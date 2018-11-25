City to issue bonds for transportation upgrades

The Mountain View City Council agreed to issue a total of $68.8 million in bonds in order to help construct a variety of North Bayshore transportation projects. The bond were approved at the council's Nov. 13 meeting in a 6-0 vote with Councilman Ken Rosenberg recused due to a potential business conflict.

The City Council issued the bonds through the Shoreline Regional Park Community Fund, which collects property taxes and development fees. While officially intended for North Bayshore recreation, the Shoreline Park funding has been used in recent years to finance various other improvements, particularly transportation-related projects.

The identified projects include a $14.1 million realignment of the Highway 101 off-ramp at Shoreline Boulevard and a $20 million bike and pedestrian crossing over Highway 101. The money is also earmarked for a $28.5 million land purchase from Google, which is needed to realign Plymouth Street to improve traffic along Shoreline Boulevard.