Uploaded: Tue, Dec 4, 2018, 11:11 am

Rash of vehicle thefts near Mountain View High School

Police say unlocked vehicles targeted, garage openers used to steal from homes

Sixteen thefts on Friday stemmed from unlocked vehicles in Los Altos, police reported Monday, Dec. 3.

In some cases, suspects were able to access garage openers and steal property from inside homes, police said. The thefts happened overnight in the neighborhood surrounding Mountain View High School, police said.

Christina Drive, Tiptoe Lane, Truman Avenue, Elmhurst Drive, Oakhurst Avenue, Heritage Court, Awalt Court, Fallen Leaf Lane, Payne Drive and Loma Prieta Court were among the streets where thefts were reported.

Police warned residents to lock cars, take keys and garage openers out of vehicles, collect personal belongings from inside cars and park in well-lit areas.

— Bay City News Service

Posted by Observer
a resident of Old Mountain View
10 hours ago

Frankly I'm tired of people making themselves easy targets by leaving their cars unlocked or with items to steal in plain sight or making their homes so easy to get into. But I guess I should thank them since I've never had either my car or home broken into given the easy pickings all around.

7 people like this
Posted by How about residential burlareis?
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
10 hours ago

I'm seeing a lot of discussions on a rash of home burglaries lately in MV, but I never see them reported here. Crime briefs seems to be VERY spotty, depending on the crime?

5 people like this
Posted by Waverly Park
a resident of Waverly Park
9 hours ago
Waverly Park is a registered user.

We park our vehicles unlocked in our driveway and leave nothing of value in them, not even the glove compartments. And we never ever leave our garage door openers in them. That's just begging to be burgled. And when not in use, which is most of the time, we disable remote opener access to our garage door so it only can be opened from the switch inside the garage.

2 people like this
Posted by Nick
a resident of Cuesta Park
4 hours ago

If more folks had security cameras, they would be both a deterrent and help in catching the crooks.

