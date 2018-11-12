County extends veteran housing program for two years

Officials in Santa Clara County will renew the "All the Way Home" program to help house veterans after helping more than 1,200 residents, county officials announced Sunday.

The initiative began in 2015 with the goal of housing all homeless veterans by Veterans Day this year, the 100th anniversary of the holiday.

At the time, there were an estimated 703 houseless veterans, but the number has seen "significant and steady" growth, county officials said. There are currently about 660 homeless veterans and the program is outpacing the homelessness rate by placing 36 veterans in units each month.

The program has offered landlords financial incentives to house veterans with federal Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers, rehabilitated homes to make more space for homeless individuals, created housewarming kits and tracked causes behind veteran homelessness.

Santa Clara County has one of the highest populations of unhoused veterans in the country, according to county officials. Over 70 percent lived in the area before they became homeless due to high rents, job loss, mental health problems, divorce, eviction or drug use, among other problems.

The county, the city of San Jose, the nonprofit Destination: Home and local landlords will now extend the program for at least two more years to reach a 100 percent housing goal.

Santa Clara County has allocated about $3 million toward the project and the San Jose City Council will vote on a $1 million veteran subsidy in December, potentially building on its $4 million property rehabilitation fund.

"We must fulfill the moral obligation we have to ensure every veteran has a roof over their head," San Jose Mayor Liccardo said in a news release.