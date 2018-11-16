News

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 16, 2018, 9:53 am

Hot-button project delayed by developer

Rock Street apartments slated to be torn down for row houses

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View officials are postponing plans to raze 20 rent-controlled apartments to make room for 15 new row houses. The project located at 2005 Rock St. was originally scheduled for review at the Nov. 13 City Council meeting, but the developer pulled back its proposal just a few days ahead of the hearing.

For months now, residents at the Rock Street apartments have been speaking out against the project as part of an organized opposition campaign. They allege the redevelopment would displace about 70 residents, including many children, for a project with fewer homes that would likely sell for over $1.5 million each.

"As much as I would love to buy one of these homes, I know that's not going to happen," said Adriana Tapia, a nursing student who has lived at the Rock Street apartments for five years. "If this project happens, I don't know where we'd move to."

When it is reviewed, the 2005 Rock St. project will be the first in a string of projects coming before the city seeking to redevelop older rent-controlled apartments into for-sale homes. City officials, including Mayor Lenny Siegel, have previously said they would like to place some restrictions on redeveloping older apartments.

The 2005 Rock St. project is now scheduled to be reviewed at the City Council’s Dec. 11 meeting.

Comments

319 people like this
Posted by The Successful Businessman
a resident of Whisman Station
8 hours ago
The Successful Businessman is a registered user.

Restricting the legal use of land is an act to diminish its value, a clear and definitive "taking" of property. It is not the sole responsibility of the owners of pre-1995 multifamily housing to carry the burden of solving an affordable housing crisis brought on by city government wooing corporate headquarters and turning a blind eye to importing tens of thousands of employees to a community with absolutely no forethought to the housing consequences.

To all you pre-1995 multifamily housing owners, you best protest in kind over the reality that your Mt. View properties are being purposely diminished in value, while raising the "cap rate" of your investment and surreptitiously granting you a bogus "fair rate of return" in the process. Unless you get better organized and stop this grubstaking enterprise by city government, you will become the proud owners of public housing.

Email Town Square Moderator      


203 people like this
Posted by New fashion
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

What?

It’s not enough that if you own pre 1995 property the city is blocking you from letting you charge the same as the apartments next door.

Now you can’t even sell your own property? Wow !

I don’t believe most people understood this when they voted on the issue.

That’s pretty extreme!

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by @Grumpy Minority
a resident of North Whisman
3 hours ago

Why don't you ask what is Seigel and Ramirez doing at a meeting, with about another 100 or so activist, with the criminal Job Lopez!

That meeting happened last Friday from 6-8pm in a building on Shoreline Blvd.

Why don't you ask them what they told everyone to do at the 12/11 council meeting.

These people are true activist from the bay area and they all will be at the council meeting, and this is only one part of what is planned.

Council members need to understand who these loud people are and to ignore them.

No council should ever get in the way of any business owner from going out if business!

Private property is not "Community Assets"

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Randy Guelph
a resident of Cuernavaca
3 hours ago
Randy Guelph is a registered user.

Moderators, is the poster above admitting to stalking Lenny Siegel? Why is he tracking his movements? Should we all be worried?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by The Business Man
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago
The Business Man is a registered user.

The story is clear.

The Developer pulled out, that’s all.

The City is not going to destroy buildings if there is no building going to take place after the destruction.

NOTHING about taking or “community property” The DEVELOPER is the one at fault.

PERIOD

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
2 hours ago
William Hitchens is a registered user.

MV would be FAR better off if all obsolete, dilapidated, and code violating multiple housing rental complexes built pre-1995 were razed and replaced with upscale, Owner-Occupied, single-family housing --- row houses, townhouses, and (whenever possible) detached single family houses on lots of at least 1/4 acre. It would improve quality of life, traffic problems, and most importantly improved the quality of residents in MV. MV needs to learn from Los Altos --- detached single family housing brings economic stability and quality of life to cities --- rather than going down the "urban ghetto path to Hell" advocated by well-meaning but ignorant "affordable housing" idiots.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Doug Pearson
a resident of another community
1 hour ago
Doug Pearson is a registered user.

William Hitchens believes MV would be better off if all those bad apartment complexes (with hundreds of tenants) were torn down and replaced with some upscale, Owner Occupied homes on lots of at least 1/4 acre (with dozens of owner families)--leaving hundreds of people trying to find a place to live in Mountain View.

I don't agree.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


To post your comment, please login or register at the top of the page. This topic is only for those who have signed up to participate by providing their email address and establishing a screen name.
Top Blogs

Trials of My Grandmother
By Aldis Petriceks | 2 comments | 1,178 views

Lakes and Larders (part 2)
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 935 views

Salt & Straw Palo Alto to open Nov. 23
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 283 views

View all local blogs
 