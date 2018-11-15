News

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 15, 2018, 1:46 pm

Measure to curb rent control headed for 2020 ballot

Signatures verified by elections officials

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

A voter measure to nullify most provisions of Mountain View's rent control program is headed for the 2020 ballot.

The so-called "Mountain View Homeowner, Renter and Taxpayer Protection Initiative," passed its last major hurdle this week when Santa Clara County elections officials announced that thousands of voter signatures submitted with the measure appear to be valid.

The measure needed at least 5,150 signatures from registered voters to qualify, and it surpassed that requirement by about 600, according to City Clerk Lisa Natusch. On Thursday morning, she informed the City Council that the measure would be added to its Nov. 27 meeting agenda, so that it could be certified for the 2020 ballot.

A summary and full text of the measure can be found here.

The proposed ballot initiative is being spearheaded by the California Apartment Association with funding from several of Mountain View's largest apartment owners, according to mandatory financial disclosures. Since first announcing the measure in April, advocates have spent more than $260,000. Much of that money went toward hiring a team of signature gatherers, who were reportedly paid a premium for any names they could collect. Several hundred people requested that their signatures be withdrawn, saying they were duped into believing the measure would preserve or expand rent control.

Ever since its inception, the proposed measure has been denounced as a "sneaky repeal" by activists who passed the original Measure V rent control program in 2016. While the landlord-backed measure purports to fix problems in the city's rent control program, they point out that it would actually repeal nearly all of its tenant protections.

The new landlord-backed measure was originally intended to be placed on the 2018 ballot, but it failed to meet a June deadline for submitting its required signatures.

Comments

Posted by Resident
a resident of Shoreline West
3 hours ago

Mark— I’m confused. Is this an editorial or a news story? I guess you missed the journalism class about the importance of providing your community with neutral, objective, and nonpartisan reporting. I would love to read news that provides insights into both sides of an issue. Have you considered interviewing a group of local landlords and listening to and reporting on their side of the story.? Is that too fair for you? How can we respect all community members if you don’t provide all members a voice.

Posted by beelia
a resident of North Bayshore
3 hours ago
beelia is a registered user.

Yeah Mark, go ahead and include some Alternative Facts next time. The real ones make some people very unhappy.

Posted by Longview
a resident of another community
3 hours ago
Longview is a registered user.

Corporate landlords have no legitimate complaint with this coverage. Look at the article's title. Measure to curb rent control? That's not accurate. Better would be Measure to completely end rent control. Or - Measure to remove all meaningful renter protections. Or for those who have read the fine print of the landlord ordinance, Measure to make crying babies a cause for immediate eviction. It is one mean spirited ordinance the corporate landlords hope to dupe us into voting for.

Posted by Voting yes for the reform
a resident of Monta Loma
2 hours ago

The Lenny Siegel-Job Lopez activist camp is planning another attack on these rental property owners, who are mostly Mom & Pop businesses.

They want a permanent ban on any of these property owners to prevent them from going out of business.

Lenny Siegel wants a mandatory law requiring these properties to do a systemic retrofit, yet, in most cases none of these fees will be allowed to be passed on to tenants.

With all these expenses that these 60 and 70 year old buildings have, they are at the end of there life and only razing these buildings and building new is cost effective.

These crazy activist groups have no right to prevent a business from going out of business.

I support a full repeal of Measure V, because it has been clearly shown how radical this law is and unfair. These activists are not satisfied, they want more.

I say enough is enough.

City council should not ban these buildings from going out of business and from being razed.

