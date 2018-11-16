News

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 16, 2018, 11:29 am

VTA offers free rides Friday

Public transit agency responds to unhealthy air quality with free fare day Nov. 16

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is offering free rides today on all bus and light rail service due to the persistent and unhealthy air quality caused by the recent Northern California wildfires.

These free rides are being offered to provide residents an alternative to being outdoors and driving solo.

Passengers will not need to display proof of purchase or tag a Clipper Card when boarding buses and trains, officials said.

For more information, visit www.vta.org or call VTA Customer Service at (408) 321-2300.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Posted by PA Resident
a resident of another community
4 hours ago

Remember when Spare the Air had the budget to do this Bay Area-wide every Spare the Air day? Wish we still had that...

Posted by Greg David
a resident of Old Mountain View
2 hours ago
Greg David is a registered user.

Greg David This is the type of misguided decision making that happens when people provide "feel good" solutions instead of decisions based on logical analysis. Does VTA think that all of a sudden people are going to leave their cars at home and figure out how to get somewhere on a bus just to save a couple dollars? Even if every person in Santa Clara County left their car at home today and rode the bus, it would not make one bit of difference in air quality. It's like UC Davis students throwing rocks at the smoke. In fact, by encouraging people to take a bus, they are exposing them to MORE of the incredibly poor air. You have to walk to the bus stop, wait in the bad air for the bus to come, and then the bus stops every two blocks and lets a fresh batch of nasty air through the doors. At least in a car, one can drive point to point, with the air on recirculate, and minimize their time outside. And for VTA to give up an entire day of revenue is just silly, given they have the lowest fare box recovery rate in the region. They may as well stop charging completely. At least then their ridership might increase. SMH....

Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
1 hour ago
William Hitchens is a registered user.

Just another politically correct, expensive, and token government effort. I have HEPA filtering in my car and an easy commute. Why should I get on a bus with unfiltered air and 3x the commute time???

