News

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 26, 2018, 11:05 am

More storms to hit Bay Area this week

Heaviest rain expected to fall Wednesday night or Thursday morning

by Bay City News Service

A series of storms will impact Northern California and the Bay Area for the second straight week with heavy rain and winds expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Weather service officials said the first of two storms is expected to arrive on Tuesday morning and a much stronger storm is expected to hit on Wednesday night and last into Thursday morning.

Rainfall is expected to be the heaviest in the coastal mountains from Sonoma County to Big Sur in Monterey County, with 2 to 5 inches expected to fall. Lower elevations are expected to have at least 1 to 2 inches of rain. The heaviest rain is expected to fall Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

The strongest winds will occur on Wednesday night, with gusts in the hills expected to reach up to 50 mph.

In addition, meteorologists expect the storm to produce swells of 15 to 18 feet.

Comments

7 people like this
Posted by tommygee54
a resident of Rex Manor
3 hours ago

We need lots of rainfall and this weeks' storms will help.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Couples: Mr. & Ms. Fix It
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,020 views

Arguing Wildfire and Rosemary
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 776 views

Selfishness, Poverty, and Lunch
By Aldis Petriceks | 0 comments | 191 views

View all local blogs
 