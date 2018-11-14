Bay Area rain may arrive next week

National Weather Service officials said Tuesday that some hints indicate that rain may fall in the San Francisco Bay Area and in a good portion of the state in the latter half of next week.

Meteorologist Roger Gass said hints in the forecast models point to a breakdown of the current weather conditions, which have been dry and mild.

"We'll at least see a pattern shift," Gass said.

He said it's really too soon to say with any confidence what the percent chance for rain in the area is or how much rain will fall.

Weather officials are "just looking out into the future and hoping that we get some rainfall," Gass said.

He said a lot can change in the next five to seven days.