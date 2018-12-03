Atherton tops most expensive real estate list

For the second year in a row, Atherton topped the list for most expensive residential real estate in the country, according to real estate website PropertyShark.

Atherton topped the list of the 100 priciest ZIP codes, with a median home sale price of $6.7 million in 2018. The town's median home sale price increased 35 percent from last year, when it was $4.95 million, according to PropertyShark.

Los Altos is in the top 10, and homes in Mountain View's 94041 ZIP code are ranked 50th with a median of $1.85 million, followed by 94040 in 51st place with a median of $1.84 million. The city's 94043 ZIP code trails in 66th place with a median home price of $1.65 million.

Silicon Valley is home to 30 of the countryâ€™s priciest ZIP codes. The region has the highest concentration of expensive ZIP codes on PropertyShark's list, which was released last month.

Midpeninsula cities on the PropertyShark list

1 - Atherton 94027, $6.7 million median sale price

6 - Palo Alto 94301, $3.75 million

7 - Los Altos 94022, $3.5 million

8 - Portola Valley 94028, $3.3 million

9 - Los Altos 94024, $3.25 million

28 - Menlo Park 94025, $2.36 million

35 - Redwood City/Woodside 94062, $2.15 million

50 - Mountain View 94041, $1.85 million

51 - Mountain View 94040, $1.84 million

66 - Mountain View 94043, $1.65 million

78 - Redwood City 94061, $1.57 million