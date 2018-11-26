News

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 26, 2018, 11:30 am

City Council election: Hicks regains lead as vote tally nears end

Latest results show incumbent Pat Showalter trailing Alison Hicks by 84 votes for undecided seat

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

The pendulum has swung back once again -- Alison Hicks has regained the lead for the undecided City Council seat, overtaking incumbent Pat Showalter, who had a narrow lead.

The latest round of election results posted Sunday afternoon shows Hicks with 17.73 percent of the vote, giving her an 84-vote lead. That gap could be difficult to close for Showalter, who now trails with 17.6 percent of the vote.

Approximately 98 percent of the county's ballots have now been tabulated, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters.

The Nov. 6 election has been marked by an incredibly close race between the two candidates for the third of three seats up for election on the seven-member City Council. The immediate results from the Nov. 6 election night showed Hicks as the second highest vote recipient. But her lead narrowed in the following days as more absentee and provisional ballots were counted. Lucas Ramirez (18.2 percent) quickly assumed the second spot behind frontrunner Ellen Kamei, (19.0 percent) and as ballots were slowly tabulated in the ensuring days, Showalter inched past Hicks for the third seat.

For much of last week, the two candidates were locked in a neck-and-neck race with about a dozen votes separating them.

The next update of election results is set for Monday, Nov. 26, by 5 p.m. and can be found at the Registrar of Voters website.

Comments

8 people like this
Posted by StupidQuestion
a resident of Cuernavaca
4 hours ago

Why is this vote count taking so long?

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by BT
a resident of Shoreline West
4 hours ago

I just checked the registrar of voters website using the link in the article. It shows 100% of precincts counted and it indicates Hicks is 3rd so it seems as though it is official that all incumbents were defeated.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Andrea Gemmet
Mountain View Voice Editor
4 hours ago
Andrea Gemmet is a registered user.

@BT and @StupidQuestion: All precincts are counted, but there are still votes to be tallied, according to the Registrar of Voters. A combination of mail-in and provisional ballots, along with high voter turn-out, seems to be slowing things down this year. It's not unusual for the counting to continue for days (or weeks) but the winners in most races can be determined pretty quickly. The close Mountain View City Council race is an exception.

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by Dr. Yuess
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

Here's hoping that the now fully incumbent city council will make fair, intelligent decisions for all legit tax paying residents of Mt. View. Lots of challenging issues on the table. Best Regards.

Email Town Square Moderator      


21 people like this
Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
3 hours ago
William Hitchens is a registered user.

Showalter shouldn't have flip-flopped (to be kind) on bus lanes ruining El Camino Real, and she should have been less tolerant to over-building and for encouraging transient RV dwellers to move to MV. She'd still be on the City Council. The times, they are a-changin'.

Email Town Square Moderator      


23 people like this
Posted by ShorelineWestDude
a resident of Shoreline West
3 hours ago
ShorelineWestDude is a registered user.

A fresh start without the progressive socialist-democratic regime in power?
Yippee !

One can only hope the new crew will take heed of the clear message that the majority of Mountain View citizens are sending.

Christmas has come early.

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by Grumpy Minority
a resident of Castro City
3 hours ago

On cue, the grumpy minority has come out. It's interesting that you have no explanation for Ellen and Lucas winning, given their progressive, pro-housing stances. And you lack any explanation for John Inks, the only anti-RV candidate, losing in a devastating landslide? Somehow, a difference of 84 votes confirms what you believed all along, and if you listen to Alison Hicks, it would confirm it regardless of who wins.

Email Town Square Moderator      


22 people like this
Posted by Time for change - yeah!
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

Very pleased that the balance of power on the Council will change. Lenny lost but he will likely re-brand himself from politician to activist, which is what he is anyway. The people we elect should represent all of us (or at least most of us).

Email Town Square Moderator      


17 people like this
Posted by MV is for homes
a resident of Waverly Park
2 hours ago

Homeowner here. I worked pretty hard to get a steady and well paying job in tech and just like my spouse, so luckily we're able to save a little for retirement after the mortgage payment. My parents bought their home here in the late 70's too, so i'm very happy that they have been able to stay in Mountain View in really safe and peaceful neighborhoods I grew up in.

Whoever makes it on City Council, I hope that they are able to make sure we keep adding new and better jobs, because jobs are good to our economy. I just don't want them to keep building really tall skyscraper apartment buildings all around Mountain View because I think they look ugly. Not everyone should be able to live here. If you can't afford it too bad, that's just the economy.

I think it serves Lenny Siegel right for thinking that we should have to pay for people not being able to afford living in Mountain View. Is it our fault that they don't go get more education to earn one of the good jobs?? Just because they worked here and their kids go to school here doesn't mean they just get to keep having these things. There are schools in so many other places, so why do they need to stay here?

