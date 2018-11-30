News

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 30, 2018, 11:40 am

City slowly searches for a safe-parking spot

No suitable place in Mountain View for its 300 inhabited vehicles, staff says

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Creating safe parking lots around Mountain View has been the favored option to address the growing number of people living out of their vehicles. But that solution is falling woefully short, leading city officials to question whether their ambitions will succumb to a growing political backlash to push the homeless out of town.

As of this month, there are spaces for just eight vehicles at safe parking lots in Mountain View, which is estimated to have about 300 inhabited vehicles throughout the city. Currently, these sites can only accept standard-size cars and vans, and not the RVs and motor homes that have become emblematic of the city's homeless population.

For an issue mired in controversy, pretty much everyone agrees on one point -- the current system simply isn't working.

"I'm not going to point fingers at anybody, but what we're doing right now is just not working at the rate we need it," said Councilwoman Pat Showalter. "But I really don't think people are really aware of how much effort has gone into trying to ameliorate this problem."

There is consensus among city leaders the Mountain View needs to locate more large parking lots to temporarily house the homeless. But city officials say they are coming up short in that search.

For about three years, Kimberly Thomas, the assistant to the city manager, has been Mountain View's lead person on homeless issues. Over that time, she said her team has looked into every available parking lot in the city, including publicly owned properties. Across the board, she said, there was no property that was a perfect fit. Each site had its own restrictions and challenges for converting into a temporary vehicle encampment site.

"We've looked at every possible lot," Thomas said. "The challenge has always been to find something workable for this type of need. And that match simply hasn't occurred."

There is one exception. In October, the city signed an agreement with the nonprofit Palo Alto Housing to use a Terra Bella property temporarily to house up to 11 vehicles. It is a welcome addition, but still not the large area needed to get occupied vehicles off the streets.

Obvious ideas

There are a few potential sites that are frequently brought up. At the top of the list is Shoreline Amphitheatre, which has five dirt parking lots capable of accommodating nearly 7,000 vehicles, according to city records.

The site has many obvious advantages: It is city-owned with room to spare, especially during the off-season when the amphitheater's summer concert series ends. Also, the space is located far away from the city's residential centers, allowing city officials to avoid any neighborhood pushback from situating a homeless campground nearby.

While Shoreline Amphitheatre is publicly owned, the city of Mountain View leases the property for about $1.8 million per year to Live Nation for concerts and events. That long-term contract lasts through 2020, but it doesn't prohibit the city from using the amphitheater's parking lots. The 2006 lease explicitly gives the city the right to use three of the parking lots as needed -- even for a homeless campground -- so long as it doesn't interfere with Live Nation's scheduled events.

One problem, however, is the city has also agreed to allow Live Nation to sublease two of the parking lots to Google until 2025. In an agreement approved last year, Google is paying the city $2.25 million for exclusive rights to park about 1,200 vehicles in the lots.

Could the remaining Shoreline lots be used for the homeless? In recent months, the amphitheater's parking lots have been frequently brought up by City Council members and candidates.

Thomas said city staff has given the idea a cursory examination, but the full range of restrictions haven't been analyzed. She explained this was because the City Council never added it to the city's list of goals or made it an explicit priority for staff.

City staffers have also performed a cursory examination of Moffett Field, another site that is frequently proposed for a safe parking encampment. As federal land, that site faces a wide range of restrictions, and city staff consider it a non-starter, Thomas said.

Even if a perfect site materialized, a new safe parking site would also have to run through a series of roadblocks. Technically, any site with more than four parked vehicles should have a special temporary use permit, according to a city report published in October. City staffers haven't developed the framework for this permit yet, and it likely won't be ready until next year.

Any safe parking site would also be expected to apply for city building and fire permits, which normally include attached fees, as well as comply with the California Environmental Quality Act, according to the city report.

In addition, a safe parking operator would also be expected to obtain a signed letter from every adjacent property owner consenting to the site's use. In the likely event that at least one neighbor would be opposed to having a homeless camp next door, the city would require the proposal to go through a public hearing process.

Could these conditions be scaring away any property owners who might be willing to help? Thomas wouldn't say. The City Council backed these steps last month in the interest of helping people, but within the letter of the law, she said.

East Palo Alto's example

One potential solution could be to follow the lead of other cities. San Jose and East Palo Alto have both declared their citywide homelessness as a public emergency.

The declaration was more than symbolic: It allowed the cities to streamline the process for creating new safe parking sites and sidestep the normal policy considerations. In the case of East Palo Alto, declaring an emergency gave city officials a degree of immunity from liability and it also sped up the process for repurposing public land as they worked to launch a safe parking site for 20 RVs.

The urgency action was necessary given the large number of East Palo Alto residents who were suddenly thrust into homelessness, explained Pastor Paul Bains of the nonprofit WeHOPE.

