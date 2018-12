Atherton tops most expensive real estate list

For the second year in a row, Atherton topped the list for most expensive residential real estate in the country, according to real estate website PropertyShark.

Atherton topped the list of the 100 priciest ZIP codes, with a median home sale price of $6.7 million in 2018. The town's median home sale price increased 35 percent from last year, when it was $4.95 million, according to PropertyShark.

Los Altos is in the top 10, and homes in Mountain View's 94041 ZIP code are ranked 50th with a median of $1.85 million, followed by 94040 in 51st place with a median of $1.84 million. The city's 94043 ZIP code trails in 66th place with a median home price of $1.65 million.

Silicon Valley is home to 30 of the country’s priciest ZIP codes. The region has the highest concentration of expensive ZIP codes on PropertyShark's list, which was released last month.

Midpeninsula cities on the PropertyShark list

1 - Atherton 94027, $6.7 million median sale price

6 - Palo Alto 94301, $3.75 million

7 - Los Altos 94022, $3.5 million

8 - Portola Valley 94028, $3.3 million

9 - Los Altos 94024, $3.25 million

28 - Menlo Park 94025, $2.36 million

35 - Redwood City/Woodside 94062, $2.15 million

50 - Mountain View 94041, $1.85 million

51 - Mountain View 94040, $1.84 million

66 - Mountain View 94043, $1.65 million

78 - Redwood City 94061, $1.57 million