4 hours ago

A small conciliation for those of us still without phone/TV/Internet: Get a $20 credit/day on your Comcast bill due to the outage. I doubt they'll do it automatically for all those effected, but they will if you ask. Using your cell phone, go to www.xfinity.com/support/contact-us and select "Chat". You give them your name and address and tell them you want a credit on your bill for the hours/days that the system is/was down.

Email Town Square Moderator      


47 people like this
Posted by Local resident
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago

Comcast kept telling us that our router was having an issue and we should wait for the intervention of a technician at our apartment. They should really stop taking their costumers for fools.

Although, as their only serious competition in MTV is ATT, they have no incentive to do so. Also, if Comcast spent the money they use for lobbying on making their network redundant the problem would never have occurred.

Comcast should be ashamed of the service and assistance they bring. They do not care at all about the affected businesses and elderly people in our community.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by mvresident
a resident of Cuernavaca
4 hours ago

Yes, contact Comcast for your credits! And use them for your final bill. IMHO Comcast is the worst. Call a satellite provider for TV, etc., And don't depend on a single company for all your services.

Email Town Square Moderator      


55 people like this
Posted by AC
a resident of another community
4 hours ago
AC is a registered user.

I couldn't call my dentist this morning. What if someone else had the same problem with their doctor? That's really awful.

Email Town Square Moderator      


46 people like this
Posted by A Talking Cat
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago
A Talking Cat is a registered user.

Mine literally just came back on as this article was being published. :D

I agree with others, though: The problem is that Comcast support didn't know there was a massive outage, and told me that the problem was my "old modem". Funny how a quick internet search can give us more information than anyone working at Comcast!

Email Town Square Moderator      


19 people like this
Posted by Don Keedick
a resident of Cuesta Park
4 hours ago
Don Keedick is a registered user.

I miss AOL

Email Town Square Moderator      


45 people like this
Posted by HomeisOffice
a resident of Cuesta Park
4 hours ago

It is a shame that AT&T and Comcast have lobbied to keep other services off of the utility poles they use. Otherwise we could have had GIG speeds the first time Google offered them.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by MVPerson
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago

Sorry, somebody (Comcast) is hiding something. The outage was already happening as of Sunday AM....

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by 7x7native
a resident of Rengstorff Park
3 hours ago

Richard, thank you for the info on the service credit. I jiust finished up a "chat" with Xfinity. They will issue the credit when the outage is cleared up. Comcast customers, be sure to get your chat ID# and have them attached the info to your account. Thankfully I have AT&T for cellular and wifi so I am not as isolated as many of you are.

Email Town Square Moderator      


14 people like this
Posted by Alex M
a resident of Willowgate
3 hours ago

I'm curious how all you folks affected by the outage are posting comments to this article?

This article was the first I've heard of the problem. My workplace isn't affected, and neither is my home internet service (AT&T U-verse).

Email Town Square Moderator      


14 people like this
Posted by LBJ
a resident of Castro City
3 hours ago

In the 3 years we've had ATT, they've never gone down on us. Had Comcast previously and there seemed to be more outages / issues. My .02 anyway.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by MVPerson 2
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago

Agreed with "MVPerson" above, our TV and internet went down around 11am yesterday not yesterday afternoon. Hopefully just a mistake regarding the time of the accident and not an (incorrect) assumption regarding the cause of the outage.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Abigail A
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

The Mountain View Los Altos high school district had no internet as well

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Rose Bergeron
a resident of Rex Manor
3 hours ago

How did the driver take down a utility pole? Were they flying down Moorpark or did they crash off of the freeway? I'm hearing a lot of outrage about Comcast not recovering from damaged equipment and zero about the reckless driving that almost certainly caused the outage. Are we all that immune to bad driving and car crashes that we skip right over the damage careless drivers cause?

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Common sense
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago
Common sense is a registered user.

"Local resident" wrote "Although, as their only serious competition in MTV is ATT. . ."

I don't know what criterion the writer had in mind for "serious competition" -- it might be true of you are seeking the very highest download speeds, constantly streaming multiple independent video signals or whatever.

But FYI, those two firms are *far* from being the only high-speed internet providers serving Mountain View! I've never used either, and have happily used two others for many years (one DSL, one wide-area wireless accessible most anywhere). You can easily find those and other competitors by searching online.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by MV Mark
a resident of Blossom Valley
3 hours ago

Typo in Headline - I'm sure that the writer meant "Internet outrage stretches into Day 2"

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Gard
a resident of Blossom Valley
2 hours ago

Our service here in Blossom Valley went down around 7:30pm last night. My $7/month cell phone let me know that the fix would not be quick. It sounds to me like it was fairly fast considering the damage and the weekend.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Poppadop
a resident of Willowgate
2 hours ago

I am sincerely sorry for all those impacted by the outage, but your opening sentence is ludicrous: Saying the City of Mountain View is in "bad shape" because an accident disrupted internet service is sophomoric journalism, at best. A good editor would have deleted that hyperbolic line and allowed the article to begin with the second paragraph.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Need old schoool landlines
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago

Makes s case for real landlines.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Interested
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
2 hours ago

My area had been out since late morning of Sunday, and just got back on this late afternoon. The annoying thing is that when you call (on your cell) it is all automated and ridiculous. Then they say the recording says are sorry for the outage and "if you have any more questions you can check on our website". REALLY?? How would that work??
Our MV Council needs to push Google to provide fiber internet in Mountain View. Google gets a LOT of special handling in this city and they need to pay back the citizens by getting this DONE. We are their home city, and they instead set up Google Fiber elsewhere in the U.S. They need to do it HERE.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by SAMA
a resident of Cuesta Park
1 hour ago

@Rose Bergeron,
The real issue is not the driver who took out the pole, but improper Comcast network planning that allowed one taken down pole take down significant portion of the network. All Wide Area Networks are designed to withstand at least one major node or line failure. Here one line interruption left the a few neighborhoods without communication.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Partially Up
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago

We have TV and Internet. The internet is back up and local channels are broadcasting. Still no premium channels like ESPN.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by PeaceLove
a resident of Shoreline West
1 hour ago

I strongly recommend switching to Sonic.com for your internet. They're not as blazing fast as Comcast but they're local (based out of Santa Rosa) and they are EFF's top-rated ISP when it comes to protecting user privacy. Web Link

Plus, they answer the damn phone when you call and you can talk to an actual intelligent human with agency whenever you have a problem.

Related: I cut the cable cord years ago and never look back. One of the best things you can do for your mental and spiritual health is to #DeleteComcast from your life.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Margaret Hutz
a resident of Old Mountain View
57 minutes ago

I certainly agree about using other ISPs. I have Sonic for Internet and landline (DSL); Credo for cell phone. So my only inconvenience was TV.

Yes, City of Mt. View definitely needs to get Google to step up with fiber service, and it definitely needs better back up. Ditto school districts. I have both cell and land line "just in case." Didn't lose either one this time, but who knows what will go out next time?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Couples: Child Loss, "No U-Turn at Mercy Street"
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,172 views

Which Cocktail Has the Least Calories?
By Laura Stec | 7 comments | 902 views

View all local blogs
 