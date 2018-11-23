News

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 23, 2018, 8:04 am

New utility launches state's largest solar project

 

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

After launching last year, the new South Bay utility -- Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE) -- is taking part in what is expected to be California's largest expansion of solar power and storage. At a board meeting last month, the utility's board of directors signed a deal worth up to $337 million to draw power for upcoming years from two planned new solar facilities.

When complete, the twin projects are expected to comprise the largest solar expansion in California, providing enough capacity to power 39,000 homes, according to SVCE officials. The projects will also include about 47 megawatts of storage capacity, allowing the utility to save power during peak times for inclement weather.

The new solar arrays are being built through a partnership between SVCE and Monterey Bay Community Power. The two utilities will roughly split the energy generation when the projects are complete.

The two projects are planned to be built in Kings County and Kern County.

