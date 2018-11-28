New mini-parks approved by city

At its Nov. 13 meeting, the City Council approved plans for two new mini-parks: Wyandotte Park, located at 2254 Wyandotte Street; and Evandale Park, located near the corner of Evandale Avenue and Piazza Drive.

Wyandotte Park is a 0.9 acre former dog kennel. The city acquired the parcel and demolished the former buildings. The planned park is expected to include a play area, a small waterway and a loop trail through some trees. Originally, the play area was planned to have mounded lawns, but that feature was removed by the City Council out of concern it would restrict usage.

The 0.3-acre Evandale Park is expected to include a central plaza and playground.

Both new parks are expected to be complete by the end of 2019.

More information on the new parks, including design layouts, can be found in the city's Nov. 13 meeting packet.