More storms to hit Bay Area this week

A series of storms will impact Northern California and the Bay Area for the second straight week with heavy rain and winds expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Weather service officials said the first of two storms is expected to arrive on Tuesday morning and a much stronger storm is expected to hit on Wednesday night and last into Thursday morning.

Rainfall is expected to be the heaviest in the coastal mountains from Sonoma County to Big Sur in Monterey County, with 2 to 5 inches expected to fall. Lower elevations are expected to have at least 1 to 2 inches of rain. The heaviest rain is expected to fall Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

The strongest winds will occur on Wednesday night, with gusts in the hills expected to reach up to 50 mph.

In addition, meteorologists expect the storm to produce swells of 15 to 18 feet.