Ways to help victims of the Camp Fire

Several Midpeninsula organizations are collecting goods and organizing volunteers to help those affected by the still out-of-control Camp Fire that exploded in Butte County on Thursday.

The wildfire that destroyed most of the city of Paradise is now being called the deadliest fire in California's history, surpassing the 1933 Griffith Park wildfire in Los Angeles, which killed 29 people. As of Tuesday morning, the fire had claimed the lives of 42 people and more than 200 others remained missing. The fire has consumed more than 125,000 acres and has destroyed over 6,500 residences. Thousands of people are at evacuation centers with nothing more than the clothing on their backs.

We've compiled a list of organizations collecting supplies and donations for victims of the Camp Fire. We will update this list as we receive new information. If you have information to share, please email editor@paweekly.com.

Animal supplies

Pets In Need is accepting donations through Nov. 18 to help the owners and animals affected by the Camp Fire. If supplies are needed after this date, the organization will continue collecting supplies.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter Mondays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 871 Fifth Ave., Redwood City.

Supplies needed include:

â€¢ Unopened dry dog and cat food.

â€¢ Unopened wet dog and cat food.

â€¢ Crates (plastic or wire).

â€¢ Dog beds.

â€¢ Cat litter.

â€¢ Blankets.

â€¢ Food and water bowls.

â€¢ Cardboard cat carriers.

â€¢ Leashes and harnesses.

â€¢ Exercise pens.

â€¢ Sweaters/jackets for dogs.

â€¢ Litter boxes.

â€¢ Gift cards to places such as Petco, Petsmart, Target, Walmart, VISA.

Emergency supplies

The Oshman Family Jewish Community Center is collecting gift cards that will be distributed to those affected by the fire through Nov. 30. Donations can be dropped off at the Customer Service Front Desk of the Goldman Sports & Wellness Complex on its campus at 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto (650-223-8700). The organization is also working with local organizations to determine where professionals in the community can be helpful and what other resources may be needed.

The Woodside Village Church, located at 3154 Woodside Road, Woodside, is collecting any emergency items people are willing to donate throughout this weekend:

â€¢ Coffee cups.

â€¢ Coffee.

â€¢ Creamer.

â€¢ Dish soap.

â€¢ Trash bags.

â€¢ Sponges.

â€¢ Plastic utensils.

â€¢ New underwear.

â€¢ Milk (preferably individually packaged).

â€¢ Men's jeans.

â€¢ Lead ropes.

â€¢ Sheep and goat grain.

â€¢ Socks.

â€¢ Shoes.

â€¢ Toiletries.

Palo Alto resident Alexandria Boehm is hosting a resident of Paradise whose husband went through open heart surgery at Stanford Hospital last week, and her two children. Her husband is still in the hospital. They are currently asking for gift card donations to Target, Safeway and Costco. Donations can be dropped off at 415 Olmsted Road, Stanford through Wednesday.

Financial donations

The North Valley Community Foundation has set up the Camp Fire Evacuation Relief Fund to provide basic needs to evacuation centers being overwhelmed with an influx of people. The fund also aims to support long-term recovery efforts. Learn more and donate here.

Chico-based Golden Valley Bank is creating subaccounts within its community foundation so businesses, employees, individuals or groups affected can accept contributions and self-direct funding for relief. View a list of organizations to make donations to here.

United Way of Northern California is collecting monetary donations for Camp Fire Relief here.

Help the American Red Cross respond to disasters by donating here, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Sign up to volunteer here.

GoFundMe has created a page of verified fundraising campaigns for Northern California fires.

The Salvation Army is asking for monetary donations to help provide meals, emotional support and essential services to those affected by the Camp Fire. Make a donation here. Mail donations can be designated "Camp Fire" and sent to The Salvation Army, PO Box 348000, Sacramento, CA 95834.

Caring Choices is collecting donations to offer direct aid to those affected by Northern California fires.

Other information and ways to help

Facebook has set up a crisis response center with updates about the wildfires.

Airbnb has set up a page where those interested in hosting evacuees and workers can do so free of charge.

While Stanford University Department of Public Safety's wildfire smoke alert is no longer active, it issued an alert Friday morning detailing ways to take care of personal health. Students experiencing smoke-related distress symptoms were advised to contact Vaden Health Center.

Air quality advisory update

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued multiple Spare the Air alerts due to smoke impacts from the Butte County fire. On Monday, the agency announced the alerts would extend through Friday.

"The public should limit outdoor activity as much as possible during this alert, and continue to listen to health information from their local authorities. If air quality is unhealthy in your area, the first and best option is to stay indoors with windows and doors closed. Masks should not be used instead of remaining indoors, but if worn, they should be a new, clean N95 mask or greater, securely strapped for a tight seal. Masks are not suitable for men with beards or young children," the district said in its latest alert on Monday.

"The Bay Area is continuing to experience heavy smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County. Air quality continues to be unhealthy through much of the region and these conditions are expected to persist through Friday at least. While weather conditions will vary somewhat throughout the week, air quality is expected to remain unhealthy because there is so much smoke trapped at the surface and surrounding the region."

Visit the district's website for more information and air quality updates.

Current air quality conditions by ZIP code can be found online at airnow.gov.