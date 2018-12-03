County: Tents, tarps, sleeping bags needed for homeless this winter

Homeless services in the South Bay are in need of reinforcements and donations as stormy weather begins affecting the Bay Area.

Organizations gathering donations include advocates for temporary homeless encampments as well as traditional winter shelters.

Peter Miron-Conk, founder of the Hope Village encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport, said there is an ongoing need for tents, tarps and sleeping bags throughout the year.

During the winter, individuals also need warm clothes and non-perishable food items. Donations for Hope Village can be dropped off at 318 N. First St., according to Miron-Conk.

Edie Brodsky, who organizes Sleeping Bags for the Homeless of Silicon Valley, said ponchos, socks and toiletries are necessary for the rainy season. Hand, body and foot warmers are available in bulk packs and are also very helpful, she said.

Brodsky is available to pick up donations and takes drop-offs at her home address and said there is no limit for accepted goods. Individuals interested in contributing can reach her at ebrodsky@ymail.com.

Traditional shelters, like HomeFirst in Milpitas, have lists of their "most-needed" goods available online. Volunteer coordinator Jaclyn Salinas said these items include underwear for women, blankets, sleeping bags, travel-sized hygiene supplies and towels.

The shelter also asks for professional clothes for interview-readiness, zip-top plastic bags, education supplies for kids and clothing in all sizes for men, women and children.

HomeFirst accepts monetary donations online and by mail. People interested in donating physical items can first contact the shelter at donategoods@homefirstscc.org