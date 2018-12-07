News

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 7, 2018, 5:38 pm

Parents urge school board to deny or delay new charter school

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Anxiety and fears dominated the Mountain View Whisman School District board meeting Thursday night, as a sharply divided crowd of parents, students and community members gave impassioned testimony about the creation of a new charter school in the district.

A majority of the rapid-fire comments -- each person was given only one minute to speak -- either called for an outright rejection of Bullis Charter School's proposal to open a new 320-student school in Mountain View, or made a direct plea to charter school leaders to at least delay opening the school for another year.

Students, parents and employees of Bullis Charter School's flagship campus in Los Altos also showed up at the Dec. 6 meeting in full force, trumpeting what they described as a top-quality education with project-based learning, individualized instruction and "focused learning goals" that would be a boon for families in Mountain View seeking an alternative to district schools.

In September, Bullis Charter School officially announced its first foray outside of the Los Altos School District after 14 years there. It established an offshoot, dubbed Bullis Mountain View (BMV), which submitted a request to open a charter school in Mountain View Whisman next fall.

The goal of the school, according to BMV leaders, is to attract underserved families -- low-income students and students who speak English as a second language -- and extend what they describe as a tried-and-true education model. The goal is for a student body where 35 to 40 percent of the students qualify for free and reduced-price meals, which is a big divergence from the affluent families Bullis Charter School has served in Los Altos since 2004.

Founding BMV board member Clara Roa said she has been working towards "replicating" Bullis Charter School since 2017, and that she believes students of all backgrounds deserve options for their public education. Wealthy families can opt for private school, but low-income families don't get those same opportunities, she said.

"Parents are empowered when they know they have a choice for their kids' education," Roa said. "Choice options should not be available only to people with the financial or personal resources to access them."

But for some parents, Bullis simply doesn't have a track record to show it can support families of modest means, and it's an open question whether it will even attract students from the demographics groups that charter school proponents claim it will serve.

Parent Julie Rapoport said she has little doubt that the school will offer a great education for the students it serves, but there's no guarantee it will attract or retain the district's most vulnerable kids. She said Bullis Charter School has opportunities to help students across the district by offering support at Mountain View Whisman schools and assisting with programs that already exist, rather than pulling resources away from existing schools.

"Work collaboratively with us," she said. "This doesn't feel like collaboration, this feels like hijacking the resources of a school district with 5,000 students to provide a specialized education for a small group, with no guarantee of serving anyone but students who already have significant resources."

Throughout the meeting, parents lamented that BMV's leadership wants to move so quickly. While expansion has been a goal of Bullis Charter School for several years, the official announcement about opening up in Mountain View came out in September, rapidly followed by a charter petition submitted to the school district in October. The final date to either approve or deny the petition is set for Dec. 20, and it's up to BMV to decide whether to push the date back.

The goal is to open a charter school in Mountain View by fall 2019, with initial enrollment of 168 students in transitional kindergarten through second grade.

Fall 2019 also happens to be the same year Mountain View Whisman's new attendance boundaries go into effect, and when a new school -- Jose Antonio Vargas Elementary -- opens its doors for the Whisman neighborhood. New intradistrict transfer policies are also set to take effect. How many students will be at each school next fall is undergoing a review by demographers hired by the district, but the worry is some schools may see a huge drop in enrollment.

Amy Rhoads, a parent of students at Bubb and Graham, said at the meeting that it doesn't feel like anyone is prepared for a charter school to open in just 246 days, and that BMV can show it takes the spirit of collaboration seriously if it heeded the advice of parents and district administrators and delayed the opening of the school.

"I think that the Bullis Mountain View team has very good intentions," she said. "I think that we have great schools here, and we're not ready to take on our very first charter. So I ask Bullis, please, please consider, at the very least, pushing your opening so that we can collaborate."

One pervasive sticking point that left parents uneasy was whether Bullis had a genuine interest in serving low-income and Latino families in Mountain View, and if the charter petition was crafted with this target demographic in mind. Given the long runway the charter school had to create the 645-page proposal, some speakers felt the outreach to Latino families in recent months felt like a cynical effort to "sell" the school and collect signatures for the petition rather than a chance to solicit feedback and shape the future school.

"I'm really worried about the lack of communication with the Hispanic population before the petition was presented to the board," said parent Tania O'Connell, who spoke in English and Spanish. "Bullis has been planning its expansion for years, but it only approached our community in the last few months, and only to present their program and ask for signatures of support, not to analyze our needs."

These concerns were expressed in a letter signed by a group of PTA leaders from throughout the district earlier this week. The letter warned that BMV was poised to "siphon off" wealthy families and higher-performing students away from neighborhood schools, creating more segregation and reducing the wherewithal of the district and individual PTAs to provide support for needy students.

