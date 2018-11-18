News

MVLA, MVWSD schools to reopen Monday

Foothill College to remain closed due to poor air quality

by Mountain View Voice staff / Mountain View Voice

School district officials reported Sunday evening that schools in the Mountain View Whisman School District and the Mountain View-Los Altos High School District will be open on Monday, Nov. 19. Schools throughout Mountain View and Los Altos were closed Friday due to unhealthy air quality caused by smoke drifting into the Bay Area from the Camp Fire in Butte County.

St. Francis, the private high school in Mountain View, will remain closed this week.

The Foothill-De Anza Community College District announced Sunday that Foothill College, De Anza College, the district office and its Sunnyvale Education Center will be closed Monday. The district also closed its campuses Friday because of the poor air quality. District officials will announce whether they will reopen the campuses by 2 p.m. Monday.

Air quality is expected to remain in the "unhealthy" range throughout most of the Bay Area until late Tuesday, before the expected rain arrives Wednesday or Thursday.

The entire Bay Area remains under a Spare the Air advisory, banning outdoor burning and discouraging driving as much as possible and use of lawnmowers and other engine-driven tools and other machines.

Information from Bay City News Service was used in this report.

LASD closed this week
a resident of another community
4 hours ago

To clarify, Los Altos elementary schools are closed as planned for students the whole week.

High schools back?
a resident of Waverly Park
3 hours ago

The high schools should be back in session so that the football teams can start practicing for next year. On Saturday, one of the schools (Mountain View) actually had a "playoff" game - against above-average Burlingame - losing 45-7. There actually was a worse team invited to the so-called "playoffs" in multiple divisions this week. Aragon of San Mateo was 2-8 but invited to play top-ranked St. Francis of Mountain View (9-1). It was 34-0 at the half. I guess St. Francis then put in its cheerleaders as Aragon won the second half 13-0 to lose by only 34-13.

