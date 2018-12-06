News

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 6, 2018, 11:49 am

Crime brief: bicyclist hurt in hit-and-run

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View police arrested a driver over the weekend after reports that he struck a homeless man riding a bicycle on Shoreline Boulevard and fled the scene. The bicyclist was injured.

Police received reports of the hit-and-run in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, Dec. 2, around 3 a.m. The 49-year-old victim told police he was riding his bike in front of the Computer History Museum headed northbound on Shoreline when he was struck by a gray Mazda SUV, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The man was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, Nelson said.

Officers found a vehicle matching the description provided by the victim on the 1200 block of Charleston Road. The driver, a 30-year-old man, was found asleep inside.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of hit and run and driving under the influence, both felonies, Nelson said. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail.

Comments

7 people like this
Posted by resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago

Glad they found the perp. Too often, these hit-and-run drivers get away after too little police investigation.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by schu
a resident of Whisman Station
6 hours ago
schu is a registered user.

Sadly due to our lax laws, the criminal will be released and back behind the wheel of his car within a week only to do it again sooner or later. This would never happen other countries. We go way too easy on drunk drivers. Would you even consider getting behind the wheel if these were our laws????
In Norway, DUI offenders are sentenced to three weeks in jail, with hard labor. In Saudi Arabia, DUI offenses are punishable by lashes in the public square. In South Africa, DUI offenders are fined $10,000 and/or a ten-year prison sentence. In El Salvador, a DUI conviction can mean a death sentence!Sep 14, 2012

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


To post your comment, please login or register at the top of the page. This topic is only for those who have signed up to participate by providing their email address and establishing a screen name.
Top Blogs

Couples: "101 Things I Wish I Knew When I Got Married"
By Chandrama Anderson | 8 comments | 2,459 views

Local Flavor - Holiday Hotspots
By Laura Stec | 4 comments | 1,858 views

View all local blogs
 