Weekend car burglary spree outside Century 16

Mountain View police detectives are investigating a smash-and-grab spree outside of the Century Cinema 16 movie theaters Friday, with an early tally showing 19 vehicles had been burglarized sometime during the afternoon or early evening hours.

Officers were initially called to investigate reports of an auto burglary around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the parking lot northwest of the theaters, and met with other people in the area who suffered a similar experience, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. In 18 of the 19 cases, the suspect or suspects had smashed a window and looted the vehicle.

Among the belongings reportedly stolen are cellphones, computers, clothing and personal documentation, Nelson said. Bags belonging to the victims had been strewn about the parking lot, which officers collected during the investigation.

"If the (victims) recognized the bags they were returned to them, but whatever was in the bags was taken, more often than not," she said.

The windows were spared in only one of the 19 cases because the movie attendee appeared to have left the doors unlocked. In that case, the suspect allegedly got into the vehicle and took the phones inside, Nelson said. In six cases, the windows of the vehicle were smashed but nothing was reportedly taken.

Finalized police reports on all 19 burglaries are still pending, and it's possible more cars were burglarized in the parking lot, Nelson said. She encouraged people who believe their vehicles were burglarized during the Friday incident to file a report. Details were unclear, as of Monday morning, whether the thefts occurred primarily in the movie theater parking lot or the adjacent lot on the 1400 block of Plymouth Street.

While police are seeking information on the suspect, they don't have much to work with at the moment. There are no witnesses, no surveillance footage and no suspect descriptions available. More likely than not, this was a case where the suspect or suspects used a vehicle to drive around and hit numerous vehicles before leaving the area, Nelson said.

Residents are urged not to leave valuable belongings unattended in vehicles, particularly if they are in plain sight, and are encouraged to lock car doors and windows and park in well-lit areas. Expensive items can be stored in the trunk ahead of time or carried out with the driver, but in some cases it's better just to drive back home and drop them off instead.

"Don't leave stuff in your cars," Nelson said. "If you can't take it with you, maybe go home first and then come back for the movies."