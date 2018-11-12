Mountain View firefighters battling Camp Fire

Many firefighters from the Bay Area and elsewhere have responded to the destructive Camp Fire that continues to burn in Butte County.

"Every county along the coast from Monterey north to Del Norte has sent firefighters," said Mike Marcucci, assistant chief of operations for the East Bay Division of Cal Fire.

From Cal OES Region II, which covers those 10 coastal counties, 645 firefighters were deployed beginning Thursday to the Camp Fire and to the Woolsey Fire in Southern California. Those firefighters were part of 25

strike teams, three task forces, three water tender crews and 21 overhead crews.

Strike teams made up of firefighters from cities and counties all over California have been sent to the fires, Marcucci said.

The Mountain View Fire Department reported over the weekend that 10 of its firefighters have been sent to battle blazes in Butte County. On Saturday, a Mountain View battalion chief led a five-engine strike team from the Bay Area to Ventura County and was assigned to fight the Hill Fire, according to the department's Facebook post.

The firefighters have also come from beyond California borders; there's a group of 200 firefighters leaving from Texas today (Monday) for firefighting duty in Butte County. Also, more than 2,000 volunteer inmate firefighters, including 58 youth offenders, are battling wildfires throughout the state, according to the state Department of Corrections.

As of Sunday night, the Camp Fire death toll is 29. About 111,000 acres have burned and 6,713 buildings have been destroyed.

Sending all those firefighters hundreds of miles from home can't leave the home stations undermanned, Marcucci said.

"It's a constant chess game, a huge chess game, for moving resources around and keeping all our bases covered," he said.

Mountain View Voice staff contributed to this report.