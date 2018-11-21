Showalter holds lead, but council race still in limbo

If you need any evidence that every vote matters, this election is it.

Two weeks after the Nov. 6 election, the battle for one seat on the Mountain View City Council is still too close to call. Councilwoman Pat Showalter and Alison Hicks remain locked in a tight race that may not be decided until every last vote is tabulated by Santa Clara County elections officials.

As of the latest results released Tuesday, Showalter has 17.69 percent of the vote, compared to Hicks at 17.67 percent. That difference between the two is extremely small -- just 14 votes separate them.

"It's certainly been dramatic," Hicks told the Voice in an email. "Whatever the outcome, it seems voters sent a very clear message that they want changes."

The two candidates are competing for the third seat that was up for election on the council. The other two seats have been secured by Ellen Kamei (19.03 percent) and Lucas Ramirez (18.13 percent). Mayor Lenny Siegel, in fifth place with 15.92 percent and former Councilman John Inks, coming in last with 11.55 percent, haven't seen a change in their standings and appear to be out of the running.

As of Tuesday, approximately 95 percent of the ballots in the county had been counted. Mostly provisional ballots remain, which are more time-consuming to tally, the Registrar of Voters announced on Tuesday.

The office is releasing daily updates at 5 p.m. on its website, sccvote.org. It is unknown how many of those yet-to-be-counted votes are from Mountain View.