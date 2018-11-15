Lingering smoke forces school closures

Much of the Bay Area remained under a haze of smoke Thursday, with unhealthy air conditions that prompted Foothill College officials to close the school until Monday.

Smoke began drifting into the region last week from the Camp Fire, a major blaze that has burned through 140,000 acres of Northern California and caused the death of at least 56 people as of Wednesday morning. The fire is 40 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The small particulate matter from the smoke throughout the Bay Area poses a health risk and all residents -- particularly young children, the elderly and people with respiratory conditions -- are being advised to stay inside with the windows and doors closed.

The latest readings on Thursday from nearby air quality stations show unhealthy conditions haven't budged since last Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering between 160 and 190 on the Peninsula, with anything over 150 considered unhealthy. The only region not deemed unhealthy Thursday was Sebastopol, but even conditions in the Sonoma County region have worsened since the morning.

The Foothill-De Anza Community College District released a statement Nov. 15 saying that the district is closing Foothill College, De Anza College, the district office and its Sunnyvale Education Center until Monday, Nov. 19. The college district will provide updates on its website and Facebook page.

Elementary, middle and high schools in Mountain View will remain open. In a statement to parents Thursday, Mountain View-Los Altos High School District Superintendent Jeff Harding said superintendents across the county conferred this morning and decided to keep schools open, and will "follow safety standards" to keep students indoors.

"We are unified in the conviction that school is the best and safest place for students to be," Harding said in a statement. "MVLA continues to follow safety standards by keeping students inside as much as possible.

Physical education classes will all be held indoors, and vigorous outdoor activities have been canceled. Many indoor sports have also been canceled, rescheduled or relocated, Harding said.

Mountain View Whisman School District spokeswoman Shelly Hausman confirmed that school is still in session and that indoor recess, lunch and P.E. activities will help limit exposure to smoke. District officials will be watching air quality to reinstate outdoor activities, but only when the AQI reaches "moderate" levels of 100 or below -- conditions the Peninsula hasn't seen since Thursday.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District released a statement Thursday acknowledging the "heavy smoke" in the region, and that unhealthy conditions are expected to persist through at least Tuesday next week. Conditions may vary over the coming days, but is not expected to change much because so much smoke is trapped in the region. Offshore winds have done little to push the smoke out of the area.

In order to mitigate the poor air quality, the district has announced the winter Spare the Air Alert will continue through next Tuesday, which prohibits the burning of wood and other solid fuels.

"It is critical that Bay Area residents not burn wood and further contribute to the unhealthy air quality we are experiencing," according to Jack Broadbent, the district's executive officer.

Air quality readings were similar during the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa last year, but short-lived compared to the more than week-long smoky conditions caused by the Camp Fire.