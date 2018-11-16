Hot-button project delayed by developer

Mountain View officials are postponing plans to raze 20 rent-controlled apartments to make room for 15 new row houses. The project located at 2005 Rock St. was originally scheduled for review at the Nov. 13 City Council meeting, but the developer pulled back its proposal just a few days ahead of the hearing.

For months now, residents at the Rock Street apartments have been speaking out against the project as part of an organized opposition campaign. They allege the redevelopment would displace about 70 residents, including many children, for a project with fewer homes that would likely sell for over $1.5 million each.

"As much as I would love to buy one of these homes, I know that's not going to happen," said Adriana Tapia, a nursing student who has lived at the Rock Street apartments for five years. "If this project happens, I don't know where we'd move to."

When it is reviewed, the 2005 Rock St. project will be the first in a string of projects coming before the city seeking to redevelop older rent-controlled apartments into for-sale homes. City officials, including Mayor Lenny Siegel, have previously said they would like to place some restrictions on redeveloping older apartments.

The 2005 Rock St. project is now scheduled to be reviewed at the City Council’s Dec. 11 meeting.