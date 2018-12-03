News

Atherton tops most expensive real estate list

Mountain View ranks 50th in U.S. with median home price of $1.85 million

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

For the second year in a row, Atherton topped the list for most expensive residential real estate in the country, according to real estate website PropertyShark.

Atherton topped the list of the 100 priciest ZIP codes, with a median home sale price of $6.7 million in 2018. The town's median home sale price increased 35 percent from last year, when it was $4.95 million, according to PropertyShark.

Los Altos is in the top 10, and homes in Mountain View's 94041 ZIP code are ranked 50th with a median of $1.85 million, followed by 94040 in 51st place with a median of $1.84 million. The city's 94043 ZIP code trails in 66th place with a median home price of $1.65 million.

Silicon Valley is home to 30 of the countryâ€™s priciest ZIP codes. The region has the highest concentration of expensive ZIP codes on PropertyShark's list, which was released last month.

Midpeninsula cities on the PropertyShark list

1 - Atherton 94027, $6.7 million median sale price

6 - Palo Alto 94301, $3.75 million

7 - Los Altos 94022, $3.5 million

8 - Portola Valley 94028, $3.3 million

9 - Los Altos 94024, $3.25 million

28 - Menlo Park 94025, $2.36 million

35 - Redwood City/Woodside 94062, $2.15 million

50 - Mountain View 94041, $1.85 million

51 - Mountain View 94040, $1.84 million

66 - Mountain View 94043, $1.65 million

78 - Redwood City 94061, $1.57 million

Posted by Reader
a resident of another community
5 hours ago

Hooray Atherton!

Still the richest.

I feel like that should be their town motto.

Posted by Another zip code
a resident of another community
5 hours ago

How can a town without a grocery store be the most expensive.
Just saying.

Posted by Reader
a resident of another community
5 hours ago

Grocery shopping? That's what the hired help is for.

Posted by We said no
a resident of another community
4 hours ago

It's where people go to rattle around in their huge empty house, then drive to some other town to get some sort of community interaction.
No thanks, there's a trade off for everything, even if you can afford "the most".

Posted by Los Altos Local
a resident of another community
3 hours ago
Los Altos Local is a registered user.

I find it strangely ironic in these times of political correctness and renaming schools and streets, that Atherton and Hillsborough were originally formed specifically without retail downtowns (no shops, restaurants, services), and big lots, to keep minorities out, and particularly Italians. Now they are two of the most expensive towns in the US and quite diverse. Please, please do not rename these towns. Leave history alone to repair itself.
Of course, I am partial to Los Altos.....but then.....

Posted by Robyn
a resident of another community
3 hours ago

I wish I could afford to live there to avoid the noise and congestion. Most neighbors are also bothersome.