I don't want Mountain View to get uglier with people living in their RV's because they can't afford to live here. Mountain View is not a poor city, so why should it look like one?? The REAL problem is that people like Pat Showalter and Lenny Siegel want to make this a city for everyone when it has never been for everyone to start. As soon as this new council recognizes this fact then we can get rid of the problem of having people living in ugly RV's doing who knows what living next to us and restore what Mountain View is supposed to be about.

Email Town Square Moderator      


15 people like this
Posted by psr
a resident of The Crossings
2 hours ago

I am glad to see Showalter pay the price of lying to get in office.

Maybe, if she runs again, she might consider telling the truth about what she would do if elected. I just hope nobody falls for anything that comes out of her mouth again.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Maher
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
2 hours ago

Hooray! Hooray! Hooray! Hicks was my favorite due to her candor and her skills and her credentials and her NOT BEING IN ANYONE'S POCKET. Her campaign was financially supported by lots and lots of individual donors who live in MV and are concerned about how our lovely town grows into the future. This is the sort of public official we deserve at all levels of government. HOORAY!

Email Town Square Moderator      


40 people like this
Posted by ShorelineWestDude
a resident of Shoreline West
1 hour ago
ShorelineWestDude is a registered user.

Im glad it appears Alison Hicks won!

I checked her name in lieu of Lucas and Ellen because I had a feeling Hicks would be somewhat of an underdog and I wanted to increase her chances of getting in, not that Kamei and Ramirez were necessarily poor choices.

Its good that Lenny and Pat are out, but Im a little worried about Lucas Ramirez and his stance and commitment to cleaning up the RV mess.

I hope he is open to listening to the pragmatic concerns of the majority of residents on this situation.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Grumpy Minority
a resident of Castro City
1 hour ago

ShorelineWestDude, Lucas got significantly more votes than Alison, so maybe she should listen to his voters rather than the grumpy minority like you? Not that you'll be swayed by actual evidence, as her stance was "even if I lost, I'll have been proven right."

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by Rodget
a resident of Sylvan Park
1 hour ago

I hope Hicks keeps the lead!

Email Town Square Moderator      


15 people like this
Posted by Bring on the policy
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago

Lets see some new policies to address the problems people are stating above.
I can't wait until they get to work and actually DO something to alleviate the issues so many residents care about. I'm hoping one of the first issues they tackle is the RV problem.

Email Town Square Moderator      


22 people like this
Posted by Interested
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
1 hour ago
Interested is a registered user.

So glad to see Ellen and Alison on the MV Council (hoping that Alison is a permanent win). It was interesting to see Lucas Ramirez state (right after the election) that it is obvious that MV wanted policies other than what Showalter and Siegel represented - so I hope he will vote to honor the majority of voters, and help develop a truly "representative government" that respects the outcome of this election and what the taxpaying voters want Mountain View to be.

Showalter lied to us during the first election, saying she would NEVER vote for the VTA to overtake two lanes on El Camino - then betrayed us by voting FOR it. Siegel was a bully and arrogantly pushed his private agenda, not realizing he was voted in to represent what the taxpaying majority of a city wants. Good riddance to both - they DESERVED to lose. Lets go forward and clean up this city!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Grumpy Minority
a resident of Castro City
55 minutes ago

It's really nice to see the angry minority here showing their true colors. Thankfully, they are just that, a minority of sad angry people, and not representative of the true character of Mountain View residents.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by No rest for the weary
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
28 minutes ago


I donâ€™t have a problem with folks being pleased that the two incumbents who were running for re-election (and appear to have lost their bid) because they want change on city council - as it usually speaks to larger issues going on in the city, in general, that folks may be unhappy about. If that is the case, and folks did indeed vote for change, then I also suggest that those people continue to make their voices heard by speaking up at city council meetings, and/or sending letters to council regarding items of interest, and particularly regarding upcoming council agenda items.

City council members are supposed to represent the residents of Mountain View, but unless residents continue to speak up and let council know what is important to them, it is the voices of the organized groups and out of town interests who often hold the most sway with staff and council.

Stay involved, because those with disparate interests certainly will be.

Truth.




Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Almost no message
a resident of Cuernavaca
7 minutes ago

The difference between first and first is not great. Most voters probably learned only that John Inks stood for something - being a Libertarian. The rest may have been seen as similar politically. My guess is that the 3 who actually shook hands slipped it.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Couples: Mr. & Ms. Fix It
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,019 views

Arguing Wildfire and Rosemary
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 774 views

Selfishness, Poverty, and Lunch
By Aldis Petriceks | 0 comments | 178 views

View all local blogs
 