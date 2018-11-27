Google building evacuated after suspicious package found

A suspicious package found at a Google building this afternoon (Nov. 27) has been deemed safe, according to the Mountain View Police Department.

Police and firefighters in Mountain View responded to the report of a suspicious package, described as a "substance in an envelope," shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday at a Google building in the 2600 block of Casey Avenue.

Employees were evacuated from the building "out of an abundance of caution," Mountain View police said in a social media post.

A hazardous materials team from the fire department responded and determined the substance is not dangerous.

"The building is clear and safe," police said.