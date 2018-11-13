Showalter pulls ahead for third seat on City Council

With votes still being tabulated, the winners in the Mountain View City Council race appear to be shifting. As of Tuesday morning, the latest tally shows incumbent Pat Showalter overtaking Alison Hicks for the third seat up for election, with Lucas Ramirez in second place behind front-runner Ellen Kamei.

The latest vote count moves Showalter into the top three, at 17.68 percent, giving her a 20-vote lead over Hicks, who has 17.65 percent. But vote-counting continues, making it entirely possible that the victors could switch places again.

"I hope it holds. I've got everything I can crossed," Showalter told the Voice Tuesday morning. "This has become a real nail-biter."

While Showalter and Hicks remain in a tight contest, the other two seats on the council seem to be locked up. Maintaining the top spot is Ellen Kamei (19.1 percent), while Lucas Ramirez (18.1 percent) is in second, trailing her by about 500 votes.

At the back of the field, Mayor Lenny Siegel (15.9 percent) and former Councilman John Inks (11.6 percent) both appear to be out of the running.

Approximately 16 percent of the ballots cast in Santa Clara County still need to be counted, according to estimates by the Registrar of Voters. It's unknown how many of those ballots are from Mountain View.