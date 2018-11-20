News

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 20, 2018, 12:32 pm

Winter Spare the Air alert issued for Wednesday

 

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Winter Spare the Air alert for Wednesday because the air quality is expected to remain unhealthy in parts of the East Bay even though shifting winds and rain are expected to improve conditions elsewhere in the region.

Burning wood or other solid fuel is banned on Winter Spare the Air days, according to the air district. The alerts have been issued every day since Nov. 9, a day after the Camp Fire started in Butte County and sent large amounts of smoke into the Bay Area.

Air district officials said moderate air quality is expected to prevail in the Bay Area on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.

People violating the wood burning ban will be given the option of taking a wood smoke awareness class, online or by mail, if they are first-time violators. Subsequent violations will result in tickets with fines starting at $500, according to the air district.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Salt & Straw Palo Alto to open Nov. 23
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 4,264 views

Lakes and Larders (part 2)
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 1,458 views

View all local blogs
 