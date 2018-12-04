News

Parents rally against Mountain View charter school

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

An open letter signed by a broad coalition of Mountain View Whisman School District parents is calling on Bullis Charter School to drop plans to expand into Mountain View.

The letter, sent to the board of directors of Bullis Charter School in Los Altos, argues that the charter school's leadership has failed to understand the culture and the needs of Mountain View Whisman students, and that planting a charter school in the district would further segregate schools and harm the low-income and minority students it seeks to serve.

"We believe that, without fully understanding the unique cultures, strengths and challenges that contribute to the fabric of our student community, your proposed plan would devastate Mountain View’s public schools," they said in the letter.

Signed by PTA leadership members from every school in the district, the strongly worded missive comes just days before a scheduled public hearing for the proposed charter school. Bullis Mountain View, an off-shoot of the existing Bullis Charter School in Los Altos, submitted a petition in October to open a new campus within the Mountain View Whisman School District. District board members are required to hold a public hearing, set for Thursday, Dec. 6, followed by a formal vote to approve or deny the petition, scheduled for Dec. 20.

Members of the Bullis Mountain View team are hoping to do a soft opening of the school with transitional kindergarten through second grade classes in the upcoming 2019-20 school year, ramping up to 320 K-5 students in future years. The petition's stated goal is to enroll a high number of low-income students (those who qualify for free and reduced-price meals) -- totaling 40 percent of the student body -- and provide an education tailored to lift the academic performance of the underserved students.

The letter by PTA parents claims Bullis Mountain View is taking a misguided approach to the district's achievement gap, which seeks to supplant -- rather than supplement -- efforts already underway to help students from low-income families or who are not proficient in English. It points out that Bullis Charter School's track record for helping low-income students is virtually non-existent, and that less than 2 percent of the students at Bullis' Los Altos charter school qualify as low-income.

The proposed charter school's ability to serve these students would be hamstrung from the outset because it would be difficult to attract low-income and minority students from all over the district who may not have the ability to send their children to school across town, the parents argue in the letter. Bullis Mountain View would "siphon off more affluent and likely higher-performing students" from district schools, creating more segregation and reducing volunteer hours and financial donations at Mountain View Whisman schools that already strapped for resources.

"Bullis will provide a private school experience to a small number of students at taxpayers' expense," according to the letter. An online version of the letter had the signatures of 116 parents and community members as of noon on Tuesday, with more coming in.

Mistral Elementary School PTA president Sara Kopit-Olson told the Voice that the concerns laid out in the letter had been lingering for several weeks, and came up during past PTA president meetings with district officials. There was unanimous disdain for the idea of a charter school in the district, she said. All she sees coming out of the planned expansion of Bullis is more divisiveness and a loss of dollars going to district-run schools.

"I just see a lot of negatives," she said. "I see a lot of segregation and less equity in the community."

The likely outcome, Kopit-Olson said, is that Bullis Mountain View would divert the more affluent families away from the school district, resulting in a reduced budget, fewer volunteers and fewer donations. The Mountain View Education Foundation, while a boon for arts, music, electives and science, seeks to raise about $750,000 this year, compared to the staggering $3.5 million goal from the neighboring Los Altos Education Foundation.

"It will be a draw on our school district, and we are not a wealthy school district," she said.

Jennifer Anderson-Rosse, head of school for Bullis Mountain View, said that she and the founding team made a big effort to get to know the Mountain View community well before submitting the petition. She said she has met with district officials for the last year, and got to know plenty of families while living in the city for six years. The leadership proposed for Bullis Mountain View is stacked with Mountain View residents with deep roots in the community, she said.

While elements of Los Altos' Bullis Charter School would transfer over to Bullis Mountain View, Anderson-Rosse said the charter petition makes a clear, conscious effort to tailor the proposed school to meet the needs of Mountain View residents, particularly the higher number of low-income and Latino families. The full-day transitional kindergarten and kindergarten programs planned for the school are a direct response to those needs, she said.

Anderson-Rosse said she has reached out to PTA leadership in every Mountain View Whisman school to see if they are willing to meet for a conversation, not just to answer questions but to hear what parents have to say.

"We are still open to collaboration, we are still open to meetings with parents," she said. "We really are open to it."

