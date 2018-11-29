Pop-up artisan market opens Friday

A three-week artisan holiday market that debuted last year will be returning this week to downtown Mountain View, kicking off with a fundraiser to support homeless services.

ArtPop, a pop-up market for locally made handcrafted wares ranging from jewelry and fashion accessories to home decor and honey, will kick off on Friday, Nov. 30, at 275 Castro St. It runs for three weeks, and vendors will rotate in and out of the venue during the course of the event.

The market will host a fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 1, for the nonprofit Hope's Corner, which provides meals and support services to hundreds of homeless and needy residents. The nonprofit is also closely associated with the downtown cold weather shelter at Trinity United Methodist Church, which opens its doors to homeless women and children during the winter. Fifteen percent of the Dec. 1 proceeds at the market will go to Hope's Corner.

The Dec. 1 fundraiser will kick off with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. with officials from the city of Mountain View and the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce.

A second fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8, with a cut of the proceeds going to all three of Mountain View's local school districts -- the Mountain View-Los Altos High School District and the Mountain View Whisman and Los Altos school districts.

Along with the fundraising efforts, the market aims to give local artists affordable retail space, particularly during the holiday shopping season, providing a sense of community between artisans under one roof during December.

The downtown Mountain View location is an upgrade from last year, when ArtPop was hosted in the recently vacated Spirit Halloween store in the Clarkwood Center strip mall. ArtPop organizer Kathy Bonte said the downtown space was provided by the current leaseholder, Eric Aslao, who is a supporter of the arts.

"All the participating artisans and makers truly appreciate (Aslao's) support and generosity in allowing us to use this wonderful space," Bonte said.

The market will be open Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 16. More information on the market can be found at facebook.com/ArtPopOnCastro.