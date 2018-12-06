Crime brief: bicyclist hurt in hit-and-run

Mountain View police arrested a driver over the weekend after reports that he struck a homeless man riding a bicycle on Shoreline Boulevard and fled the scene. The bicyclist was injured.

Police received reports of the hit-and-run in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, Dec. 2, around 3 a.m. The 49-year-old victim told police he was riding his bike in front of the Computer History Museum headed northbound on Shoreline when he was struck by a gray Mazda SUV, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The man was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, Nelson said.

Officers found a vehicle matching the description provided by the victim on the 1200 block of Charleston Road. The driver, a 30-year-old man, was found asleep inside.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of hit and run and driving under the influence, both felonies, Nelson said. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail.