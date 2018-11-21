AAA offering free Turkey Day 'tipsy tow' service

AAA is offering its Tipsy Tow service in Northern California on Wednesday night to ensure that people get home safe from festivities on the eve of Thanksgiving and to keep intoxicated drivers off the road.

The service runs from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. People can call (800) AAA-HELP and say that they need a Tipsy Tow, then can receive a free ride home and vehicle tow of up to 10 miles.

The service is not just for existing AAA members, but people will be charged a standard towing rate for any towing beyond 10 miles. The service is only available to a home or hotel, not to another drinking establishment or repair facility.

"The Wednesday before Thanksgiving has become a popular night for bars and restaurants," AAA Northern California spokesman Michael Blasky said in a statement. "We urge Californians to celebrate responsibly this holiday season and encourage them to take advantage of this free AAA resource, if necessary."