"We're trying to take a negative situation and turn it into a positive," he said. "These people didn't choose to live in RVs. Many of them were tricked out by landlords saying they were going to remodel their apartments."

Thomas said Mountain View city staff did consider an emergency ordinance, and she acknowledged that it would offer added flexibility and the opportunity for some state funding grants.

"But it's not something at this time that we think we should address," she said. "In our city analysis, we didn't see it as connected to a safe parking program."

Some council members are beginning to lose patience with such a cautious approach. Mayor Lenny Siegel said he was likely penalized by voters in the election over the homeless issue, possibly costing him his chance at a second term. He expressed frustration that his past suggestions -- such as the Shoreline parking lots -- were not fully vetted by city staff. In some cases, these ideas were not taken up because he didn't have support from a majority on the council.

"I've been saying for a while now that the city needs to do more, but city staff always pushes back and says we're already doing a lot," Siegel said. "We haven't done much. I've tried, but the city went with slower solutions."

Mountain View city staff have spent an incredible amount of time on the homelessness issue. Since 2016, city employees spread across various departments have spent nearly 4,400 hours on homeless-related issues, according to report from March. Most of this staff time was spent responding to issues resulting from people living out of their vehicles, such as parking enforcement, illegal waste incidents or other complaints.

A breaking point could be fast approaching. Increasingly vocal residents have made it clear they have lost patience with the large number of inhabited vehicles on city streets. In October, the City Council formally requested that city staff investigate parking limits or possibly a permit system on city streets in an effort to limit inhabited vehicles. City staff is expected to present a menu of options at a meeting early next year.

But even if tighter restrictions were passed, the city still needs to figure out some kind of safe parking, said Councilwoman Lisa Matichak. She has advocated for stricter limits on street parking, but the city needs to provide some alternative place for people living out of their vehicles to go, she said.

"We were hoping the (safe parking program) could get up to speed more quickly that it did," she said. "I applaud their efforts, and I encourage them to keep going, but we need to look at other alternatives."

Comments

192 people like this
Posted by Observer
a resident of Old Mountain View
7 hours ago

Here's an idea: Ticket the Rv's for long-term parking and then tow and impound them. Wasting a full-time assistant city manager's time and salary and 4,400 hours of other staff on this problem is an exercise in stupidity and wasting taxpayer money.

Matichak is the next to go at the next election when she says "The city needs to provide some alternative place for people living out of their vehicles." Really??? Is the city going to find me a place to live and put food on my table as well? Is the city going to help pay my bills and mortgage as well???

And yes Lenny, you were roundly penalized and not reelected for your role in creating this mess.

17 people like this
Posted by Radical
a resident of Old Mountain View
7 hours ago

Here's a radical idea: build enough houses for these people. Nevermind, let's just confiscate their houses and the little money they have and kick them onto the streets like the angry old people here want.

23 people like this
Posted by I support residential parking
a resident of Monta Loma
7 hours ago

The RV problem is just one reason why we need residential parking.

The others are AirBnBs packed with transients paying $30/night and parking all over residential neighborhoods with no infrastructure for supporting these small hotels.

The other is Googlers parking all over single-family neighborhoods despite assurances that they would be "good neighbors."

My parking sticker cannot get here fast enough.

6 people like this
Posted by Radical
a resident of Old Mountain View
6 hours ago

Summary of old people's positions here: won't someone think of the cars!

173 people like this
Posted by Bikes2work
a resident of The Crossings
6 hours ago
Bikes2work is a registered user.

My main issue is the over-sized vehicles blocking bike lanes. Just look at the RV on Shoreline in the article photo. There is supposed to be a bike lane beside that RV. Often it is reduced to inches by these behemoths. It isn't great to have bike lanes directly beside car doors, but these RV's push bikes into the 35-mph travel lane and reduce visibility for everyone.

Please ticket/tow/prohibit large vehicles that block bike lanes.

93 people like this
Posted by Grumpy Minority
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago

I agree with Bikes2work, The actions of some are infringing on the rest of the residents as it pertains to their personal safety. Weather it be forcing cyclists into the streets or making it impossible for drivers to see oncoming traffic at corners. Some common sense legislation is in order to provide fairness for all.

1 person likes this
Posted by @I support residential parking
a resident of North Whisman
5 hours ago

"The RV problem is just one reason why we need residential parking."

Isn't the problem that we have residential parking? Parking is normally on the street and residences are not.

2 people like this
Posted by Amanda
a resident of The Crossings
4 hours ago

Bikestowork sounds a little hypocritical. He complains about RVs blocking bike lanes, but was a member of his homeowners board does nothing to enforce cars blocking sidewalks and disabled ramps in his neighborhood or cars blocking visibility at intersections.

5 people like this
Posted by Rodger
a resident of Sylvan Park
4 hours ago

I think Moffett Field is a solution that needs to be pressed very hard
Lots of land no longer needed for the military.