In an email response to the PTA letter, Bullis parent Grace Yang -- who has helped spearhead the effort to expand the charter school into Mountain View Whisman -- argued that Bullis Charter School has built a strong track record of helping underserved students leading up to the charter petition. She and other Bullis parents have run the Bullis Boosters Camp for six years, aimed at providing a free summer school program for low-income families residing in Mountain View, as well as a Stretch to Kindergarten program to get kids up to speed prior to beginning school.

While it's true that the existing Bullis Charter School in Los Altos does not serve a high number of low-income families, that's largely a product of demographics, Yang argues. She said there are only about 150 low-income Hispanic students in the Los Altos School District, versus the more than 1,000 in Mountain View Whisman.

Yang appealed for a more positive relationship between Bullis Mountain View and parents in Mountain View Whisman going forward, and that she hates to see parents going down a "non-productive path" similar to what Los Altos School District has done -- something she believes has "harmed all of its students."

"While I understand having a new school in the district next year is not the ideal situation for many parents, I would love for us to come up with a more collaborative and informed approach," she said in the email.

The core question facing the school district this month is whether the school board should approve or deny the charter petition. If the school board approves the petition, the district retains some oversight over the charter school, including being able to monitor Bullis Mountain View's finances and ability to meet its stated goals. If the school board denies the petition, Bullis Mountain View can appeal to the Santa Clara County Board of Education, which could approve the charter despite the district's wishes, leaving Mountain View Whisman without any oversight authority.

In October, outside legal counsel for the district told board members that, barring inherent flaws in the charter petition, the district must approve the charter. Anti-charter sentiment and concerns about the loss of district staff and funding do not qualify as reasons to deny a petition under state law.

"If we deny the petition, it'll get kicked up to the county Board of Education, which will approve it," said Bill Lambert, a former Mountain View Whisman school board member and Monta Loma parent.

Lambert and 20 other parents at Monta Loma met at the Day Worker Center last week to talk about the district's future if the charter school comes to fruition, particularly for the district's more sparsely enrolled schools -- Castro, Theuerkauf and Monta Loma elementaries. Speaking for himself, Lambert said it's essential that the district have a triage plan for what happens when the charter school grows and pulls children away from the existing schools, which could eventually lead to a school closure.

"It's going to make some of our schools less tenable," he said. "Everybody sort of accepts that Bullis will grow very rapidly, and I think in a couple years they will take over a school."

What that plan could look like is anyone's guess, Lambert said, but the district may need to ditch the neighborhood school model that has largely governed decisions related to transfer policies and new attendance boundaries over the last three years. The new boundaries and the planned opening of the new Jose Antonio Vargas school in the Whisman area of the city, he said, set the stage for dwindling enrollment at Theuerkauf and Monta Loma, which is only going to get worse with Bullis moving in.

But the district really doesn't have the grounds to deny the charter petition, Lambert said. Bullis meets all of the criteria spelled out under California law, there's an underserved population in Mountain View and Bullis Charter School, one of the most successful charter schools in the country, is seeking to serve those families. Whether or not they have a high chance of success, Bullis deserves the right to try, he said.

"They have excellent management, support and funding, and if there's any charter school that should be allowed to do this, it's Bullis," Lambert said. "So it'll be hard for the county board of education to deny."

Kopit-Olson disagrees, and said it's been frustrating that the district appears appears resigned to approve the charter petition, looking at the vote as a ministerial act for a foregone conclusion. She said she believes the district wields little power over the charter school regardless of whether it's the chartering the authority or not.

"If we approve the charter we still have no say in what the charter school does, in enforcing standards," she said.

The public hearing on the charter petition will be held at the Thursday, Dec. 6, school board meeting, which will be held at Graham Middle School's multipurpose room on 1175 Castro Street. The open session begins at 6:15 p.m., and will start with the public hearing.

Posted by Non-Hyphenated Name
a resident of Castro City
10 hours ago

So it looks like Copit-Olsen was elected the voice of the school district. PTA leadership translates more as the school site busy bodies pushing mostly for their children's success over others. Sorry, but it's the Mountain View School Board and Superintendent that "has failed to understand the culture and the needs of Mountain View Whisman students" and has irreversibly harmed low-income and minority students as evidenced by one of the largest achievement gaps in the state. The sooner the school district is dismantled the better.

