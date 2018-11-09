Stanford Children's Health picks new president and CEO

The board of directors at Stanford Children's Health has chosen Paul King as president and CEO of Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford and Stanford Children's Health, hospital officials announced Friday.

King's appointment will take effect early next year, Stanford Children's Health officials said in a press release. He will succeed Dr. Dennis Lund, who served as interim CEO following the retirement of Christopher Dawes, who stepped down in March for health reasons after serving in the position for nearly 30 years.

"I look forward to working with the board and executive leadership, the physicians and staff, as well as with partners at the School of Medicine and Stanford Health Care, to continue to advance pediatric care and research and raise the bar for patient experience and outcomes not just for our patients, but for children and expectant mothers everywhere," King said in a press release.

Since 2013, King has been executive director of the University of Michigan Health System's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital, which gained the highest employee engagement levels as well as patient satisfaction rating throughout the university health system.

Before that, he was vice president of clinical programs and professional services and for Pediatric Management Group, a group associated with Children's Hospital Los Angeles. He then became the president and CEO of the group.

"With more than 35 years in health care, including 22 years in executive roles leading pediatric health care enterprises, Paul brings a wealth of experiences and leadership experience to Stanford Children's Health," said Jeff Chambers, chair of Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford board of directors, said.

Stanford Children's Health is a nonprofit organization that provides medical care to children and expectant mothers through 60 locations in Northern California and 100 locations in the Western region of the United States. It also serves as the pediatric and obstetric teaching hospital for the Stanford University School of Medicine.