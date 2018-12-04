Rash of vehicle thefts near Mountain View High School

Sixteen thefts on Friday stemmed from unlocked vehicles in Los Altos, police reported Monday, Dec. 3.

In some cases, suspects were able to access garage openers and steal property from inside homes, police said. The thefts happened overnight in the neighborhood surrounding Mountain View High School, police said.

Christina Drive, Tiptoe Lane, Truman Avenue, Elmhurst Drive, Oakhurst Avenue, Heritage Court, Awalt Court, Fallen Leaf Lane, Payne Drive and Loma Prieta Court were among the streets where thefts were reported.

Police warned residents to lock cars, take keys and garage openers out of vehicles, collect personal belongings from inside cars and park in well-lit areas.