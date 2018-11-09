News

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 9, 2018, 8:44 am

Winter Spare the Air alert issued due to Camp Fire

 

The Bay Area Quality Management District has issued a Winter Spare the Air alert for today (Nov. 9) due to heavy smoke blowing into the Bay Area from a fire in Butte County.

The alert was issued Thursday night in response to the Camp Fire, which as of Friday morning had burned approximately 70,000 acres and was 5 percent contained, according to Cal Fire officials.

Heavy smoke from the fire is causing elevated levels of particulate pollution in the region and is especially impacting the North Bay and East Bay, officials said.

The outdoor and indoor burning of wood or any other solid fuel is banned during this Winter Spare the Air alert.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Blue Bottle Coffee coming to Stanford Shopping Center
By Elena Kadvany | 0 comments | 2,436 views

View all local blogs
 