News

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 13, 2018, 1:48 pm

Showalter pulls ahead for third seat on City Council

Ramirez moves to second place, Hicks bumped from third, with more votes still to be counted

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

With votes still being tabulated, the winners in the Mountain View City Council race appear to be shifting. As of Tuesday morning, the latest tally shows incumbent Pat Showalter overtaking Alison Hicks for the third seat up for election, with Lucas Ramirez in second place behind front-runner Ellen Kamei.

The latest vote count moves Showalter into the top three, at 17.68 percent, giving her a 20-vote lead over Hicks, who has 17.65 percent. But vote-counting continues, making it entirely possible that the victors could switch places again.

"I hope it holds. I've got everything I can crossed," Showalter told the Voice Tuesday morning. "This has become a real nail-biter."

While Showalter and Hicks remain in a tight contest, the other two seats on the council seem to be locked up. Maintaining the top spot is Ellen Kamei (19.1 percent), while Lucas Ramirez (18.1 percent) is in second, trailing her by about 500 votes.

At the back of the field, Mayor Lenny Siegel (15.9 percent) and former Councilman John Inks (11.6 percent) both appear to be out of the running.

Approximately 16 percent of the ballots cast in Santa Clara County still need to be counted, according to estimates by the Registrar of Voters. It's unknown how many of those ballots are from Mountain View.

Comments

Posted by Close race, including incumbents
a resident of Cuesta Park
40 minutes ago

Itâ€™s starting to look like this election *isnâ€™t* actually a flat repudiation of the progressive policies of the current city council, contrary to the loud voices that roam these comments.

Posted by Ron
a resident of Waverly Park
35 minutes ago

@Close Race: Oh jeez. This WAS a repudiation, no matter how you try to spin it. Two outsiders are IN for sure, the mayor is OUT for sure, and the other incumbent MIGHT keep her seat by the skin of her teeth or not. That is not mixed, that is get in new blood, with a single incumbent possibly being able to scare up 1/6th of the vote. In the end I am not that worried about Showalter getting in or not, but this was definitely a signal that the voters want a different direction.

Posted by Oh no!!
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
34 minutes ago

Let's hope the third-place spots flip back! I can't imagine another term for Pat Showalter, as she's shown to be tone-deaf to what Mountain View residents are saying and oblivious to the city's real needs. Her developer-backed campaign should have been enough to turn off most voters -- at least those who don't have some financial interest in projects the council will at some point vote on.

Posted by This just in
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
28 minutes ago

Inks and his conservative policies are still dead last in the race. Soundly rejected by pretty much everyone who even sniffed at a ballot.
One's policies are looked at more closely than just the need to get someone out.

I'm also hoping Showalter gets replaced as well to get some fresh ideas in.