Posted by Waverly Park
a resident of Waverly Park
9 hours ago
Where is/are the teachers' union(s) in all of this? Are they supporting and coordinating the PTA's activities? Traditionally, public school teachers' unions have opposed charter schools and school voucher programs for private schools because they view them as competition for their jobs and their better students.

Posted by MVObserver
a resident of another community
9 hours ago
MVWSD has one of the largest achievement gaps in the nation and yet their PTA leaders want to keep the status quo? What works for their own children is clearly not working for the under-represented and socio-economically disadvantaged students in the district. I support Bullis Mountain View's efforts to create education equity for all students in Mountain View.

Posted by jarvis
a resident of Waverly Park
8 hours ago
There is minimal to no tuition fee nor an expectation of donation. Admissions are based on lottery and being part of MVWSD. Bullis has an amazing reputation and a very successful school. Then why is there such a big concern to set it up in MV?
While it does share resources with the school district it’s no different than opening another school in the district.
It’s a no brained to support Bullis. The alternative is that the more affluent families will enroll in private school taking away volunteers and contributions from the public school system as a whole.

Posted by Christopher Chiang
a resident of North Bayshore
8 hours ago
Those who have observed the district over many years may notice there's a familiar pattern of mobilizing existing schools against new schools, whether it be district choice programs, a Slater school, or now a possible charter school. Since everyone on this issue is trying to make schools better, I think both sides could and can do more to avoid the escalating confrontation.

As someone who has observed classrooms in MVWSD, LASD, and Bullis and worked directly with teachers and students in all three, I believe that social economically disadvantaged students, along with all MVWSD students, could use more of the 21st-century work skills that Bullis promotes. Web Link The letter is correct that Bullis does not have a track record with at-risk students, something Bullis must answer fully before being trusted with at-risk kids. But their instructional approach itself is not without a track record.

See "Project-Based Schools Close Silicon Valley Gaps" Web Link

MVWSD itself has made progress bridging the achievement gap, but it's not anywhere close to a perfect system for at-risk students, so what harm is there in placing them in a system that affluent families eagerly seek for their own children? If Bullis works, great, lets make MVWSD more like Bullis, if it fails, the harm won't likely be much worse than the status quo.

Rather than vilify Bullis for trying to open a school for at-risk students. Why not focus that energy on insisting:
-Transparent enrollment plans in alignment with the district's enrollment plans (rather than stonewalling any conversation of coordination)
-Merging parent foundation work to ensure uniform central fundraising, as is done with district choice programs, rather than framing Bullis as a drain. Do we frame our district choice schools and local MV private schools as threats? Don't all schools serve children in the end?
-Help Bullis outreach to at-risk families that receive priority enrolment in their MV charter, rather than scaring them away. The district's fear tactics actually increase the chances that a MV Bullis ends up looking like LASD's Bullis.

Posted by MV Resident and Parent
a resident of Monta Loma
7 hours ago
To everyone currently favoring the Bullis charter school petition. What if the low-income and English learner population doesn't enroll in the school and two years from now BCS Mountain View is serving 30 students who are low-income and 290 students who are affluent - is that success? Is that the impact you're all screaming to see?

I read the parents' letter and agree with it. If you've yet to read it, I would encourage you to take a few minutes to do so.

If Bullis wants to make a difference there's a better way than opening a school that will likely become more, not less, affluent with time.

Posted by ISP parent
a resident of Monta Loma
7 hours ago
“I just see a lot of negatives," she said. "I see a lot of segregation and less equity in the community."

And I see a lot of positives. More choices and more individualized education. Our children are all different and have different needs. It would be wonderful to have every student in a school that was the best fit for them. Why should we dumb down every school to the lowest common denominator? Why shouldn’t we lift all schools up? Not every family is happy with what the MVWSD offers. Bullis could offer a reduction in class sizes, and give more families choices. I bet the waitlist at Stevenson will drop, and overall more kids will get placed in schools that work best for them. Bullis could be the breath of fresh air that this district needs. Maybe it will light a fire under those in charge to make our neighborhood schools more appealing.

