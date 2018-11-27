News

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 27, 2018, 10:21 am

Peninsula's Task Force 3 returns after Camp Fire

Forty-five member team searched through almost 2,000 structures

by Bay City News Service / Mountain View Voice

After a weeklong search for the victims of the Camp Fire, California Task Force 3 has been demobilized and returned to the Bay Area on Sunday, the Menlo Park Fire Protection District reported.

Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman said 45 members of the task force, along with their two search dogs, searched almost 2,000 structures in Magalia, about 5 miles north of the town of Paradise.

"The team was honored to be there, but it's hard to feel completely finished with so many people still missing," Schapelhouman said in a news release. "Many feel like they're leaving a little piece of themselves behind."

The task force traveled from Butte County to the Teams Special Operations warehouse in East Palo Alto. Another group of firefighters dispatched to Butte County from San Francisco also returned home this week, according to the firefighters' union.

The task force is one of 28 such teams in the United States, including eight in California. Along with personnel from the Menlo Park and Woodside fire districts, the team includes first responders from the Mountain View, Palo Alto and Santa Clara County fire departments, and professionals from Facebook, Genentech and Stanford Research International, Schapelhouman said.

The Camp Fire in Northern California's Butte County was 100 percent contained on Sunday morning at 153,336 acres, Cal Fire reported.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Couples: Mr. & Ms. Fix It
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,155 views

Arguing Wildfire and Rosemary
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 965 views

Selfishness, Poverty, and Lunch
By Aldis Petriceks | 0 comments | 619 views

View all local blogs
 