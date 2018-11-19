News

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 19, 2018, 1:16 pm

Search-and-rescue team deployed to Camp Fire

Task Force 3 sent to Butte County for 'search and recovery mission'

by Julia Brown / Almanac

Urban search-and-rescue specialists, including first responders from the Menlo Park and Woodside Fire protection districts, have been sent to Butte County to help find people missing since the outbreak of the Camp Fire.

Menlo Park Fire Protection District Chief Harold Schapelhouman said that 45 members of California Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 3 left Saturday afternoon for a base camp in Oroville. They took 13 vehicles with seven trailers and more than 50,000 pounds of search, rescue and recovery equipment.

The task force is one of 28 such teams in the United States, including eight in California. Along with personnel from the Menlo Park and Woodside districts, the team includes first responders from the Mountain View, Palo Alto and Santa Clara County fire departments, and professionals from Facebook, Genentech and Stanford Research International, Schapelhouman said.

"With (nearly) 1,000 people still missing, the team members know what is potentially ahead of them,” Schapelhouman said in a press release.

The Menlo Park fire district has also sent eight drone pilots to Butte County to capture aerial images of Paradise, Magalia and other parts of the county. Drones flew over Paradise on Friday and Magalia on Sunday.

"These specialized teams can provide high resolution aerial images and maps that will be used for a variety of relief effort purposes," Schapelhouman said in a written statement. "In past disasters, such as the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa and Carr Fire in Redding, the data was made available on the local County law enforcement and City websites for the public to use as a damage overview."

More than 15,000 structures have been destroyed in the Camp Fire, most of which are homes, according to an update from Cal Fire on Monday morning. There have been 77 confirmed deaths and nearly 1,000 people are unaccounted for, the Butte County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday. The fire is now the deadliest and most destructive in state history.

The fire has seared some 151,000 acres and is 66 percent contained.

The task force has been deployed multiple times this year, with assignments in Hawaii in response to hurricanes Olivia and Lane, and in North Carolina in response to Hurricane Florence.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Salt & Straw Palo Alto to open Nov. 23
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 3,937 views

Lakes and Larders (part 2)
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 1,365 views

View all local blogs
 