At the Thursday meeting, Mistral PTA president Sara Kopit-Olson told BMV officials they could still "earn the trust" of the community by proving they are acting in good faith to help disadvantaged students, provided they slow down. The charter school could conduct a rigorous needs assessment involving teachers, PTA members and other district committees, she said, and avoid making it seem like a rush-job.

"Our community has been given a ridiculously short amount of time to evaluate this proposal and the potential ramifications to our schools," Kopit-Olson said. "It's like you're riding into town on a steamroller, and it doesn't look or feel good."

An inevitable outcome?

A big question facing the school board, and many of the public speakers, was whether support or opposition to the charter school really amounted to anything.

The prevailing legal opinion is that the cards are stacked in favor of charter schools in California. Individual school districts have very little ability to deny a charter petition that is appropriately written, clearly lays out the school's academic program and shows it can be financially solvent in the coming years. What's more, Bullis Charter School in Los Altos has a sterling reputation as one of the highest-performing schools in the state, and much of that school's philosophy would be adopted in BMV.

State law allows charter schools three chances to get approval. If the Mountain View Whisman School District denies the charter, it would almost assuredly be appealed to the Santa Clara County Board of Education, which would again have to consider the charter school on its merits with the same stacked standard for approval. If the county board opts to deny the petition -- seen by many as a very unlikely possibility -- it could be appealed a third time, to the state Board of Education.

Barring some type of major deficiency in the petition, the default option is to approve the charter petition, said Janelle Ruley, an attorney with the law firm Young, Minney & Corr representing BMV. Rooting out a disqualifying flaw would be difficult: As someone who has represented charter schools for more than a decade, she said Bullis is one of the strongest and most well-run charter schools that the district will ever encounter.

"At the end of the day, when we reconvene in just two short weeks to make a decision on this, we will be left with a straightforward mandate of the law," Ruley said. "Which first reminds us that the intent of the legislature is that charters have become an integral part of our educational system and that their establishment shall be encouraged."

Some parents, including Mountain View resident Serge Bonte, encouraged board members to approve the charter regardless of their personal feeling towards Bullis, saying that the fight needs to play out in Sacramento rather than a local school board meeting. Former Los Altos School District trustee Doug Smith didn't mince his words, and said the district should approve "any viable charter" that comes before them. The district would benefit by retaining some oversight responsibilities over BMV if its own school board approves the charter. Denying it and allowing the county to approve the school amounts to giving up any semblance of control, he said.

"At that point you have zero oversight of that school, you have no ability to enforce any promises that were made or any representations that were made during the application process," Smith said.

That wasn't enough of an incentive to convince Monta Loma parent Isaac Taylor, who urged the board to "be brave" and reject the petition, even if it eventually gets overruled. He said the school has been, and will continue to be, an option to benefit the wealthy, and that rhetoric about "collaboration" falls flat when the charter school forces the school district to do something it doesn't want.

"If Bullis says they've worked with the community to shape their plans or curriculum, they're lying," he said. "If someone takes our money and school property away from us, against our will, that's not 'educating a whole student,' it's stealing. Bullis is an Amway scam -- it only benefits the already rich, and it's a ripoff for anyone else."

A group of parents from the North Bay saw the public hearing as a chance to air their grievances about a charter school in the Ross Valley School District, and the division and problems they say it brought to the community. Parent Sara Tewksbury warned that accepting BMV would be a "road to ruin" and diminish the district's resources, and said it's a fallacy to think that the district would get any real local control from approving the charter.

Heather Bennett, also from Ross Valley, said her community has been divided by their charter school, and that it's a microcosm of a much larger, national fight against the privatization of schools.

"Charter school are built with the bricks and mortar of the public schools they tear apart," she said. "Don't just roll over and allow this charter into your district because you think its inevitable. Once they get a foothold, it will be much harder to get rid them."

Facing the real possibility that the school board's hands may be tied, several parents at the meeting began addressing their comments directly to the Bullis Charter School supporters with pleas to drop or at least delay the plans for a charter school next year.

"I'm talking to you because our hands are tied," Rapoport said, turning from the school board. "We're powerless, based on what Doug (Smith) said. If you are truly interested in serving the (socio-economically disadvantaged) population, then please work with us to support, strengthen and augment the programs we already have."

Mountain View Whisman school board members steered clear of taking a stand for or against the charter school during the public hearing, instead taking the opportunity to grill BMV leaders on how, if the charter petition is approved, they would be held accountable for meeting its goals. The petition states English learners will be proficient in the language as "quickly as possible," which is not very meaningful, said board member Ellen Wheeler.

