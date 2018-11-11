News

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 11, 2018, 7:36 am

RHC seeks to streamline petitions

 

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Amid complaints of cases dragging on for more than a year, the Mountain View Rental Housing Committee began brainstorming ways to speed up its petition process.

Petitions are intended as a way for tenants or landlords to request a special adjustment for rents on apartments covered under the city's rent-control measure. The process unfolds much like a trial -- and like the justice system, it faces a similar sluggishness.

So far, there have been 14 petitions submitted by landlords, half of which have been either decided, settled or withdrawn. Another four cases are still being adjudicated.

Of the remaining three, one was thrown out for being incomplete and two cases are involved in drawn-out appeals. Petitions for rent increases filed by the owners of a 105-unit apartment building at 141 Del Medio Ave. and an 11-unit apartment property at 184 Centre St. were both filed about a year ago, but they remain in the appeal process.

Speaking to the Rental Housing Committee at their Oct. 22 meeting, Elizabeth Lindsay, the owner of the Del Medio apartments, said she would be precluded from raising her rents this year if the case wasn't settled soon.

"By the time we get a decision and I give notice, I'll be well above $175,000 out of pocket and not given a fair rate of return," she said to the committee. "There's nothing to tell what the landlord's recourse is. This is only for the tenants."

There have been more than 30 petitions filed by tenants; however, many of those are for individual units in the same apartment complex.

City staff suggested tightening the timeline for when additional evidence can be submitted to each case, and some management expenses under a certain amount could also be presumed to be factual without documentation.

Since the meeting was a study session, any formal changes must be made at a future meeting.

Comments

2 people like this
Posted by Measure V is not Fair
a resident of Blossom Valley
13 minutes ago

There is nothing fair about Measure V.

It was drawn up by the tenant activists group, aka: Lenny Siegel, who deliberately wrote the language to totally sr##w the landlord.

Repeal Measure V then start over and have a fair process for both sides.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Blue Bottle Coffee coming to Stanford Shopping Center
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 2,869 views

Couples: Philosophy of Love
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 858 views

View all local blogs
 