And maybe the district is planning to close Stevenson and Mistral like it did with the ISP program. The district seems to think programs that offer something different are “not fair” and instead of making changes to every school to implement what parents clearly want, they just get rid of anything they don’t like. Best of luck to anybody that tries collaborating with this district.

Posted by MV Resident and Parent
a resident of Monta Loma
7 hours ago
@MVObserver - You said, "I support Bullis Mountain View's efforts to create education equity for all students in Mountain View."

You get that even if approved, BCS MV will serve a small minority of Mountain View's socio-economically disadvantaged students?

So why not take the approach of collaborating with the district on enrichment, after school classes, summer school classes, etc., for all socio-economically disadvantaged students in the district, instead of a school for a small number of these students???

Posted by MV Resident and Parent
a resident of Monta Loma
6 hours ago
@Non-Hyphenated Name - First of all, with your user name you appear to be making fun of a person's last name which is completely uncalled for.

You state, "PTA leadership translates more as the school site busy bodies pushing mostly for their children's success over others."

ARE YOU KIDDING ME!?!?!? Do you know how hard PTA's at every school in the MVWSD work to serve the needs of ALL students at their school. PTA's fundraise, volunteer, oversee programming, and donate their time, effort and money for all kids, not just their own. PTA's pay for items and programs like field trips, after school enrichment classes, classroom materials, classroom aides, library books, to name a few.

So you are completely and totally WRONG when you state PTA leadership is in it for their own kids.

Lastly, did you read the letter written by these parent leaders from EVERY school in the MVWSD? Your "busy bodies" comment is insulting to every parent who volunteers in our schools.

Posted by gcoladon
a resident of Slater
3 hours ago
Hey Kevin F,

I hope you can fix this line before you go to print tomorrow:

"The new boundaries and the planned opening of the new Jose Antonio Lopez school in the Whisman area of the city"

Greg C

Posted by Miney Corr
a resident of Slater
2 hours ago
This is a Trojan Horse for the conservative billionaire backed Charter movement to get into our school district and privatize our public commons. We don't need Bullis, and they could care less about low income kids. This is their way to get a foot hold in our district and slowly take over our public schools. We should fight this and not just roll over like our weak district's attorney recommends. Our district needs to deny this petition so we can mobilize and educate more people about the dangers of charter schools and Bullis.

How many Charter schools will it take to bankrupt our district? Do they have publicly elected board members? Can someone please post the petition link here so more people can sign it?

Posted by mother of two
a resident of Shoreline West
1 hour ago

I would like Kevin to interview the under privilege families.The district HAS FAILED THEM TIME AFTER TIME. I see more segregation with the new boundaries taking effect next year. Almost no low income families live on the side of Huff nor Bubb. And they are being forced to relocate to Castro, and other schools. So please don't say that Bullis is trying to segregate families. The more I see the more I understand all the divisiveness. A child falls behind as early as 1 and 2nd grade. What is the district doing to resolve the gap closure that they are always talking about? Blaming it on a Middle School principal last year didn't do anything. The root of the problem is on a early age, those students happen to have an even more difficult time during high school, and what is the result? drop outs! If Bullis bring something to the table to help and I was under the situation just described, I wouldn't doubt in a heart beat to try to register my child. Yes, PTA does help, and a lot but the district is the one failing. Go visit the families at schools like Castro, Graham, Therakauf, and ask them, is the district really helping you? would you consider enrolling your younger ones to Bullis?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by Miney Corr
a resident of Slater
1 hour ago
"A quick look at the Academic Performance Index scores for the Los Altos School District shows that BCS has performed abysmally in serving socioeconomically disadvantaged students," Song says.

Here is the link to this story. Web Link

All you have to do is look at Bullis's track record to see that this whole idea that they all of a sudden care about low income and ESL learners is a joke.

Posted by In Favor of Public School Choice
a resident of another community
1 hour ago
Please read the article below and think about what is most important in this community. The achievement gap for both low income and Hispanic students with the rest of the students is unacceptable and an outrage in the heart of Silicon Valley. The fact that the MVWSD administration is indifferent and believes we're doing "great" is astonishing and should send shivers up the spine of all parents. Be aware that the PTAs are hijacked by the teachers' unions to promote their monopoly hold on education. The methods, culture and staff of BCS are a proven success with national recognition. Mountain View and MVWSD should be welcoming the amazing education and commitment to this community. Please consider the motives of those who are opposing and know that they don't have student's interests in mind at all. Fear Mongering to preserve the establishment should not be done at the expense of kids.

