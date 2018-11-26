City Council election: Hicks regains lead as vote tally nears end

The pendulum has swung back once again -- Alison Hicks has regained the lead for the undecided City Council seat, overtaking incumbent Pat Showalter, who had a narrow lead.

The latest round of election results posted Sunday afternoon shows Hicks with 17.73 percent of the vote, giving her an 84-vote lead. That gap could be difficult to close for Showalter, who now trails with 17.6 percent of the vote.

Approximately 98 percent of the county's ballots have now been tabulated, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters.

The Nov. 6 election has been marked by an incredibly close race between the two candidates for the third of three seats up for election on the seven-member City Council. The immediate results from the Nov. 6 election night showed Hicks as the second highest vote recipient. But her lead narrowed in the following days as more absentee and provisional ballots were counted. Lucas Ramirez (18.2 percent) quickly assumed the second spot behind frontrunner Ellen Kamei, (19.0 percent) and as ballots were slowly tabulated in the ensuring days, Showalter inched past Hicks for the third seat.

For much of last week, the two candidates were locked in a neck-and-neck race with about a dozen votes separating them.

The next update of election results is set for Monday, Nov. 26, by 5 p.m. and can be found at the Registrar of Voters website.