RHC seeks to streamline petitions

Amid complaints of cases dragging on for more than a year, the Mountain View Rental Housing Committee began brainstorming ways to speed up its petition process.

Petitions are intended as a way for tenants or landlords to request a special adjustment for rents on apartments covered under the city's rent-control measure. The process unfolds much like a trial -- and like the justice system, it faces a similar sluggishness.

So far, there have been 14 petitions submitted by landlords, half of which have been either decided, settled or withdrawn. Another four cases are still being adjudicated.

Of the remaining three, one was thrown out for being incomplete and two cases are involved in drawn-out appeals. Petitions for rent increases filed by the owners of a 105-unit apartment building at 141 Del Medio Ave. and an 11-unit apartment property at 184 Centre St. were both filed about a year ago, but they remain in the appeal process.

Speaking to the Rental Housing Committee at their Oct. 22 meeting, Elizabeth Lindsay, the owner of the Del Medio apartments, said she would be precluded from raising her rents this year if the case wasn't settled soon.

"By the time we get a decision and I give notice, I'll be well above $175,000 out of pocket and not given a fair rate of return," she said to the committee. "There's nothing to tell what the landlord's recourse is. This is only for the tenants."

There have been more than 30 petitions filed by tenants; however, many of those are for individual units in the same apartment complex.

City staff suggested tightening the timeline for when additional evidence can be submitted to each case, and some management expenses under a certain amount could also be presumed to be factual without documentation.

Since the meeting was a study session, any formal changes must be made at a future meeting.