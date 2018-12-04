News

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 4, 2018, 1:50 pm

Man arrested after assaulting letter carrier

 

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A 69-year-old Mountain View man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a mail carrier, choking her and knocking her to the ground following an argument over mail delivery.

Officers received reports of the assault around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, in the 700 block of San Lucas Avenue. The victim, 45, told police that the suspect had squeezed her throat and knocked her to the ground, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. The attack allegedly came after the pair argued over how the mail was delivered, Nelson said.

The letter carrier was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Officers spoke with the man and identified him as the alleged attacker. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into Santa Clara County jail.

It's not clear whether the suspect had a history of prior harassment of the victim or other mail carriers in the past, Nelson said.

Comments

Posted by Humble observer
a resident of Old Mountain View
9 hours ago

This is terrible. Postal carriers get little enough respect already for the vital work they do.

I believe they also have some special legal protections, though, beyond those of other citizens -- so that someone doing an assault as alleged here faces extra penalties.

Posted by Tommieg
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
9 hours ago

Iâ€™m 64. Iâ€™ve never had anything lost in the USPS. THIS man needs to be jailed and hospitalized!!! Unacceptable behavior. !!!!

Posted by Albert
a resident of Stierlin Estates
9 hours ago

We were wondering what the commotion was about: fire truck, paramedics, and 5 police cars around a mail truck.

Posted by AC
a resident of another community
9 hours ago
AC is a registered user.

@Humble observer

Being USPS, I do believe it is a federal offense.

Posted by Jim
a resident of Rengstorff Park
7 hours ago

Agree that its unacceptable behavior. But hands are considered a deadly weapon?

Posted by Jes' Sayin'
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago

Speaking of mail delivery, why is it that the mail comes at 8 PM now? It's kind of nice to get home from work and be able to pick up the mail, but now it's over 24 hours old. And how much are these postal people being paid to work outside normal hours? Is it time and a half? And wouldn't they rather be home with their families instead of driving around in the night? So weird.

