Winter Spare the Air alert issued due to Camp Fire

The Bay Area Quality Management District has issued a Winter Spare the Air alert for today (Nov. 9) due to heavy smoke blowing into the Bay Area from a fire in Butte County.

The alert was issued Thursday night in response to the Camp Fire, which as of Friday morning had burned approximately 70,000 acres and was 5 percent contained, according to Cal Fire officials.

Heavy smoke from the fire is causing elevated levels of particulate pollution in the region and is especially impacting the North Bay and East Bay, officials said.

The outdoor and indoor burning of wood or any other solid fuel is banned during this Winter Spare the Air alert.