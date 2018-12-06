Raising the curtain on 'The Nutcracker'

Putting on a production of "The Nutcracker" is no small feat, despite the bevy of local performances on offer during the holiday season.

Mountain View's Western Ballet allowed Voice photographer Magali Gauthier behind the scenes at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts to document the controlled chaos as about 120 student and professional dancers prepared to delight audiences with the beloved Christmas ballet.

Click through the photo gallery for a backstage pass to the making of a "Nutcracker" performance.