19 people like this
Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
2 hours ago
William Hitchens is a registered user.

I have "Modest Proposal" similar to one first proposed by Johnathon Swift in 1729. The difference is that mine is sincere and not satirical. Since the State of CA prohibits MV from expelling on-street RV dwellers (Boo!!!), the MV City Council should act decisively. Instruct the MVPD and other agencies to use all legal means, especially ticketing, towing, and confiscating vehicles and their contents, to discourage long-term on-street parking; particularly in residential neighborhoods and also when blocking intersections, crosswalks, narrow streets and turns, and bicycle lanes. Second, terminate all health and social support programs that encourage on-street vehicular "camping".

So, to be blunt, hassle them, limit their parking options to inconvenient locations, confiscate their "tents", and deny them any social services. My guess is that they'll move on to "better pickings"; e.g., anywhere but MV.

6 people like this
Posted by Radical
a resident of Old Mountain View
2 hours ago

William, we just had an election, and there was one candidate who agreed with you on that. His name was John Inks, and, well, you should look up what place he finished. We voted in your idea already, and it lost, badly.

26 people like this
Posted by Interested
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
1 hour ago

@Radical, how much are you willing to contribute to building homes for the RV dwellers - or are you all talk? Why don't you invite some to park in your driveway or behind your house? Or are the infamous "Yimby" who believes Mountain View should build out and destroy any open space at all so you can afford a home here?

The vast majority of the RV dwellers are not, nor ever have they been, Mountain View residents. They just come here because they take advantage of the good intentions we had at first. Now - with the junk RVs rented out by landlords, the out of town (and some out of state) RVs clogging our streets, the sewage dumping into our street drains, people taking water from homeowner's faucets, The wealthy engineers who live this way to avoid property taxes, the crime and the blight, and ALL of them NOT paying any taxes to the City - it is long past something is done.

First - have them prove they were MV residents (old rental receipts, tax forms, PG&E bill, etc. Then, for the few who are really prior residents, we refer them to services for job placement (if they have none) and help them work towards housing. There are less than 12 total children living this way, and they do not deserve to be surrounded with some of the criminal element living in RVs. Please don't think these are all just law abiding citizens - just talk to any MV police and get that straight (there are documented theft, gun and drug rings, but they cannot prosecute unless they see the crime happening).

This last election made clear that we are done with being taken advantage of. You don't see Los Altos, Sunnyvale, etc with this problem - because they prohibit any vehicle over 6' tall on city streets. Even liberal Palo Alto prohibits street dwelling RVs (those on El Camino are on Stanford land), thus Mountain View became the dumping ground for the junk RVs and the criminal element.

Over $2M has been spent on this issue so far. If we spent that $2M on actual residents, we could have made real progress for them. Email the MV Council at citycouncil@mountainview.gov and let them know what you want done!

4 people like this
Posted by Scott
a resident of Shoreline West
1 hour ago

William, I thought you said "legal" means.

Harassment is hardly a legal tactic, nor is seizure of a 100% legally parked, registered, and tagged vehicle.

5 people like this
Posted by Radical
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago

Shari, you know that's simply not true, but your heart is so full of hate you'll make up stories about the less fortunate. Why are you like this?

We get it, you bought your house and you got yours, so you don't really care about anyone else. Punish the poor for not buying a multimillion dollar house so they can live close to where they work cooking, cleaning, and serving you. Yet again, you old folks show how you've abandoned any notion of community in the interest of looking out for yourselves. I'm sure you complain about your property taxes too, right?

15 people like this
Posted by Ron
a resident of Waverly Park
31 minutes ago

So Radical, why don't you offer up your driveway? And Interested is correct, the vast majority of these weren't Mountain View residents. They are here because the city has made it more attractive to be here than somewhere else. And if you managed to build tons of homes (good luck with the environmental backlash on that) the ones in the RV's will not suddenly have the funds to buy them.

But you LOVE to stereotype and belittle others. I am not old. I am not angry. I came from poverty. The only place my parents ever shopped at for clothes was goodwill. But having tons of RVs on the streets wherever is not safe, not sanitary, and not a good use of city resources to cater to.

The article is correct. The longer this problem goes on the greater the backlash is going to become, until support grows to get rid of them rather than find a solution.

Like this comment
Posted by Radical
a resident of Old Mountain View
19 minutes ago

Thank you for illustrating so perfectly the rejection of community your generation has gone through. It's always "why don't you X" rather than "why don't we work together to help people." Because, as I said above, you got yours, so who cares about anyone else. You own a multimillion dollar house, and you're angry at people forced to live in their vehicles.

Building homes is the most environmentally friendly thing we can do, and it's the only thing that will make a dent in carbon emissions. On top of that, it will house people! On the other hand, it might cause a shadow, nevermind let's just fine and confiscate the homes of poor people.

