Man arrested after assaulting letter carrier

A 69-year-old Mountain View man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a mail carrier, choking her and knocking her to the ground following an argument over mail delivery.

Officers received reports of the assault around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, in the 700 block of San Lucas Avenue. The victim, 45, told police that the suspect had squeezed her throat and knocked her to the ground, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. The attack allegedly came after the pair argued over how the mail was delivered, Nelson said.

The letter carrier was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Officers spoke with the man and identified him as the alleged attacker. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into Santa Clara County jail.

It's not clear whether the suspect had a history of prior harassment of the victim or other mail carriers in the past, Nelson said.