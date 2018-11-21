News

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 21, 2018, 10:46 am

Showalter holds lead, but council race still in limbo

If you need any evidence that every vote matters, this election is it.

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

If you need any evidence that every vote matters, this election is it.

Two weeks after the Nov. 6 election, the battle for one seat on the Mountain View City Council is still too close to call. Councilwoman Pat Showalter and Alison Hicks remain locked in a tight race that may not be decided until every last vote is tabulated by Santa Clara County elections officials.

As of the latest results released Tuesday, Showalter has 17.69 percent of the vote, compared to Hicks at 17.67 percent. That difference between the two is extremely small -- just 14 votes separate them.

"It's certainly been dramatic," Hicks told the Voice in an email. "Whatever the outcome, it seems voters sent a very clear message that they want changes."

The two candidates are competing for the third seat that was up for election on the council. The other two seats have been secured by Ellen Kamei (19.03 percent) and Lucas Ramirez (18.13 percent). Mayor Lenny Siegel, in fifth place with 15.92 percent and former Councilman John Inks, coming in last with 11.55 percent, haven't seen a change in their standings and appear to be out of the running.

As of Tuesday, approximately 95 percent of the ballots in the county had been counted. Mostly provisional ballots remain, which are more time-consuming to tally, the Registrar of Voters announced on Tuesday.

The office is releasing daily updates at 5 p.m. on its website, sccvote.org. It is unknown how many of those yet-to-be-counted votes are from Mountain View.

Comments

14 people like this
Posted by Harvey
a resident of Rengstorff Park
3 hours ago

People often focus on the president and congress but local elections also have a huge impact on our daily lives but receive less media coverage unless you read local news like the voice.

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by Grumpy Minoritu
a resident of Castro City
3 hours ago

It's really arrogant of Alison Hicks to say that, even if she loses, voters wanted her positions. If she loses, then an incumbent and the candidate endorsed by a retiring incumbent will have won, with the other incumbent not far behind. Doesn't sound like a "very clear message" to me.

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by @grumpy
a resident of Blossom Valley
3 hours ago

It's a pretty strong message. The incumbents should have finished one two. Showalter is barely clinging to the third spot. From the picture in the article, what is Inks doing by staring at Hicks? Is there something going on between these two? I see a tango or salsa dance in the future between these two

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Grumpy Minority
a resident of Castro City
2 hours ago

How is it a strong message that they finished second and third, given that Lucas was endorsed by Ken? On top of that, the candidate saying that it's a strong message is currently losing.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Hey
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago

You comment on the elections as if you know why everyone else in town voted. It's a bit silly since at that point you're diving into your imagination and making stuff up in your head.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Grumpy Minority
a resident of Castro City
1 hour ago

It's no more silly than Alison saying it was a "very clear message" or the rest of the angry commenters saying that this vindicates their hatred of RVs. What my statements have on their side, however, are facts and evidence. That reality doesn't line up with your Voice echo chamber of angry anti-RV sentiment isn't my problem.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


To post your comment, please login or register at the top of the page. This topic is only for those who have signed up to participate by providing their email address and establishing a screen name.
Top Blogs

Salt & Straw Palo Alto to open Nov. 23
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 4,461 views

Lakes and Larders (part 2)
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 1,522 views

View all local blogs
 