The petition goes on to say that state-standardized test scores at BMV will "exceed" scores achieved by district schools with a similar demographic, which Wheeler said was also unclear.

"One rational for BMV is to show higher academic success via test scores than our own school district, so I think it's important for us to understand what you understand to be a meaningful success rate for your students compared to ours," she said.

Board member Tamara Wilson questioned the charter school's outreach efforts to date, and whether the school will reach the demographics it claims it will. She said her email correspondence to date shows that many of the people supporting the charter school are highly educated, high-tech employees, but she hasn't heard from a single Spanish-speaking family. That doesn't bode well, given that 80 percent of the district's low-income students are Latino, she said.

Wilson also questioned why BMV appears to have dragged its feet in reaching out to the district's PTAs, particularly after so many of them spoke out at the public hearing and in the letter earlier this week.

"Why, just this week, have you reached out to our PTAs if the spirit of collaboration is the cornerstone of the charter petition?" she asked.

Jennifer Anderson-Rosse, BMV's head of school, said she had reached out to some PTA members in the past, but the recent groundswell of opposition led her team to reach out to every PTA in Mountain View Whisman as a way to hear their concerns.

The lines of communication, particularly with the Latino community, are bound to improve once the charter petition receives approval, Anderson-Rosse said. Once approved for its inaugural five-year charter, BMV will hire a recruiter whose sole job will be to increase enrollment applications among low-income and minority families. There won't be much time between charter approval and open enrollment -- only about 5 weeks -- but Anderson-Rosse said she is hopeful that will be enough time for BMV to hit its goal.

The Mountain View Whisman School District expects to hold a special meeting on Dec. 20 to either approve or deny the charter petition.

Comments

Posted by J
a resident of Jackson Park
6 hours ago

I wonder if anyone will comment on this story...

Posted by Norberto Chang
a resident of Rex Manor
4 hours ago
Norberto Chang is a registered user.

From what I have read online Bullis did very little to support or work with Low income/ESL or free and Reduced Lunch families in Los Altos. Now all of a sudden they care about them here? They encourage a $5,000 donation in Los Altos from the parents,and I wonder if they think that will fly with their new target market of Free and Reduced Lunch families here?

Bullis just started their outreach to English Second Language families only a few months ago, well after their Petition and plans were already decided to use this angle in their petition. Makes me really wonder if this is just a ploy to try and get warm bodies and support just to open their doors. I found them very disingenuous last night, and it only confirmed my fear that this really is an "Amway" scam to fill the pockets of the leaders behind Bullis.

I believe in collaboration with our public schools and for people and groups to make them better from within, and not to create a separate "private" school that takes public funds with less oversight, less transparency and all with non-publicly elected board members. Just because they claim to be "Non Profit", doesn't mean that there aren't people at the top getting paid a pretty penny.

I sure hope our district does the right thing and denies this petition and listens to the majority of MV families who don't want a charter school taking funds away from our public schools, teachers, kids and special programs. There was nothing that I heard last night from Bullis that was different from what our district is already doing. Let's all stand and fight against segregation and privatization our our great public schools!

Posted by Diane L Andrews
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago
Diane L Andrews is a registered user.

Can someone help me understand how a charter school is allowed to give enrollment preferences to a certain socioeconomic group like Free and Reduced lunch Families and this isn't breaking a law or even discriminatory towards others. Can our public schools give preference on enrollment to certain groups too or do they have to accept everyone without a preference? Where do we draw the line? It sounded like this charter school could fill their whole school with Free and Reduced lunch families due to their preference in their petition, which would create segregation and potentially lower the diversity we might see at other neighborhood schools right? Will they be paying for and basically busing all of these kids from all over Mountain View to their school? Sorry if these questions seem obvious to others, but I am genuinely concerned about the bigger picture ramifications of targeting a certain group and basically taking them away from their neighborhood school, and the impacts this might have on not only the well being of those kids, but also other schools that might become less diverse. Is this only possible because charter schools work under different rules than public schools? Could a future Charter school have an enrollment preference to allow kids that aren't Free and Reduced Lunch a priority over those that are in the future and would this be legal? Thank you

