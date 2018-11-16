VTA offers free rides Friday

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is offering free rides today on all bus and light rail service due to the persistent and unhealthy air quality caused by the recent Northern California wildfires.

These free rides are being offered to provide residents an alternative to being outdoors and driving solo.

Passengers will not need to display proof of purchase or tag a Clipper Card when boarding buses and trains, officials said.

For more information, visit www.vta.org or call VTA Customer Service at (408) 321-2300.