Web Link

An Excerpt: "A comprehensive study of test score data released by Stanford's Center for Education Policy Analysis (CEPA) found that the achievement gap in the Mountain View Whisman School District between white and Hispanic students is among the largest in the nation and consistently within the top 20. A report from CEPA, updated earlier this year, states that Bay Area cities like Berkeley, San Rafael and Mountain View share a common achievement gap along ethnic lines, due in part to high levels of socioeconomic inequality and segregation.

District officials didn't dwell on test results broken down by income or ethnicity at the board meeting, instead describing the scores as a mixed bag with an overall increase in students meeting state standards, as roughly two-thirds of all students met standards in both English language arts and math. Tara Vikjord, the district's director of curriculum and instruction, said Mountain View Whisman is consistently inching towards the high performance of the neighboring Los Altos, Palo Alto Unified and Cupertino Union school districts, where about 85 percent of students meet state standards in both subjects. "We're still underperforming (compared to) three of our neighboring districts but we're making gains, which is great," she said."

Please put your signatures on the petition in support of Bullis MV, speak in favor at the Dec 6 board meeting and defend your rights as parents to choose what is best for your children. Nearly 50% of Los Altos Kindergarten parents have applied for BCS and are exercising their choice of the best school fit for their child, whether traditional public schools with LASD or innovative charter public schools with BCS . The charter law was established to promote healthy competition and break the monopoly on public education. Bullis MV is a non-profit group of brave parents and school leaders committed to improving outcomes for the kids who are the future of this country.

Posted by LOL
a resident of Blossom Valley
1 hour ago
Bullis sock puppets, at least have the dignity clearly announce your affiliation.

Posted by Miney Corr
a resident of Slater
1 hour ago
Our neighbors can't trust Bullis so why should we??

"Los Altos School District board members on Monday night accused Bullis
Charter School of not being forthcoming with its enrollment growth plans. Trustees say that years of good-faith cooperation between the two agencies is threatening to unravel.

The latest rumor is that the charter school plans to grow to 1,800 students, according to trustee Sangeeth Peruri, which could siphon students from Los Altos district schools and force school closures. He questioned whether Bullis parents would want that kind of "mega school" in the middle of Los Altos."

Read this article. Web Link

We all need to send emails and message on Facebook and stand up to Bullis in MV. Tell you friends and family we are under attack and need to be untied against this take over of our public commons. They will continue to suck away our public school resources and we will be forced to close our neighborhood schools.

Sign this letter to stop Bullis. Web Link

Posted by Cfrink
a resident of Willowgate
2 minutes ago
First, I am a very strong believer in parent managed charter schools. Having brought my oldest child up through one of the best charter schools Florida has to offer, I have seen them work impressively well. My issue here is how the schools start off on the campus of an existing public school like a parasite, slowly draining away resources meant for the existing school. Teachers and staff will likely be affected at the chosen site. Which means the rest of the school could be harmed by the existence of the charter. This is problematic. I believe this is an issue that should be worked out in great detail as part of the planning for the school, in good faith, which is certainly possible.

Second, the data on low socioeconomically challenged students suggests that they don’t stick around, which I see as part of the reason the district has trouble with this subset of students. It’s too expensive here, and those families are leaving for more affordable areas in the center of the state or in other states. So, a fresh crop of students arrive and the process restarts. I’ve seen quite a bit of this as friends of my child have moved away through the years. The data we saw in our task forces did not indicate that this trend was slowing. I would expect that Bullis will see the same difficulty. I believe they can probably figure out a process for helping these learners. But I also believe it will be as difficult for them as the district has found it to be despite smaller classes.

I think Bullis can do itself a big favor and work a bit harder on the buy in for this project. Support from the district seems inevitable. Support from the community, less apparent. I think it’s as important that Bullis choose to work with us as it is for us to choose to work with Bullis. We are all in this for the kids which is the noblest of goals. It just needs to be done in the best way.