Posted by Bullis is playing us
a resident of Old Mountain View
2 hours ago

@ Diane Andrews,
Yes, Diane, the way the 1999 law was written, they are bringing innovation and quality education to those that don't have access to it. That's the justification for targeting a specific group of students.
But you need not worry. BMV is a temporary scam to comply with the County's diversity demands. They are only pretending they are interested in teaching Free and Reduced lunch Families because the County is on their tail about it.
They don't have any parent support in MV, nor are they trying very hard to get it. If nobody from MV shows up, they can always open a school in MV for the affluent Los Altos students (Charters don't have to enroll local kids). Once the County grants them whatever they want in Los Altos (Egan site?), they'll close BMV. Assets will revert back to the Los Altos charter. Blakely asked pointed questions during the meeting and their answers were revealing: we'll separate from BCS later, we'll hire teachers later, we'll nominate SED board members later, we'll get a community organizer to round up Hispanics ( a community organizer makes so much money they can't afford to spend the money up front--right!.. )
This is all a ploy.
MV residents, we need to bring this up to our elected officials. Bullis' lawyers and advisors are scaring us into thinking they are all-powerful and that we cannot possibly oppose them or find any flaw in their plans. Not true. This charter does not have solid funding, does not offer an educational program that is different from what already exists at the local schools -- and the county -- Grace Mah is giving it her blessing? Then she, and the rest of the County Board, needs to be held responsible.
Call your representatives, call Indivisible SF, let's resist. Our kids deserve nothing less.

Posted by A Parent
a resident of The Crossings
2 hours ago

Six years of work with disadvantaged kids from Mountain View and Los Altos:

Web Link
Web Link

Posted by Facts
a resident of another community
2 hours ago

The first thing to know is that each low income or ELL student in a charter school gets an extra $3000 in state funding. The second thing to know is that MVWSD spends about $15,000 per kid, but the BMV plan only shows them getting $10,600 per average kid in their school. There won't be any request for more funding from the parents of the BMV program. That program gives a low cost retirement plan to the teachers, which saves a lot of cost that is spent in Bullis in LASD, LASD as a whole, and of course in MVWSD as a hole.

Now in LASD there are only 150 low income Spanish-speaking ELL students in the whole district. The Bullis program there supports 1100 kids out of LASD's total 5500, but there is no preference for low income any time during its 15 years. The LASD program wasn't born to serve the low income population of the district. The BMV program is to serve the low income in a diverse mix where they are 40% of the school and the other 60% are other students of MVWSD.

I can't believe all the lack of knowledge. This stuff is all out there. BMV has a good chance of being successful. They are using a different school vacation schedule that I have seen done in some schools of other districts. By having more but smaller vacation periods they can (1) offer supplement educational programs during the gaps and (2) avoid the learning loss that occurs over the big summer gap between years. Also they will have a longer school day from 8am till 430pm and they won't pay the teachers extra for this. They will spend their money on their classroom teachers and associate teachers in the classroom, and they wont' spend any on various directors, coaches and other non-classroom teachers and support staff. It's all doable with a high chance of success.

Posted by Facts
a resident of another community
2 hours ago

Oh, and LASD only funds BCS at a level of about $8300 per average student in that program despite LASD spending also about $15000 per average student in their traditional schools. So BMV is getting more funding per student and that's why
they don't need to out and fundraise to match the high expectations in LASD. There is a lot of special state and federal funding available for low income students, but such funding is not available for the students in BCS of LASD.

In LASD, a lot of parents spend a bundle on extra-curricular programs held between 2:30 and 4pm, beyond the $15K per student LASD covers. The PTA's at the Los Altos Schools raise about $300K each, or over $2 Million district-wide. This doesn't get included in the LASD budget numbers. Part of the LASD budget numbers DO include the $3.3 Million raised by LAEF. MVEF only raises $700K per year but MVWSD manages to get public funds of $15K per student anyway, about the same as LASD -with- the LAEF supplemental funds.

Fact facts facts.

Posted by Diane L Andrews
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago
Diane L Andrews is a registered user.

Thank you for your response. I also wonder if our district authorizes this Prop 39 charter school, if this will open up our district to much more liability? Isn't then our district more responsible for the actions of the Charter school? I agree our Trustee's shouldn't just approve it because they think approval is their only choice.

And everyone should also encourage our district to challenge those 144 intent to enroll forms as well before considering any approval of this charter. That whole process of obtaining signatures on the streets as a way of deciding how much space a charter can steal from our schools seems very flawed. They need to be verified.

Also, I agree with you about the financial concerns. After reading the petition tonight it appears that they do have limited funding and the fact that they only have $350k to open a charter school with 168 students doesn't seem like enough money to survive more than a few months. It also states that they eventually want 16 classrooms? Are they expecting our district to just give them a whole school or share a campus with another school? What happens if their school fails and where would those kids go if it were mid year?

This is all very concerning and I hope our Trustees have the courage to stand up to this strong private interest group and flawed laws. I think a denial of the petition will send a message to Bullis that trying to shove a Prop 39 petition down our throats without true and proper collaboration is wrong. I also wonder if Bullis is trying to push this through quickly because they are afraid of what new laws might now be coming down the pipeline because Tony Thurmond and Gavin Newsom will be in office? Another good reason to deny this petition.