Posted by Yimby #2
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago

So let's think about about Measure V:
* We now have a 2.6 Million dollar bureaucracy
* Which takes over a year to process rent increase petitions by landlords
who assert they have been under pricing the market (hurts the landlords
who have believe that have trying to keep their rents reasonable)
* Pricing set by lawyers and retired judges, not the market
* Old apartment being demolished because no longer economical
* Now we have Lenny seeking to further control private property by talking
about a moratorium on demolishing old apartment complexes. Kinda like,
"lets make it hard to run an economically viable operation, and by the
way, we won't let you exit the business" The unintended consequences of
amateurs intervening in the market
* Claimed that the landlords where getting 3.4% (2017) rent increase but in
reality excluded increase costs in terms of Measure V fees, garbage,
water. What this means is that actual costs are excluded for political
reasons. In reality, housing providers pay these added expenses. In the
private sector, we have GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles)
and we would be regulatory trouble if we started excluding expenses to
to make our revenue look higher. But that is what is going on here.
* Rental increases are capped at 5% if inflation exceeds 5%. In other
words, housing providers can't cover inflationary cost by governmental
mandate. This is inappropriate to penalize housing providers like this.
Measure V was written by economic amateurs. We have had extraordinarily
low inflation for a decade now (as reported by the Federal Reserve- Fed).
But we are in an increasing interest rate and inflation environment since
the Fed change from a policy of QT (Quantitative Easing) to Quantitative
Tightening). Net/Net: Inflation is increasing, and in normal times,
can exceed 5%. The behavior of the Fed since 2008 has been extraordinary,
but the Fed is now trying return to normal.
In summary, Measure V is classic market intervention by amateurs which is resulting in un-intended consequences. To non-aligned voters out there (e.g. excluding both pro-rent control and housing provider) does Measure V sound like something you voted for when you read you ballot? I will guess not. So please repeal Measure V. It is amateur hour economics

Posted by Waldo
a resident of Waverly Park
1 hour ago
Waldo is a registered user.

This initiative doesn't go far enough. MV rent control should be totally repealed.

Posted by Actual YIMBY
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago

Yimby #2, stop pretending to be a YIMBY and making us look bad. We believe in more housing for everyone and protecting existing residents from displacement. That you are throwing in the lie that the RHC is costing the city money (it's not) makes it even more clear you aren't aligned with people trying to solve the housing crisis. Your likely membership in the CAA shows when you say "housing providers" instead of landlords. Did that focus test really well?

Posted by Castro Street
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago

I was active, as a volunteer, in educating our community about what the CAA's petition would really mean, in terms of addressing rent control.

If the CAA, or anyone, thinks that rent control is a terrible idea, and wants to repeal it, then, by all means, sponsor and circulate petitions that would do that very thing.

What the CAA did INSTEAD OF BEING UPFRONT AND HONEST about their intentions, was to contract PAID SIGNATURE GATHERERS (PSGs, many of whom don't live here) to use deceptive tactics and outright lie to voters, simply to collect a signature for which they would be compensated.

Case in point, the PSGs went door to door at more than one mobile home community, telling voters that while Measure V doesn't protect them (which is true), by signing the petition, THEY WOULD BE INCLUDED IN MEASURE V PROTECTION. This is a bald-faced lie. I was approached by a PSG in front of a CVS store, who told me that Measure V was about to expire, and if I signed, it would be extended. Another lie, and there are many, many more.

When approached by a PSG on Castro Street, I pointed out the vacancy rate clause that would completely repeal rental protections (this PSG told me I was signing Measure V 2.0... wait... what????). He was unaware, unimpressed, and more importantly, could not have cared less. All it meant to him was that I wasn't going to contribute $5 to his coffers.

The reason for my post is not to convince or persuade, but to inform. If you want to change the world, have at it, but don't do so on the backs of others or forsake the truth in the process.

Posted by Fix Measure V
a resident of North Whisman
1 hour ago

Signatures “appear to be valid”..... hmmm the Santa Clara County and the City of MV elections officials wouldn’t deem the signatures verified if they were invalid. Mr. Noack should fix his so-called reporting. The truth hurts for Mr. Noack but you can’t ignore that MV voters want to fix the costly Measure V.

Residents who signed the measure said Yes to protecting the city’s budget, ensuring that low income families are granted Measure V benefits, and limiting taxpayer funded government bureaucracy that takes money away from libraries and public safety, and more.

This measure is good for Mountain View and we should support it.

Posted by Actual YIMBY
a resident of Old Mountain View
36 minutes ago

It's hilarious that landlords haven't wised up from their failure to gather enough signatures in time, the complete collapse of the John Inks campaign, their failed attempt to sue the City over Measure V, and their failure to prevent Measure V from passing in the first place. Surely, THIS time they'll succeed and won't just be throwing good money after bad.

