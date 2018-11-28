News

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 28, 2018, 9:53 am

New mini-parks approved by city

 

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

At its Nov. 13 meeting, the City Council approved plans for two new mini-parks: Wyandotte Park, located at 2254 Wyandotte Street; and Evandale Park, located near the corner of Evandale Avenue and Piazza Drive.

Wyandotte Park is a 0.9 acre former dog kennel. The city acquired the parcel and demolished the former buildings. The planned park is expected to include a play area, a small waterway and a loop trail through some trees. Originally, the play area was planned to have mounded lawns, but that feature was removed by the City Council out of concern it would restrict usage.

The 0.3-acre Evandale Park is expected to include a central plaza and playground.

Both new parks are expected to be complete by the end of 2019.

More information on the new parks, including design layouts, can be found in the city's Nov. 13 meeting packet.

Comments

1 person likes this
Posted by SC Parent
a resident of Cuesta Park
1 hour ago

The grassy play area, where kids will be kicking balls and playing tag, is going to be right next to Wyandotte Street? I'm sure there's a good reason for it that I can't think of. At least the city rejected the mounded option.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

The wait is over: Ike's Place opens in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 5 comments | 4,322 views

Couples: Mr. & Ms. Fix It
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,254 views

Arguing Wildfire and Rosemary
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 1,075 views

Selfishness, Poverty, and Lunch
By Aldis Petriceks | 1 comment | 807 views

View all local blogs
 